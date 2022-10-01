Read full article on original website
Vote no on amendment for tax break
Hurricane Ian Has now caused billions of damage and our legislators have submitted to all of our Florida voters in their three amendments on our November Ballot 2022, that they want the people, who have built their homes all along the coast line, not to be taxed on the improvements that they should have already made on their homes to mitigate the damage and flooding from storms like Ian.
Young deputy in Florida fatally shot by friendly fire
POLK CITY, Fla. (AP) — A 21-year deputy appeared to have been fatally shot by friendly fire from deputies with whom he was serving a warrant in central Florida early Tuesday, authorities said. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that Deputy Blane Lane was shot in...
Snail darter, focus of epic conservation fight, is recovered
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The snail darter, a tiny Southeastern fish that derailed a federal dam during an epic battle over Endangered Species Act protection in the 1970s, is no longer considered imperiled, officials announced Tuesday. The fish held up construction of the Tellico Dam in Tennessee for more...
Central Florida men agree to plea guilty for hate crime in Citrus County
A pair of white men and brothers from Central Florida agreed to be sentenced to up to a decade in federal prison for attacking a Black man in Citrus County during a hate crime. Dunnellon 56-year-old Roy Lashley Jr. and 52-year-old Robert Lashley, of Brandon, respectively signed agreements Sept. 19...
EXPLAINER: Favre, other sports figures in welfare fraud case
Mississippi's largest public corruption case, in which tens of millions of dollars earmarked for needy families was misspent, involves a number of sports figures with ties to the state — including NFL royalty Brett Favre and a famous former pro wrestler. At the center, though, is the former head...
