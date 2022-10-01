WEEK 4: Northampton at West Springfield, Westfield at Holyoke

Read full article on original website
Related
Crash on I-91 south in West Springfield
The two right lanes on Interstate 91 in West Springfield were closed after a crash Tuesday afternoon.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield, Eversource officials discuss possible solutions for broken streetlights
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Broken streetlights have been a problem in Springfield and on Tuesday, city leaders and Eversource tackled the issue in an effort to find possible solutions. As the seasons change, the dark autumn sky begins to cover western Massachusetts neighborhoods earlier and earlier. Meanwhile several Springfield streets...
National Taco Day: Who serves the best tacos in western Massachusetts?
October 4th is recognized as National Taco Day every year however, on Taco Tuesday too is the ultimate taco celebration.
Counterfeit money used at Walgreens in Ware, Chicopee and East Longmeadow
A suspect is wanted in connection with allegedly using counterfeit money in several Walgreens on Monday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westernmassnews.com
Sewage spills into Brickyard Brook in Easthampton
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Easthampton is alerting people of a sewage spill that happened Monday. According to the mayor’s office, it is estimated that about 250 to 350 gallons of sewage exited a broken sewer pipe and started leaking into the stormwater drain that discharges into Brickyard Brook.
New farm-to-table restaurant, retail store opens in Agawam
It was the grand-opening of a new farm-to-table restaurant and retail store in Agawam.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Eversource electrical pole repair
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A viewer reached out to our newsroom, concerned about an electrical pole outside of his home in Springfield which he said was not fully repaired following a power outage that was specific to his home last month. That viewer told us that he has not had...
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: Polish Heritage Month, Autumn Mist Farm opening, and local artists
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Chicopee, Agawam, and West Springfield. October is Polish Heritage Month, and one college in Chicopee is helping to preserve Polish culture right here in western Mass. The Polish Center of Discovery and Learning at Elms College is a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missing man found after falling down embankment in Northampton
Northampton Police found a missing man who had fallen down a 20-foot embankment.
Moose killed in crash with tractor trailer on Mass. Pike in Westfield
A moose was killed on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Westfield Tuesday morning after a collision with a tractor-trailer, police said. Massachusetts State Police troopers at the Westfield Barracks said the collision occurred around 7 a.m. on the eastbound side of the highway, near Exit 41 to Route 202. The tractor-trailer...
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke man sentenced in CT court for unlawful possession of firearms
BRIDGEPORT, Connect. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Tuesday, a Holyoke man was sentenced in Bridgeport, Connecticut, to 66 months of imprisonment, followed by two years of supervised release, for unlawfully possessing firearms. According to court documents, 25-year-old Tevin Gonzalez was involved in shooting and fire-bombing incidents in and around Springfield. He was...
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke Soldiers’ Home employees reflect on dismissal of class-action lawsuit
Candidate for governor Geoff Diehl outlines campaign platform ahead of elections. With election day exactly five weeks away, the Democratic and Republican candidates for Massachusetts governor and lieutenant governor are stepping up their campaigns. Springfield, Eversource officials discuss possible solutions for broken streetlights. Updated: 2 hours ago. Broken streetlights have...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: Polish and Italian flag raisings and Storywalk
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Holyoke, Springfield, and West Springfield. Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia and members of the Polish-American community today raised the Polish flag in celebration of Polish American Heritage Month. The flag raising took place at 11:30 a.m. Monday morning in...
westernmassnews.com
Kim Driscoll to make campaign stops in western Mass. Monday
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday, Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor Kim Driscoll will visit Latinx communities across Massachusetts to lay out their plans for economic empowerment through education, entrepreneurship and job training. Driscoll will be making a stop in Springfield at the Latino Economic Development Corporation on Fort Street,...
Driver dies in Springfield car accident
A man died after crashing into a tree on Berkshire Avenue in Springfield early Saturday morning.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: utility poles in middle of new Chicopee sidewalks
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers in Chicopee where a new stretch of sidewalk with utility poles right in the middle of the pathway. Pedestrians on Fuller Road in Chicopee were greeted to brand new sidewalks, but there’s one problem. Some of the utility poles are located right in the middle of the walking paths, which leaves residents with very little room to go around them.
Basement fire on Stuart Street in Springfield
A house fire was reported at 65 Stuart Street in Springfield on Sunday night. 22News arrived and saw multiple fire, police, and EMT crews attending the fire in the home and providing medical attention to the family.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Reminds Residents of Power Supply Program
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — With electricity supply rates on the rise, the city of Pittsfield is reminding the community of the benefits of its Community Choice Power Supply Program, also known as municipal aggregation, which offers residents a low and locked in rate. Initiated in 2017, the city’s program has...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Search for a killer in Enfield continues
Caitlin Francis and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Oct. 4, including a deadly attempted carjacking case out of Hartford. Hartford police investigate deadly carjacking on Park Street. Updated: 12 hours ago. Hartford police are investigating a homicide on Park Street Monday afternoon. Updated: 12...
westernmassnews.com
Amelia Park Arena holds first annual Hocktober Fest
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It was an exciting day for hockey fans in Westfield as the First Annual Hocktober Fest was held Saturday afternoon. It featured lots of local vendors, live entertainment, and food. The event raised money for the Amelia Park Arena in Westfield and will help prepare facilities...
Comments / 0