Shawnee girls soccer earns signature win, upsets No. 15 Cherokee in 2OT (PHOTOS)
Junior Mackenzie McCready’s effort to get the ball to the end line, turn it back inside and connect with sophomore Jaden Aaronson in double overtime is what ultimately sealed a 1-0 upset win over Cherokee, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, on Tuesday. But the game-winning effort for...
Bernards over Delaware Valley- Boys soccer recap
James Kolvites scored the game-deciding goal in the first half to lift Bernards to a 1-0 win over Delaware Valley in Bernardsville. Bernards improved to 9-1 with the win, while Delaware Valley fell to 5-7. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
Paul VI over Moorestown - Girls soccer recap
Senior Olivia Brocious scored twice to lead Paul VI to a 3-0 win over Moorestown in Moorestown. Brocious now has eight goals this season and 34 for her career. Also scoring for Paul VI was Sara O’Donnell. Ave Martin and Sofia Marchese added assists. Paul VI (5-4) has won...
Whippany Park edges out Morris Catholic - Girls soccer recap
Alessandra Middleton scored the only goal of the game as Whippany Park defeated Morris Catholic 1-0 in Whippany Park. Whippany Park (2-3-2) scored the lone goal of the game in the first half. The shots were even at 8 apeice. Ella Dicostanzo tallied an assist with Abigail Feeley posting an...
West Essex defeats Mount St. Dominic - Girls soccer recap
Skye Grimes scored a goal for West Essex as it defeated Mount St. Dominic 3-1 in North Caldwell. Ava Brignola and Brooke Balzano also had goals with Alex Sek, Logan Goldstein and Jayla Walton tallying assists. Ella Clausi had five saves. West Essex (3-6) led 2-1 at the half. Gianna...
No. 9 Red Bank Catholic over Monmouth - Girls soccer recap
Mya King scored two goals as Red Bank Catholic, No. 9 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated Monmouth 6-1 in Tinton Falls. Red Bank Catholic (7-2) led 3-1 at the half and outshot Monmouth 17-8. The Caseys also move to 6-0 in A Central play. Iva Carton, Isabelle Melilli and...
Boonton over Parsippany Hills - Boys soccer recap
Emanuele Caltabiano scored all four goals for Boonton during a 4-1 victory over Parsippany Hills in Boonton. Boonton (7-3) led 1-0 at halftime but was able to get going offensively over the final 40 minutes. Gabriel Lagos was credited with two assists. Parsippany Hills (2-7) was able to total just...
Pequannock over Dover - Girls soccer recap
Alex Ortega scored four goals as Pequannock remained unbeaten with a 7-3 victory over Dover in Pequannock. Dover (1-10) was able to keep the game close into the second half but Pequannock (10-0-1) scored five goals over the final 40 minutes. Gianna DeSimoni finished with two goals while Riley DeCumber added one of her own.
West Windsor-Plainsboro South over Florence- Girls soccer recap
Alexis Contes scored three goals to lead West Windsor-Plainsboro South to a 4-2 win over Florence in West Windsor. Aditi Negi had a goal and an assist for West Windsor-Plainsboro South (2-8), which led 2-0 at halftime. Ishita Balpande made seven saves in the win. Ava Bauer and Sydney Slotkin...
Rancocas Valley over Camden Catholic- Boys soccer recap
Jake Bartletta scored two goals to lead Rancocas Valley to a 5-1 win over Camden Catholic in Mount Holly. Troy Stewart Jr. dished out two assists for Rancocas Valley (8-1-1), which led 2-1 at halftime. Bradley Manning, Jack Orendac, and Donovan Wallace each added a goal. Brady Bartletta made four saves in the win.
Ahmed Oshash scores five goals as Dunellen defeats Woodbridge Magnet - Boys soccer recap
It was a big day for Ahmed Oshash as he tallied five goals and two assists to lead Dunellen past Woodbridge Magnet 9-0 in Dunellen and improve to 11-0. Dunellen took control with five first-half goals before adding four more in the second. Luis Bamaca also had two goals and one assist while Mohammad Ishash had one score and three assists.
Girls Tennis: 2022 NJSIAA state singles and doubles tournaments seeds
The top 24 seeds for the NJSIAA boys tennis state singles tournament and the top 14 duos for the state doubles tournament were released on Tuesday following the discussion at the NJSIAA headquarters in Robbinsville during the seeding meeting. The draws will be posted shortly following spelling reviews and will...
Cherry Hill East over Gloucester Township Tech - boys soccer recap
After a scoreless first half, Cherry Hill East scored three second half goals in a 3-0 win over Gloucester Township Tech in Sicklerville. East’s second half goals were scored by Ian Ferdas, Elija Moultrie and Alec Herring. Jason Glassman and Eitan Volodarski contributed assists. Tom Piotrowski made two saves...
Field Hockey: Season leaders in team stats for Oct. 4
NOTE: All stats are from games played and reported through Oct. 3. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Pitman over Pennsville - Boys soccer recap
Elijah Crispin dished out three assists to lead Pitman’s offense during a 5-0 victory over Pennsvile in Pennsville. Pitman (6-3) was aggressive all afternoon, totaling 20 shots on goal. Charlie Duffield finished with two goals and one assist. Kyle Cahill made 15 saves in net for Pennsville (5-5). The...
Girls volleyball: Season stat leaders for October 4
NOTE: Stat totals reflect what coaches and school officials have entered as of 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4. Any stats added after this list was published will not appear. Maria Theruviparambil West Windsor-Plainsboro South 120. Dajah Williams Williamstown 119. Rachel Williams Union Catholic 117. Vivian Roberts Summit 114. Anjali...
WATCH: Red Bank Catholic visits Manalapan in high school football
APP.com will be broadcasting live from Friday's high school football game between Red Bank Catholic and host Manalapan. Red Bank Catholic (5-0) enters the game ranked No. 1 in the Asbury Park Press Top 10. The Caseys are also ranked No. 8 in the USA TODAY NETWORK statewide Top 25.
Monroe defeats J.P. Stevens - Girls soccer recap
Jennifer Ward had a goal and two assists as Monroe defeated J.P. Stevens 6-1 in Monroe Township. Monroe (9-2) took a 2-0 lead into halftime before pulling away with four goals in the second half. Karly Winfough also tallied a goal and an assist. Anvitha Rajesekhar recorded a goal for...
J.P. Stevens over Woodbridge- Boys soccer recap
Aleksey Sergeev netted two goals to lift J.P. Stevens to a 4-1 win over Woodbridge in Edison. Zachary Mokraurer dished out two assists for J.P. Stevens (5-4-1), which led 2-0 at halftime. Siddharth Sanglikar and Kaston Chen each added a goal, while Ajit Mallavarapu made five saves in the win.
Passaic County Tournament girls soccer roundup for Oct. 4: Clifton, West Milford advance
Layla Nurid-Din Flores had three goals and one assist to lead seventh-seeded Clifton past 10th-seeded Eastern Christian 6-1 in the first round of the Passaic County Tournament in Clifton. Clifton (5-6) took a 4-1 lead into halftime before tacking on two more goals in the second half. Carly Stoepker also...
