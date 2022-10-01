Read full article on original website
Bogalusa heads to Amite to start District 7-3A play
Bogalusa takes to the road on Friday when they begin District 7-3A play against Amite. “They’re the defending state champion,” Bogalusa coach Cyril Crutchfield said. “They’re physical, they’re well coached and we have to be ready to play.”. Both teams come into the game with...
Ethel Vernon
Mrs. Ethel Jewel Byrd Vernon, 78, of Bogalusa, gained her wings peacefully in her sleep, on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Jewel, as she was affectionately known by family and friends, was born in Poplarville, Miss., to the union of Robert and Revie Connerly Byrd Lampley on Sept. 17, 1944. She was the second child born to this union.
Big 2nd half takes Pine to 5-0 record
Pine was victorious over East Iberville, 63-28, in a road game held Friday. Pine led 21-12 at halftime before outscoring East Iberville 42-16 in the second half. “We started off a little sloppy in the first half, but we got a kickoff return for a touchdown and an interception to start the second half and that got things going and we were able to pull away,” Pine coach Bradley Seal said.
Varnado defeated by Livingston Collegiate Academy on Friday
Varnado was defeated by Livingston Collegiate Academy, 56-0, in Friday’s game that was held at Joe Brown Park in New Orleans East. “They have a really good football team,” Varnado coach Adam Brumfield said. “Playing up in (Class) 3A is always a challenge. We just have to get some kids back from injury. That on top of some starters not not traveling with us due to discipline purposes really handicaps us. When you’re in 1A and you miss six starters for us, that’s six on both sides of the ball. Hopefully the experience that some of the freshmen got will make us better in the long run but we got to get healthy.”
Bowling Green defeated by Presbyterian Christian School
Bowling Green School was defeated by Presbyterian Christian School, 35-18, in a road game that was held on Friday. “We did not have two full practices last week due to a number of kids out,” Bowling Green School coach Phill Junkins said. “We did not have our entire team all week. On Thursday, we had the largest number of kids we had all week and you’re not going to hit on Thursday. We’re not going to make a whole bunch of excuses, but it’s a challenging thing to go play on Friday night against an opponent who’s bigger than you. You’ve got 65 kids standing on the (other) sideline and you’ve got kids still getting over flu, strep and things of that nature. The one thing I will say is that I can’t complain about our kids’ effort. The effort was there. We just weren’t at 100 percent. We continue to work to find a way to throw the football. They played 11 men within five yards of the football and we still rushed for 228 yards. That tells you right there that the effort was there.”
Louisiana officials use campaign cash to buy LSU, Saints tickets
Editor’s note: This story is the first in a two-part series that looks into the spending of campaign money on sports tickets. The second installment will be published Wednesday. If you’re looking for tickets to an LSU or Saints game this year, you might want to ask an elected official for help. Forty-nine Louisiana politicians spent […] The post Louisiana officials use campaign cash to buy LSU, Saints tickets appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Thibodaux man wins $1 million from playing Powerball
Raymond Hawkins of Thibodaux bought a lottery ticket at RaceTrac in Geismar and matched all five white-ball numbers in the Sept. 24 drawing.
Ben’s Ford Christian School topped by Christian Collegiate Academy
Ben’s Ford was defeated by Christian Collegiate Academy, 50-6, in a District 2A2 game held Friday on the road. “Tough night. We played a good, fast, physical team and we’re looking towards this week,” Ben’s Ford Christian School coach Destin Pittman said. Ben’s Ford is 3-4...
WDSU
St. Tammany sheriff searching for man last seen at Slidell bus stop
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man last seen at a family member's home in Lacombe. Christopher "Turk" Batiste, 59, was last seen Saturday around 2 a.m. in the 27000 block of Barringer Road. The family says Batiste suffers...
1 Killed and 1 Seriously Injured In A Hit And Run Crash In Jefferson Parish (Jefferson Parish, LA)
According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, a hit and run crash was reported in Jefferson Parish on Sunday night. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Faylene Foster
Sis. Faylene Foster, 64, a resident of Varnado, peacefully departed her earthly home on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at Our Lady of the Angels Hospital in Bogalusa. Sis. Faylene Foster accepted Christ at a very young age at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. A.L. Owens and remained a faithful servant under the leadership of Rev. Linza R. Cotton, where she served on the mission society. Faylene was a devoted member and wanted to help in any way.
“Come back tomorrow” — Tangipahoa Parish shootout wounds K-9 officer, leads to standoff with suspects
Three people were taken into custody after a shootout with deputies left a K9 officer wounded and a led to SWAT roll in Tangipahoa Parish.
Poor officiating affects another Saints game
Another Saints game, Another questionable call. This is really starting to sound like a broken record. In the 4th quarter of yesterday's game against the Minnesota Vikings, safety Tyrann Mathieu was called for illegal hands to the face on a play that appeared to be a 3rd down stop by the Saints defense. Due to the penalty, the Vikings were given a 1st down and their drive continued. The problem is Mathieu did not put his hands in Jefferson's face, he just jammed him in the shoulder. After the game, Mathieu was asked about the call and said, “I don’t think I touched him in the face. I know I didn’t.”
NOPD searching for woman, missing for over a week
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are asking for your help in searching for a 29-year-old woman who has been missing for over a week. Yanary Lisbeth Amaya Alvarado was last seen in her home at 6 p.m. on September 26, according to the person who reported her missing. Since then, her family has not seen or heard from her.
Robert Thompson
Robert Carl “Plum Head” Thompson, a native of Bogalusa, and resident of Abita Springs, passed away Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at St. Tammany Parish Hospital in Covington, at the age of 59. Robert made his career as a carpenter for 41 years. He loved hunting and fishing and...
NOLA.com
Clinging to hull for three hours, Slidell boat captain survived mishap with dog, customer
The water was rough in Lake Borgne when Jim Lamarque's charter fishing boat began having engine problems. He and a customer were headed back from a morning of catching redfish in the Biloxi Marsh on Sept. 18, and as the 75-year-old Lamarque tried to crank the engine, waves washed over the boat. Lamarque managed to make a phone call to a friend, then moved to the front of the 22-foot boat to retrieve the life jackets.
NOPD looking for missing man in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a missing man in the New Orleans East area, according to a press release. Police said the person who reported 45-year-old Wilmer Montoya missing had not seen him since September 30. Montoya was described by the NOPD as...
Victim hospitalized after Monday afternoon shooting in Algiers
According to the NOPD, a female was shot in the 3700 block of Garden Oaks Drive.
fox8live.com
NOPD seeks ‘person of interest’ in Treme homicide
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police on Tuesday (Oct. 4) asked the public for help identifying and locating a man described as a “person of interest” in the investigation of a homicide in Treme. The man pictured above “is not currently wanted on criminal charges,” the NOPD...
theadvocate.com
Ochsner to build neuroscience center, including early-onset dementia clinic
Ochsner Health will break ground early next year on a new, freestanding neuroscience center that will house an early-onset dementia clinic, rehabilitative services and integrative services like music and water therapy, in what the system hopes will make New Orleans a “true destination for neurologic diseases,” said Dr. C.J. Bui, co-director of the Ochsner Neuroscience Institute.
