Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
NewsTimes
Jeff Jacobs: Jerod and Jacob Smith, twin defensive ends for Loomis Chaffee, stole show in prep school game filled with top talent
AVON — Twenty minutes before kickoff, the Avon Old Farms student body, dressed in white, arrived yelling and screaming before settling into the stands. Early in the first quarter, Loomis Chaffee students, dressed in black, poured out of buses and onto their team’s sidelines. The entirety of Ryan...
New England Sports Card Show draws hundreds of collectors
Since the pandemic kept people at home looking for things to do with their time, there's been a renewed interest in collecting sports cards.
westernmassnews.com
Excited fairgoers flock to The Big E for the final time in 2022
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Sunday marked the final day of The Big E after millions of people made their way to western Mass. for the 17 day-long event. Fairgoers told Western Mass News they come back each year looking for the traditional food and rides the fair is famous for, but one local said this year has been a little different than before.
Springfield organization holds ‘Ballers Ball’ to raise money for young athletes
The Springfield Ballers held their second annual Ballers Ball on Saturday to raise money so they can continue to provide affordable opportunities for youth athletes in the Greater Springfield Area. The Ballers provide programming to help mold well rounded athletes on and off the court.
westernmassnews.com
Agawam native to compete in Aquabike World Championships in Spain
We have the first in a series of five debates featuring candidates for local state Senate and House seats and this week, we focus on the Hampden, Hampshire, Worcester Senate race between State Rep. Jacob Oliveira and William Johnson. Taste of Italy returns to Mount Carmel Parish after 2-year hiatus.
Springfield remembers GySgt Thomas J. Sullivan
The GySgt Thomas J. Sullivan Remembrance Run & Walk honors the life of Gunnery Sgt. Thomas J. Sullivan who gave his life defending his country.
'It's been a great experience': Regan Remillard sells The Haven after strengthening club
When Regan Remillard bought The Haven Country Club, then known as Mount Pleasant Country Club, from the members on Jan. 1, 2012, the Boylston club was experiencing financial difficulties. He had been a member for eight years and did his best to bring the club back to life, spending about $5 million to...
Crash on I-91 south in West Springfield
The two right lanes on Interstate 91 in West Springfield were closed after a crash Tuesday afternoon.
Red Mass honoring 6 individuals in Springfield
The St. Thomas More Society of Western Massachusetts will honor six individuals during the annual Red Mass on Sunday.
westernmassnews.com
Amelia Park Arena holds first annual Hocktober Fest
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It was an exciting day for hockey fans in Westfield as the First Annual Hocktober Fest was held Saturday afternoon. It featured lots of local vendors, live entertainment, and food. The event raised money for the Amelia Park Arena in Westfield and will help prepare facilities...
westernmassnews.com
Nathan Bill’s hosts Annual Thomas J. Sullivan 5k Remembrance Run and Walk
The event raised money for the Amelia Park Arena in Westfield and will help prepare facilities for the upcoming season.
The Big E’s record-breaking 2022 season comes to a close Sunday
The curtain comes down later Sunday night on the well-attended 17 day, 2022 Big E season. But, to most fairgoers there's something quite special about attending on this final day at the fair.
Hundreds ‘Run Billy Run’ for scholarships in memory of Judge William J. Boyle
HOLYOKE — Runners and walkers — more than 300 of them — lined up Saturday raising money in the Run Billy Run 2022 5K road race and 1-mile walk benefiting the William J. Boyle Scholarship Fund. Boyle, a retired Springfield District Court judge and former Springfield City...
westernmassnews.com
Taste of Italy returns to Mount Carmel Parish after 2-year hiatus
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Taste of Italy returned to Mount Carmel Parish in Springfield. Parishioners prepared homemade Italian dishes and pastries, while others enjoyed traditional Italian music and fun raffles Saturday night. Western Mass News stopped by the event and...
Moose killed in crash with tractor trailer on Mass. Pike in Westfield
A moose was killed on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Westfield Tuesday morning after a collision with a tractor-trailer, police said. Massachusetts State Police troopers at the Westfield Barracks said the collision occurred around 7 a.m. on the eastbound side of the highway, near Exit 41 to Route 202. The tractor-trailer...
westernmassnews.com
Chef Neftalí Durán honored in Holyoke for educating, combatting food inequality
Agawam native to compete in Aquabike World Championships in Spain.
Springfield Public Schools teachers Sally Kim and Marissa Ramos named finalist, semifinalist for Massachusetts Teacher of the Year
Sally Kim and Marissa Ramos are among the best of the best when it comes to teachers in Massachusetts. The Massachusetts Teacher of the Year award this year went to English language arts teacher Danielle Charbonneau at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School. Kim landed among the top three finalists...
westernmassnews.com
Sewage spills into Brickyard Brook in Easthampton
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Easthampton is alerting people of a sewage spill that happened Monday. According to the mayor’s office, it is estimated that about 250 to 350 gallons of sewage exited a broken sewer pipe and started leaking into the stormwater drain that discharges into Brickyard Brook.
Berkshire County Native Has a Net Worth of an Incredible $30 Million
One thing I have noticed when looking up celebrities is one of the first suggestions you'll see in a Google search is their net worth. It goes to show that the public is interested in the big stars' financial stats. Some of those celebrities with the big ticket net worths hail from or live in Massachusetts and Berkshire County. For example, we previously featured an article on James Taylor's net worth. If you want to know what his number is, you can check it out by going here. We also featured an article on Massachusetts-born celebrity Mark Wahlberg. His net worth is just out of this world. Yeah, the number is pretty high. You can view and faint at the number by going here.
Holyoke Medical Center emergency docs sue Health New England over $2.5 million in unpaid claims
SPRINGFIELD — A group of Holyoke Medical Center doctors are suing insurer Health New England over $2.5 million in reimbursements they claim the company has failed to pay for emergency room treatments, according to a lawsuit recently in Hampden Superior Court. The lawsuit says the Springfield-based insurance provider has...
