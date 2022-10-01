ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Bernards over Delaware Valley- Boys soccer recap

James Kolvites scored the game-deciding goal in the first half to lift Bernards to a 1-0 win over Delaware Valley in Bernardsville. Bernards improved to 9-1 with the win, while Delaware Valley fell to 5-7. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
BERNARDSVILLE, NJ
Paul VI over Moorestown - Girls soccer recap

Senior Olivia Brocious scored twice to lead Paul VI to a 3-0 win over Moorestown in Moorestown. Brocious now has eight goals this season and 34 for her career. Also scoring for Paul VI was Sara O’Donnell. Ave Martin and Sofia Marchese added assists. Paul VI (5-4) has won...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
Whippany Park edges out Morris Catholic - Girls soccer recap

Alessandra Middleton scored the only goal of the game as Whippany Park defeated Morris Catholic 1-0 in Whippany Park. Whippany Park (2-3-2) scored the lone goal of the game in the first half. The shots were even at 8 apeice. Ella Dicostanzo tallied an assist with Abigail Feeley posting an...
DENVILLE, NJ
Boonton over Parsippany Hills - Boys soccer recap

Emanuele Caltabiano scored all four goals for Boonton during a 4-1 victory over Parsippany Hills in Boonton. Boonton (7-3) led 1-0 at halftime but was able to get going offensively over the final 40 minutes. Gabriel Lagos was credited with two assists. Parsippany Hills (2-7) was able to total just...
BOONTON, NJ
Pequannock over Dover - Girls soccer recap

Alex Ortega scored four goals as Pequannock remained unbeaten with a 7-3 victory over Dover in Pequannock. Dover (1-10) was able to keep the game close into the second half but Pequannock (10-0-1) scored five goals over the final 40 minutes. Gianna DeSimoni finished with two goals while Riley DeCumber added one of her own.
DOVER, NJ
Football
Sports
Rancocas Valley over Camden Catholic- Boys soccer recap

Jake Bartletta scored two goals to lead Rancocas Valley to a 5-1 win over Camden Catholic in Mount Holly. Troy Stewart Jr. dished out two assists for Rancocas Valley (8-1-1), which led 2-1 at halftime. Bradley Manning, Jack Orendac, and Donovan Wallace each added a goal. Brady Bartletta made four saves in the win.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Pitman over Pennsville - Boys soccer recap

Elijah Crispin dished out three assists to lead Pitman’s offense during a 5-0 victory over Pennsvile in Pennsville. Pitman (6-3) was aggressive all afternoon, totaling 20 shots on goal. Charlie Duffield finished with two goals and one assist. Kyle Cahill made 15 saves in net for Pennsville (5-5). The...
PITMAN, NJ
Girls volleyball: Season stat leaders for October 4

NOTE: Stat totals reflect what coaches and school officials have entered as of 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4. Any stats added after this list was published will not appear. Maria Theruviparambil West Windsor-Plainsboro South 120. Dajah Williams Williamstown 119. Rachel Williams Union Catholic 117. Vivian Roberts Summit 114. Anjali...
SPORTS
Monroe defeats J.P. Stevens - Girls soccer recap

Jennifer Ward had a goal and two assists as Monroe defeated J.P. Stevens 6-1 in Monroe Township. Monroe (9-2) took a 2-0 lead into halftime before pulling away with four goals in the second half. Karly Winfough also tallied a goal and an assist. Anvitha Rajesekhar recorded a goal for...
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
J.P. Stevens over Woodbridge- Boys soccer recap

Aleksey Sergeev netted two goals to lift J.P. Stevens to a 4-1 win over Woodbridge in Edison. Zachary Mokraurer dished out two assists for J.P. Stevens (5-4-1), which led 2-0 at halftime. Siddharth Sanglikar and Kaston Chen each added a goal, while Ajit Mallavarapu made five saves in the win.
EDISON, NJ
