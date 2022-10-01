ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port, FL

Citrus County Chronicle

Vote no on amendment for tax break

Hurricane Ian Has now caused billions of damage and our legislators have submitted to all of our Florida voters in their three amendments on our November Ballot 2022, that they want the people, who have built their homes all along the coast line, not to be taxed on the improvements that they should have already made on their homes to mitigate the damage and flooding from storms like Ian.
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Young deputy in Florida fatally shot by friendly fire

POLK CITY, Fla. (AP) — A 21-year deputy appeared to have been fatally shot by friendly fire from deputies with whom he was serving a warrant in central Florida early Tuesday, authorities said. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that Deputy Blane Lane was shot in...
POLK CITY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Snail darter, focus of epic conservation fight, is recovered

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The snail darter, a tiny Southeastern fish that derailed a federal dam during an epic battle over Endangered Species Act protection in the 1970s, is no longer considered imperiled, officials announced Tuesday. The fish held up construction of the Tellico Dam in Tennessee for more...
TENNESSEE STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

EXPLAINER: Favre, other sports figures in welfare fraud case

Mississippi's largest public corruption case, in which tens of millions of dollars earmarked for needy families was misspent, involves a number of sports figures with ties to the state — including NFL royalty Brett Favre and a famous former pro wrestler. At the center, though, is the former head...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

