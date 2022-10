Gallery by Tina Laney

Beckley made a long trip north even longer for the Preston Friday, trouncing the nights 42-7 on homecoming Friday night in Beckley.

With the win the Flying Eagles improve to 5-1, their best start since 2005 when they started 8-0.

They’ll look to improve to 6-1 next Friday when they host Class AAA state runner-up Huntington.

Stats were unavailable at time of publishing