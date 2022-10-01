ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Jackson scores late to lift Edison past Sayreville

Senior Jayden Jackson scored a late winner to help Edison rally past Sayreville 3-2 in Edison. Jackson controlled the ball near the midfield and elegantly drove up the left flank before sending a left-footed blast into the net with just under three minutes left in regulation. Seniors Rayan Shah and...
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

Life Center defeats Trenton - Boys soccer recap

Ever Maradiaga scored twice as Life Center defeated Trenton 6-3 in Trenton. Life Center (10-2) took a 4-1 lead into halftime before both teams scored two goals in the second half. Luiz Recchimuzzi also had a goal and three assists while Gamaliel Olarte made seven saves. Sylvester Harryson recorded a...
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

No. 13 Delbarton defeats Morristown - Boys soccer recap

Shea Coughlin and Josh Hepplewhite scored two goals as Delbarton, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Morristown 6-1 in Morristown. Delbarton (6-5) jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first half before outscoring Morristown 2-1 in the second. John Myles Dziadzio and William Pedicano also had a goal.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
223K+
Followers
125K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy