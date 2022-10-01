Read full article on original website
Ahmed Oshash scores five goals as Dunellen defeats Woodbridge Magnet - Boys soccer recap
It was a big day for Ahmed Oshash as he tallied five goals and two assists to lead Dunellen past Woodbridge Magnet 9-0 in Dunellen and improve to 11-0. Dunellen took control with five first-half goals before adding four more in the second. Luis Bamaca also had two goals and one assist while Mohammad Ishash had one score and three assists.
Boys soccer: Jackson scores late to lift Edison past Sayreville
Senior Jayden Jackson scored a late winner to help Edison rally past Sayreville 3-2 in Edison. Jackson controlled the ball near the midfield and elegantly drove up the left flank before sending a left-footed blast into the net with just under three minutes left in regulation. Seniors Rayan Shah and...
Life Center defeats Trenton - Boys soccer recap
Ever Maradiaga scored twice as Life Center defeated Trenton 6-3 in Trenton. Life Center (10-2) took a 4-1 lead into halftime before both teams scored two goals in the second half. Luiz Recchimuzzi also had a goal and three assists while Gamaliel Olarte made seven saves. Sylvester Harryson recorded a...
No. 13 Delbarton defeats Morristown - Boys soccer recap
Shea Coughlin and Josh Hepplewhite scored two goals as Delbarton, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Morristown 6-1 in Morristown. Delbarton (6-5) jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first half before outscoring Morristown 2-1 in the second. John Myles Dziadzio and William Pedicano also had a goal.
