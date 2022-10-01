ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilcox, NE

KSNB Local4

Conner comes home, helps No. 12 Washburn volleyball upset 5th-ranked UNK

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Freshman Sydney Conner returned to Kearney Tuesday in a Washburn volleyball uniform. Conner attended Kearney Catholic High School last season, but helped the 12th-ranked Ichabods upset No. 5 UNK 3-2 at the Health and Sports Center. The following information was provided by the UNK Athletic Department.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

In The Kitchen With Joe: Bullseye’s Sports Bar & Grille

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - When Rod Strong started Bullseye’s Sports Bar & Grille back in 1997, he never expected to still be running the show in 2022. “My wife always said, ‘5 years. Build it, sell it, and be done.’ Well we missed it by 20 years,” said Strong. “It’s been great. It’s been a great place to finish raising kids and get them graduated and out. The community has been very supportive and have been great the whole 30 years I’ve been in town.”
HASTINGS, NE
Hildreth, NE
Wilcox, NE
Franklin, NE
Nebraska Football
KSNB Local4

4th Graders learn about health and nutrition in Hastings

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - For the 17th year, the South Heartland Health District hosted a Kids Fitness and Nutrition day in Hastings, for 4th graders from Adams, Clay, Nuckolls, and Webster counties. At the event, the students were able to learn new games and activities to help them live a...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

NDOT to conduct traffic signal removal study in Hastings

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation is taking a closer look at a stop light in Hastings and whether or not it should be removed. The traffic signal in question is at the pedestrian crossing on South Street (Hwy 6) between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue near Thomsen Oil.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Trinity Lutheran Hosts Second Annual Fall Festival

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Fall festival season is upon us and Trinity Lutheran Church joined in on the festivities. Church officials hosted their second annual Fall Festival which included a church service, a guest speaker, live music and more. At last year’s event, there were separate programs for kids...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Update on Grand Island utility crew in Florida

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island Utilities crew has spent the last five days restoring power to Florida residents hit by Hurricane Ian. The six-man crew is replacing poles, wires and replacing or repairing transformers. The crew drove down to Florida Sept. 28 along with a crew from Lincoln Electric System. They took with them a bucket truck, digger truck and utility truck to be used during this deployment. They are currently based in New Smyrna Beach, Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
KSNB Local4

One more day of warm temperatures, then it’s hello fall weather

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Today was a repeat of yesterday as we had warm and breezy conditions with most places reaching the low to mid 80s except for spots west of highway 83 where clouds dampened temperatures keeping highs in the 70s. As we head into the overnight, skies will start off clear but becoming partly cloudy after midnight as a frontal boundary begins to push eastward. Lows tonight will mainly be in the low to mid 50s much cooler out west in the panhandle with lows in 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
KSNB Local4

Demolition continues on former Grand Island Post Office

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - For people who visit Railside, they may notice demolition being done on a building that many may remember as the former Grand Island U.S. Post Office. For 50 years, Union Pacific leased the property to the U.S. Postal Service. But it’s been sitting vacant since...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Changes could be on the way for Conestoga Mall

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Conestoga Mall opened its doors in 1974, now just shy of 50 years later the mall has seen retailers like Sears and JCPenney come and go. In 2022, major changes could be on their way for the mall but those hinge on a few different factors.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Nebraska Kids Fitness & Nutrition Day

The Grand Island Area Economic Development Corporation wants to renew their development program that was started all the way in 2003. The Conestoga Mall opened it’s doors in 1974, now nearly 48 years later the mall has seen retailers like Sears and JCPenney come and go.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

AOK ladies celebrate 25 years during Act of Kindness Week

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - This week is the week to really show your neighbor or a stranger your kind heart. Act of Kindness week is here and the AOK Ladies have posted reminders for Grand Island to be kind. Residents might even be lucky enough to get free food as a part of AOK week at participating fast food chains like Sonic and Arby’s.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Act of Kindness Week - AOK ladies 25th year of spreading kindness

GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Former HR Chief returns to Grand Island Public Schools

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The former Chief of Human Resources at Grand Island Public Schools is returning to the district as Interim Director. Wayne Stelk left the department last year after 22 years in charge of HR. In a press release Tuesday, the district announced that he would be...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Four more COVID deaths confirmed in Hastings area

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - In the health department’s weekly health update on October 4, South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) executive director Michele Bever reported that four additional COVID-19 deaths had been logged for the health district, bringing the new total COVID-19 deaths to 155. Two of the deaths...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Nebraska State Patrol arrests Elwood woman for attempted murder plot

LEXINGTON, Neb. (KSNB) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested an Elwood woman following the discovery of an attempted murder plot. The investigation began last week when the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a concerned citizen regarding suspicious comments made by an Elwood woman. The Gosper County Sheriff’s Office notified the Nebraska State Patrol.
ELWOOD, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings Library adds new property

HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings law enforcement benefits from technological advancements

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Every year, new technology is released. Hastings Police Department is doing the best they can to keep up with the trends and use it to their advantage to do their jobs more efficiently. The upgrades include staying up to date with body cameras, police cruiser and...
HASTINGS, NE

