Quapaw bounces back with a dominating performance over Commerce
After losing to Colcord last week, the Quapaw Wildcats came back this week with a big win over Commerce 36-13.
The Wildcats are on the road to face Fairland, October 7th at 7:00 pm
The Tigers are also away as they will travel to Colcord to take on the Hornets next Friday, October 7th at 7:00 pm.
