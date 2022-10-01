Read full article on original website
Trump Asks Supreme Court to Intervene in Mar-A-Lago Documents Dispute
Former President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to intervene in a dispute over the Department of Justice's review of documents seized by the FBI during a raid on his Florida residence. Trump in a court filing urged the Supreme Court to vacate part of a ruling last...
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Makes Waves in First Supreme Court Arguments
As the Supreme Court on Tuesday weighed a conservative attempt to weaken the landmark Voting Rights Act, enacted in 1965 to protect minority voters, the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court delivered a history lesson on the divisive issue of race in the United States. Justice Ketanji...
Trump and GOP Defend Herschel Walker After Abortion Accusation Rocks Georgia Senate Race
Former President Donald Trump and leaders of top GOP political organizations defended Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker after he was accused of paying for a woman's abortion years earlier. Walker called the report "a flat-out lie" and vowed to file a defamation lawsuit against the news outlet that published it.
