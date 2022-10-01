ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As gas prices soar, some Californians could get a refund as early as next week

By Madison Weil
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in San Diego County rose more than 12 cents on Friday – it’s now $6.32.

That’s only a few cents away from the record high of $6.37 set back in June. It marks the 14th consecutive day of prices going up locally. As a result, some San Diegans are back to shopping around for the cheapest prices in town.

On Friday, Governor Newsom took to Twitter – calling for a new windfall tax exclusively on oil companies. He also approved an early transition to a cheaper winter blend.

As gas prices skyrocket, it just so happens that next week is the first week some Californians could see a deposit from the state in their bank account. It’s part of a tax refund program promised by Governor Newsom months ago to help with inflation and the rising costs of living.

In the coming months, he says 23 million Californians should receive between $200 and $1,050 as a refund from the state.

To learn more, see if you’re eligible, and calculate how much money you could receive, you can use the Middle-Class Tax Refund Calculator online.

Comments / 18

Tee Vee
3d ago

Interesting how the gas prices began to surge right after a date for these "rebates" was announced. What a coincidence! 🙄

Reply(2)
6
Jay Savage
3d ago

This cheap refund has nothing to do with helping people deal with gasoline prices or those without cars or EVs wouldn't be getting it.

Reply(4)
4
