Read full article on original website
Related
KSNB Local4
Amherst volleyball takes Kearney Catholic to five, Stars prevail
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney Catholic volleyball hosted Amherst Tuesday. The Stars and Broncos went to five sets, but Kearney Catholic won 3-2. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Conner comes home, helps No. 12 Washburn volleyball upset 5th-ranked UNK
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Freshman Sydney Conner returned to Kearney Tuesday in a Washburn volleyball uniform. Conner attended Kearney Catholic High School last season, but helped the 12th-ranked Ichabods upset No. 5 UNK 3-2 at the Health and Sports Center. The following information was provided by the UNK Athletic Department.
KSNB Local4
In The Kitchen With Joe: Bullseye’s Sports Bar & Grille
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - When Rod Strong started Bullseye’s Sports Bar & Grille back in 1997, he never expected to still be running the show in 2022. “My wife always said, ‘5 years. Build it, sell it, and be done.’ Well we missed it by 20 years,” said Strong. “It’s been great. It’s been a great place to finish raising kids and get them graduated and out. The community has been very supportive and have been great the whole 30 years I’ve been in town.”
KSNB Local4
Chief, Kawasaki products make “coolest thing” finals
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - One product made by Grand Island Chief Industries is a finalist in a competition to decide the “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska.”. The other finalist is a product made by the Kawasaki plant in Lincoln. The Pivot Walker, made by Chief Fabrication is a device...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSNB Local4
NDOT to conduct traffic signal removal study in Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation is taking a closer look at a stop light in Hastings and whether or not it should be removed. The traffic signal in question is at the pedestrian crossing on South Street (Hwy 6) between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue near Thomsen Oil.
KSNB Local4
Prairie Loft hosts its 15th annual Harvestfest
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s harvest time in Nebraska and for some, family fun activities are the best ways to enjoy the season. The Prairie Loft Center staff invited Hastings and surrounding communities out to their facilities to celebrate 15 years of Harvestfest. Many activities are offered through the...
KSNB Local4
Changes could be on the way for Conestoga Mall
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Conestoga Mall opened its doors in 1974, now just shy of 50 years later the mall has seen retailers like Sears and JCPenney come and go. In 2022, major changes could be on their way for the mall but those hinge on a few different factors.
KSNB Local4
4th Graders learn about health and nutrition in Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - For the 17th year, the South Heartland Health District hosted a Kids Fitness and Nutrition day in Hastings, for 4th graders from Adams, Clay, Nuckolls, and Webster counties. At the event, the students were able to learn new games and activities to help them live a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSNB Local4
Demolition continues on former Grand Island Post Office
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - For people who visit Railside, they may notice demolition being done on a building that many may remember as the former Grand Island U.S. Post Office. For 50 years, Union Pacific leased the property to the U.S. Postal Service. But it’s been sitting vacant since...
KSNB Local4
Trinity Lutheran Hosts Second Annual Fall Festival
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Fall festival season is upon us and Trinity Lutheran Church joined in on the festivities. Church officials hosted their second annual Fall Festival which included a church service, a guest speaker, live music and more. At last year’s event, there were separate programs for kids...
KSNB Local4
Nebraska Kids Fitness & Nutrition Day
The Grand Island Area Economic Development Corporation wants to renew their development program that was started all the way in 2003. The Conestoga Mall opened it’s doors in 1974, now nearly 48 years later the mall has seen retailers like Sears and JCPenney come and go.
KSNB Local4
Update on Grand Island utility crew in Florida
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island Utilities crew has spent the last five days restoring power to Florida residents hit by Hurricane Ian. The six-man crew is replacing poles, wires and replacing or repairing transformers. The crew drove down to Florida Sept. 28 along with a crew from Lincoln Electric System. They took with them a bucket truck, digger truck and utility truck to be used during this deployment. They are currently based in New Smyrna Beach, Florida.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSNB Local4
Act of Kindness Week - AOK ladies 25th year of spreading kindness
The Conestoga Mall opened it’s doors in 1974, now nearly 48 years later the mall has seen retailers like Sears and JCPenney come and go. HPD Captain Mike Doremus told Local4 News technological advancement has come in handy with several different areas of their department. Adams County Extension: Fall...
KSNB Local4
Officials still searching for man suspected in Kearney murder, Omaha robbery
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Law enforcement is still looking for a man wanted for murder. The U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is turning to the public for help in finding a man suspected of murder in Kearney and robbery in Omaha. Romeo Chambers, 25, allegedly committed the...
KSNB Local4
Hastings Library adds new property
The Conestoga Mall opened it’s doors in 1974, now nearly 48 years later the mall has seen retailers like Sears and JCPenney come and go. HPD Captain Mike Doremus told Local4 News technological advancement has come in handy with several different areas of their department. Adams County Extension: Fall...
KSNB Local4
Four more COVID deaths confirmed in Hastings area
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - In the health department’s weekly health update on October 4, South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) executive director Michele Bever reported that four additional COVID-19 deaths had been logged for the health district, bringing the new total COVID-19 deaths to 155. Two of the deaths...
KSNB Local4
AOK ladies celebrate 25 years during Act of Kindness Week
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - This week is the week to really show your neighbor or a stranger your kind heart. Act of Kindness week is here and the AOK Ladies have posted reminders for Grand Island to be kind. Residents might even be lucky enough to get free food as a part of AOK week at participating fast food chains like Sonic and Arby’s.
KSNB Local4
Former HR Chief returns to Grand Island Public Schools
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The former Chief of Human Resources at Grand Island Public Schools is returning to the district as Interim Director. Wayne Stelk left the department last year after 22 years in charge of HR. In a press release Tuesday, the district announced that he would be...
KSNB Local4
In the Kitchen With Joe: Bullseyes
The Conestoga Mall opened it’s doors in 1974, now nearly 48 years later the mall has seen retailers like Sears and JCPenney come and go. HPD Captain Mike Doremus told Local4 News technological advancement has come in handy with several different areas of their department.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska State Patrol arrests Elwood woman for attempted murder plot
LEXINGTON, Neb. (KSNB) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested an Elwood woman following the discovery of an attempted murder plot. The investigation began last week when the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a concerned citizen regarding suspicious comments made by an Elwood woman. The Gosper County Sheriff’s Office notified the Nebraska State Patrol.
Comments / 0