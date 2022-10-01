ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, NE

KSNB Local4

Conner comes home, helps No. 12 Washburn volleyball upset 5th-ranked UNK

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Freshman Sydney Conner returned to Kearney Tuesday in a Washburn volleyball uniform. Conner attended Kearney Catholic High School last season, but helped the 12th-ranked Ichabods upset No. 5 UNK 3-2 at the Health and Sports Center. The following information was provided by the UNK Athletic Department.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

In The Kitchen With Joe: Bullseye’s Sports Bar & Grille

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - When Rod Strong started Bullseye’s Sports Bar & Grille back in 1997, he never expected to still be running the show in 2022. “My wife always said, ‘5 years. Build it, sell it, and be done.’ Well we missed it by 20 years,” said Strong. “It’s been great. It’s been a great place to finish raising kids and get them graduated and out. The community has been very supportive and have been great the whole 30 years I’ve been in town.”
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Trinity Lutheran Hosts Second Annual Fall Festival

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Fall festival season is upon us and Trinity Lutheran Church joined in on the festivities. Church officials hosted their second annual Fall Festival which included a church service, a guest speaker, live music and more. At last year’s event, there were separate programs for kids...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Hastings, NE
KSNB Local4

Changes could be on the way for Conestoga Mall

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Conestoga Mall opened its doors in 1974, now just shy of 50 years later the mall has seen retailers like Sears and JCPenney come and go. In 2022, major changes could be on their way for the mall but those hinge on a few different factors.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Demolition continues on former Grand Island Post Office

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - For people who visit Railside, they may notice demolition being done on a building that many may remember as the former Grand Island U.S. Post Office. For 50 years, Union Pacific leased the property to the U.S. Postal Service. But it’s been sitting vacant since...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Former HR Chief returns to Grand Island Public Schools

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The former Chief of Human Resources at Grand Island Public Schools is returning to the district as Interim Director. Wayne Stelk left the department last year after 22 years in charge of HR. In a press release Tuesday, the district announced that he would be...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Prairie Loft hosts its 15th annual Harvestfest

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s harvest time in Nebraska and for some, family fun activities are the best ways to enjoy the season. The Prairie Loft Center staff invited Hastings and surrounding communities out to their facilities to celebrate 15 years of Harvestfest. Many activities are offered through the...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Chief, Kawasaki products make “coolest thing” finals

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - One product made by Grand Island Chief Industries is a finalist in a competition to decide the “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska.”. The other finalist is a product made by the Kawasaki plant in Lincoln. The Pivot Walker, made by Chief Fabrication is a device...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Four more COVID deaths confirmed in Hastings area

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - In the health department’s weekly health update on October 4, South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) executive director Michele Bever reported that four additional COVID-19 deaths had been logged for the health district, bringing the new total COVID-19 deaths to 155. Two of the deaths...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Act of Kindness Week - AOK ladies 25th year of spreading kindness

The Conestoga Mall opened it’s doors in 1974, now nearly 48 years later the mall has seen retailers like Sears and JCPenney come and go. HPD Captain Mike Doremus told Local4 News technological advancement has come in handy with several different areas of their department. Adams County Extension: Fall...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

NDOT to conduct traffic signal removal study in Hastings

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation is taking a closer look at a stop light in Hastings and whether or not it should be removed. The traffic signal in question is at the pedestrian crossing on South Street (Hwy 6) between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue near Thomsen Oil.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Nebraska State Patrol arrests Elwood woman for attempted murder plot

LEXINGTON, Neb. (KSNB) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested an Elwood woman following the discovery of an attempted murder plot. The investigation began last week when the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a concerned citizen regarding suspicious comments made by an Elwood woman. The Gosper County Sheriff’s Office notified the Nebraska State Patrol.
ELWOOD, NE
KSNB Local4

One more day of warm temperatures, then it’s hello fall weather

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Today was a repeat of yesterday as we had warm and breezy conditions with most places reaching the low to mid 80s except for spots west of highway 83 where clouds dampened temperatures keeping highs in the 70s. As we head into the overnight, skies will start off clear but becoming partly cloudy after midnight as a frontal boundary begins to push eastward. Lows tonight will mainly be in the low to mid 50s much cooler out west in the panhandle with lows in 40s.
KSNB Local4

Quit smoking program begins next week at CHI Health St. Francis

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable death and disease in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it kills more than 480,000 Americans each year. For those interested in quitting, CHI Health St. Francis is offering a “Freedom...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings Library adds new property

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings Public Library will soon have a new space for locals to utilize after acquiring the property that sits adjacent to it. It hopes to add an outdoor element for visitors. The land was purchased by the Hastings Library Foundation for about $225,000. There is no estimate on how much money the library will continue to fundraise for this project, but they say its the start of a chance to grow.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

In the Kitchen With Joe: Bullseyes

GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings law enforcement benefits from technological advancements

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Every year, new technology is released. Hastings Police Department is doing the best they can to keep up with the trends and use it to their advantage to do their jobs more efficiently. The upgrades include staying up to date with body cameras, police cruiser and...
HASTINGS, NE

