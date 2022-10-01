ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

albionnewsonline.com

Nebraska Resources Districts honor Albion farmer and Bartlett teacher

Conservation-minded residents from across Nebraska received recognition at the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts’ annual convention Sept. 25 and 26 in Kearney. Area winners include rural Albion farmer John Krohn, who received the 2022 Water Conservation Award, and teacher Kelly Guggenmos of Wheeler Central Schools in Bartlett, who received the Educator of the Year Award for teaching grades 7-12. Complete story in the Oct. 5 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, and Petersburg Press, print and e-editions.
ALBION, NE
KSNB Local4

Marching bands from across Nebraska compete in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Bands took over Grand Island Senior High’s Memorial Stadium on Saturday. The Harvest of Harmony field competition saw nearly 30 marching bands take the field. The bands came from several stages of education including high school and even some colleges. The event acts as...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

In The Kitchen With Joe: Bullseye’s Sports Bar & Grille

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - When Rod Strong started Bullseye’s Sports Bar & Grille back in 1997, he never expected to still be running the show in 2022. “My wife always said, ‘5 years. Build it, sell it, and be done.’ Well we missed it by 20 years,” said Strong. “It’s been great. It’s been a great place to finish raising kids and get them graduated and out. The community has been very supportive and have been great the whole 30 years I’ve been in town.”
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Chief, Kawasaki products make “coolest thing” finals

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - One product made by Grand Island Chief Industries is a finalist in a competition to decide the “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska.”. The other finalist is a product made by the Kawasaki plant in Lincoln. The Pivot Walker, made by Chief Fabrication is a device...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Demolition continues on former Grand Island Post Office

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - For people who visit Railside, they may notice demolition being done on a building that many may remember as the former Grand Island U.S. Post Office. For 50 years, Union Pacific leased the property to the U.S. Postal Service. But it’s been sitting vacant since...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Changes could be on the way for Conestoga Mall

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Conestoga Mall opened its doors in 1974, now just shy of 50 years later the mall has seen retailers like Sears and JCPenney come and go. In 2022, major changes could be on their way for the mall but those hinge on a few different factors.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Prairie Loft hosts its 15th annual Harvestfest

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s harvest time in Nebraska and for some, family fun activities are the best ways to enjoy the season. The Prairie Loft Center staff invited Hastings and surrounding communities out to their facilities to celebrate 15 years of Harvestfest. Many activities are offered through the...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

NDOT to conduct traffic signal removal study in Hastings

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation is taking a closer look at a stop light in Hastings and whether or not it should be removed. The traffic signal in question is at the pedestrian crossing on South Street (Hwy 6) between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue near Thomsen Oil.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Trinity Lutheran Hosts Second Annual Fall Festival

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Fall festival season is upon us and Trinity Lutheran Church joined in on the festivities. Church officials hosted their second annual Fall Festival which included a church service, a guest speaker, live music and more. At last year’s event, there were separate programs for kids...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney woman better following September duplex fire

KEARNEY — A Kearney woman has been upgraded to good condition following a Sept. 12 fire at her duplex. Marylee Swim, 63, was injured in a structure fire at her duplex at 1018 Ave. F. A neighbor reported to the 911 communications center around 9:27 p.m. that Swim may be home at the time of the fire.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney police priority enforcement area includes Kearney High School

KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department has released three new locations for their October priority traffic enforcement. Priority Traffic Enforcement Areas for October are:. — West 39th Street from Second Avenue to 17th Avenue. — East Eighth Street and East 13th Street. — West 11th Street from Second Avenue...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Four more COVID deaths confirmed in Hastings area

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - In the health department’s weekly health update on October 4, South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) executive director Michele Bever reported that four additional COVID-19 deaths had been logged for the health district, bringing the new total COVID-19 deaths to 155. Two of the deaths...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Highland Park Farmers’ Market enters final month of sales for the season

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Harvest season usually means a trip to the Farmers’ Market and those days are numbered. The Farmers’ Market has entered its final weeks of sales. Local vendors have been setting up camp in Highland Park every Saturday morning since June and will close up shop by the end of the month.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

One more day of warm temperatures, then it’s hello fall weather

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Today was a repeat of yesterday as we had warm and breezy conditions with most places reaching the low to mid 80s except for spots west of highway 83 where clouds dampened temperatures keeping highs in the 70s. As we head into the overnight, skies will start off clear but becoming partly cloudy after midnight as a frontal boundary begins to push eastward. Lows tonight will mainly be in the low to mid 50s much cooler out west in the panhandle with lows in 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
KSNB Local4

Nebraska State Patrol arrests Elwood woman for attempted murder plot

LEXINGTON, Neb. (KSNB) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested an Elwood woman following the discovery of an attempted murder plot. The investigation began last week when the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a concerned citizen regarding suspicious comments made by an Elwood woman. The Gosper County Sheriff’s Office notified the Nebraska State Patrol.
ELWOOD, NE
KSNB Local4

In the Kitchen With Joe: Bullseyes

GRAND ISLAND, NE

