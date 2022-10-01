Read full article on original website
Related
KSNB Local4
Amherst volleyball takes Kearney Catholic to five, Stars prevail
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney Catholic volleyball hosted Amherst Tuesday. The Stars and Broncos went to five sets, but Kearney Catholic won 3-2. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
albionnewsonline.com
Nebraska Resources Districts honor Albion farmer and Bartlett teacher
Conservation-minded residents from across Nebraska received recognition at the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts’ annual convention Sept. 25 and 26 in Kearney. Area winners include rural Albion farmer John Krohn, who received the 2022 Water Conservation Award, and teacher Kelly Guggenmos of Wheeler Central Schools in Bartlett, who received the Educator of the Year Award for teaching grades 7-12. Complete story in the Oct. 5 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, and Petersburg Press, print and e-editions.
KSNB Local4
Marching bands from across Nebraska compete in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Bands took over Grand Island Senior High’s Memorial Stadium on Saturday. The Harvest of Harmony field competition saw nearly 30 marching bands take the field. The bands came from several stages of education including high school and even some colleges. The event acts as...
KSNB Local4
In The Kitchen With Joe: Bullseye’s Sports Bar & Grille
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - When Rod Strong started Bullseye’s Sports Bar & Grille back in 1997, he never expected to still be running the show in 2022. “My wife always said, ‘5 years. Build it, sell it, and be done.’ Well we missed it by 20 years,” said Strong. “It’s been great. It’s been a great place to finish raising kids and get them graduated and out. The community has been very supportive and have been great the whole 30 years I’ve been in town.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NebraskaTV
KSNB Local4
Chief, Kawasaki products make “coolest thing” finals
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - One product made by Grand Island Chief Industries is a finalist in a competition to decide the “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska.”. The other finalist is a product made by the Kawasaki plant in Lincoln. The Pivot Walker, made by Chief Fabrication is a device...
KSNB Local4
Demolition continues on former Grand Island Post Office
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - For people who visit Railside, they may notice demolition being done on a building that many may remember as the former Grand Island U.S. Post Office. For 50 years, Union Pacific leased the property to the U.S. Postal Service. But it’s been sitting vacant since...
KSNB Local4
Changes could be on the way for Conestoga Mall
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Conestoga Mall opened its doors in 1974, now just shy of 50 years later the mall has seen retailers like Sears and JCPenney come and go. In 2022, major changes could be on their way for the mall but those hinge on a few different factors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSNB Local4
Prairie Loft hosts its 15th annual Harvestfest
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s harvest time in Nebraska and for some, family fun activities are the best ways to enjoy the season. The Prairie Loft Center staff invited Hastings and surrounding communities out to their facilities to celebrate 15 years of Harvestfest. Many activities are offered through the...
KSNB Local4
NDOT to conduct traffic signal removal study in Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation is taking a closer look at a stop light in Hastings and whether or not it should be removed. The traffic signal in question is at the pedestrian crossing on South Street (Hwy 6) between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue near Thomsen Oil.
KSNB Local4
Trinity Lutheran Hosts Second Annual Fall Festival
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Fall festival season is upon us and Trinity Lutheran Church joined in on the festivities. Church officials hosted their second annual Fall Festival which included a church service, a guest speaker, live music and more. At last year’s event, there were separate programs for kids...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kearney Hub
Kearney woman better following September duplex fire
KEARNEY — A Kearney woman has been upgraded to good condition following a Sept. 12 fire at her duplex. Marylee Swim, 63, was injured in a structure fire at her duplex at 1018 Ave. F. A neighbor reported to the 911 communications center around 9:27 p.m. that Swim may be home at the time of the fire.
Kearney Hub
Kearney police priority enforcement area includes Kearney High School
KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department has released three new locations for their October priority traffic enforcement. Priority Traffic Enforcement Areas for October are:. — West 39th Street from Second Avenue to 17th Avenue. — East Eighth Street and East 13th Street. — West 11th Street from Second Avenue...
KSNB Local4
Officials still searching for man suspected in Kearney murder, Omaha robbery
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Law enforcement is still looking for a man wanted for murder. The U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is turning to the public for help in finding a man suspected of murder in Kearney and robbery in Omaha. Romeo Chambers, 25, allegedly committed the...
KSNB Local4
Four more COVID deaths confirmed in Hastings area
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - In the health department’s weekly health update on October 4, South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) executive director Michele Bever reported that four additional COVID-19 deaths had been logged for the health district, bringing the new total COVID-19 deaths to 155. Two of the deaths...
KSNB Local4
Highland Park Farmers’ Market enters final month of sales for the season
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Harvest season usually means a trip to the Farmers’ Market and those days are numbered. The Farmers’ Market has entered its final weeks of sales. Local vendors have been setting up camp in Highland Park every Saturday morning since June and will close up shop by the end of the month.
KSNB Local4
One more day of warm temperatures, then it’s hello fall weather
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Today was a repeat of yesterday as we had warm and breezy conditions with most places reaching the low to mid 80s except for spots west of highway 83 where clouds dampened temperatures keeping highs in the 70s. As we head into the overnight, skies will start off clear but becoming partly cloudy after midnight as a frontal boundary begins to push eastward. Lows tonight will mainly be in the low to mid 50s much cooler out west in the panhandle with lows in 40s.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska State Patrol arrests Elwood woman for attempted murder plot
LEXINGTON, Neb. (KSNB) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested an Elwood woman following the discovery of an attempted murder plot. The investigation began last week when the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a concerned citizen regarding suspicious comments made by an Elwood woman. The Gosper County Sheriff’s Office notified the Nebraska State Patrol.
KSNB Local4
In the Kitchen With Joe: Bullseyes
The Conestoga Mall opened it’s doors in 1974, now nearly 48 years later the mall has seen retailers like Sears and JCPenney come and go. HPD Captain Mike Doremus told Local4 News technological advancement has come in handy with several different areas of their department.
Comments / 0