rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Are Investigating Another Shooting Incident in Winnebago County
We provide our fans with entertainment, informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Are Investigating A Shooting Incident in South Beloit
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford PD Releases Photos Of An Armed Robbery Suspect, Recognize him?
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Automobile Accident With Injuries, Avoid The Area For A Bit
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Accident With Injuries, Near Roscoe/Rockton
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Emergency personnel are working a scene on the West side
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Accident On The West Side, Dog Injured In The Accident
WIFR
Rockford Police Department makes urgent call for entry-level officers
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Applications are being taken online at rpdwantsyou.com and in person for entry-level police officers in Rockford. The department is seeking effective problem solvers, critical thinkers and good communicators to apply by Monday, October 31. The starting salary is $59,169, and interested individuals can meet directly with...
Rockford Police asks for community’s help to find attempted robbery suspect
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department is asking for help to find a suspect that they said tried to rob a local business. The robbery happened just before 6 p.m. last Tuesday at Quality Resale near W. Riverside and N. Main. Investigators said that the suspect was armed when they entered the store. […]
Rockford Police can seize ‘nuisance’ ATVs from private property
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Not only are Rockford residents required to register their ATVs, the city’s police officers have the authority to seize them in certain circumstances. The city’s ordinance specifically allows police to impound ATVs that are suspected of being used unlawfully on streets or machines that are unregistered. Officials say that means officers may […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Rolls Over Onto It’s Side, Jaws Of Life Needed To Get 1 Person Out Of The Vehicle.
Patrick Pursley rejects settlement offer in wrongful conviction lawsuit against city of Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A former Rockford man who spent a quarter century behind bars for a murder he didn’t commit has rejected a settlement offer in a wrongful conviction lawsuit he filed against the city of Rockford and the Illinois State Police. After he was acquitted of murder in 2019, Patrick Pursley filed a wrongful […]
rockfordscanner.com
UPDATED with scene photos by RS sources: Possible Head On Collision, In Machesney Park
walls102.com
Lee County Man Charged With Arson
DIXON – A Lee County man has been charged with Arson after a house fire in Dixon. According to the Dixon Police Department, they were called last Thursday to the 400 Block of Madison Avenue for a residence on fire. The Dixon City Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire and no injuries were reported, however, after an investigation authorities allege that 42-year-old John K. Sandusky of Dixon was responsible for starting the fire. Sandusky was taken to the Lee County Jail on Monday after being charged with Residential Arson and Arson. He was held on $150,000 bond. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
nbc15.com
MPD: Man arrested at Madison park found with his pants down and screaming
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two or three dozen needles were laying next to a man found with his pants down on the tennis courts at a Madison park, police officers reported. According to the Madison Police Department, the officers responded to Reynolds Park on Monday night after a caller reported someone was yelling. When they arrived, the officers spotted the screaming 39-year-old man and noticed a woman nearby.
Cold Case: Lottie Flowers
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Feb. 23, 2002, deputies with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home at 730 Newport Ave in response to a medical assist call. There, they found 71-year-old Lottie Flowers in the living room, suffering from multiple stab wounds. Police say Flowers was baking for an event at her […]
WIFR
20-year-old man gets eight years for felony gun charge in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man arrested in 2021 with outstanding warrants and gun charges was sentenced to federal prison on Monday. Thomas Brooks II, 20, of Rockford pleaded guilty earlier this year to illegal firearm possession. A previously convicted felon, Brooks is prohibited to possess firearms. In the plea...
Police: Illinois 4-year-old killed by car
UPDATE: The 4-year-old has passed away from their injuries. BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A 4-year-old was hit by a car in Beloit Saturday morning, according to police. It happened around 9:40 a.m. at a sports complex in the 3300 block of Prairie Avenue, according to the Beloit Police Department. The child was taken to a […]
Police: Beloit 4-year-old killed by car
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Police have provided an update on the tragic death of a 4-year-old who was hit by a car at a sports complex this weekend. On Saturday morning, the child, Jack Baumann, was hit by a car around 9:40 a.m. in the 3300 block of Prairie Avenue. The Beloit Police Department said […]
Garbage truck fire leads to big mess in Round Lake neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) – Firefighters rushed to a neighborhood in greater Round Lake after a recycling waste truck caught fire.Workers were on their route when they noticed the back of the truck was smoldering.The driver called for help immediately and was told to "drop the contents in the truck," so it could be pulled out.That's why trash was piled up. The fire is under investigation.
