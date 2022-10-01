ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, MN

knsiradio.com

Sports Wrap: Huskies Hockey Sweeps To Open Season; Sartell Girls Soccer Remains Unbeaten

(KNSI) – Coaches and athletic directors are encouraged to send results to news@knsiradio.com. The Saint Cloud State Varsity Men’s Hockey Team opened the season with a sweep over St. Thomas. The two squads played a home-and-home series, beginning Saturday night in St. Paul. The Huskies roared out of the gate, leading 3-0 after the first period. Dylan Anhorn started the scoring and chipped in two assists as well. Veeti Miettinen had two dishes in the winning effort. The final score was 3-1.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Bring Me The News

7 Minnesota pumpkin patches to visit this fall

A classic activity to usher in the fall season is visiting a local pumpkin patch, and Minnesota has no shortage of places from which to ... pick. Looking to select your own pumpkin and/or partake in some festive fall activities? Here are six Minnesota pumpkin patches to visit this fall.
LINO LAKES, MN
knsiradio.com

Annandale Native Makes Top 12 in Miss USA Pageant

(KNS) — A central Minnesota woman finished in the Top 12 at Monday’s Miss USA pageant. Representing the Land of 10,000 Lakes was Annandale native Maddie Helget. She was crowned Miss Minnesota in May and traveled across the country, even abroad, to Cancun, Mexico, in preparation for the final event that aired on Hulu and FYI network.
ANNANDALE, MN
Y-105FM

Ellendale Truck Driver Involved in Fatal Crash

Glencoe, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person is dead following a collision west of the Twin Cities involving a semi-truck driven by a man from Ellendale. The State Patrol identified the victim as 72-year-old Gary Vogt of Glencoe. He was killed when his westbound pickup crashed into the semi-truck after it tipped over on Highway 212 just outside Glencoe around 4:15 this morning.
GLENCOE, MN
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Minnesota

What is your favorite comfort food? If the first answer that comes to mind a juicy burger with some fries on the side, then you are in the right place so keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Fire breaks out at Maple Grove's Lynde Greenhouse and Nursery

MAPLE GROVE, Minn.-- A large fire broke out Sunday morning at a greenhouse in Maple Grove.Firefighters called in extra help from Osseo, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth and Golden Valley to battle the blaze at Lynde Greenhouse and Nursery. It was reported around 3:30 a.m. by someone driving by the greenhouse.The three-alarm fire was eventually extinguished.It's not known yet what started the fire.No one was in the business at the time the fire was called in, and no firefighters were injured.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Teenage boy airlifted after being struck by car in Elk River

ELK RIVER, Minn. – A 14-year-old boy was airlifted to a metro hospital Tuesday evening after he was hit by a vehicle in Elk River.Police say it happened just after 5 p.m. on Twin Lakes Road and Industrial Circle.The boy's condition is not known, nor are the circumstances that led up to the collision.Check back for more details in this developing story.
ELK RIVER, MN
WJON

Man Killed When Pickup Collides with Overturned Semi

GLENCOE (WJON News) -- A man was killed when the pickup he was driving collided with a semi that had tipped over onto the highway. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 4:00 a.m. Monday morning on Highway 212 near Glencoe in McLeod County. The semi was...
GLENCOE, MN
knuj.net

Mankato Women Hurt in One Vehicle Crash

A Friday afternoon crash sent a Mankato woman to the hospital. 34 year old Lauren Powers Myslicki was north bound on Highway 169 in Lake Prairie Township, Nicollet County, around 2pm when her Pontiac Vibe went off the roadway and rolled into the median. Myslicki was taken to the Mankato hospital for non life threatening injuries. Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office, Lesuer Police and Fire and River’s Edge Ambulance responded to the scene.
MANKATO, MN
valleynewslive.com

Minnesota State Patrol trooper crashes with driver going the wrong way on Highway 10

RICE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a crash between a Sauk Rapids man and a Minnesota State Patrol trooper. According to the crash report, 22-year-old Trevor Reiter of Sauk Rapids was going west in the eastbound lanes of Highway 10 in Benton County around 10:45 p.m. Thursday, September 29. The State Patrol squad car was travelling east on Highway 10 with emergency lights and sirens activated, responding to the wrong-way vehicle, when they collided.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: 5 juveniles suspected in Maple Grove greenhouse fire

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- Police in Maple Grove believe five juveniles are responsible for a greenhouse fire on Friday morning.Fire crews responded to the Lynde Greenhouse on the 9200 block of Pineview Lane on Friday around 3:30 a.m. Firefighters worked for several hours to extinguish the fire.No one was hurt, but police say there was a substantial loss of property. The fire damaged multiple buildings, including the warehouse, plant production line, and storage. Volunteers lined up on Sunday morning to help clean up and move 18,000 poinsettias to a neighboring greenhouse in Ramsey. Lynde's owner says he plans to rebuild the greenhouse.There have been no arrests. Investigators identified five juveniles as persons of interest, but are looking for more help in identifying anyone else who might have been involved.Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or at crimestoppersmn.org.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
knuj.net

Tractor/Motorcyle Accident Friday night in Watonwan County

A Madelia man was treated for non life threatening injuries at the Madelia Hospital. 47 year old Kevin Lee Diepenbrock was driving a Honda motorcycle westbound on Highway 60 and 58 year old Brian Alton Anderson was operating an International tractor on 473rd Avenue when the vehicles collided in Madelia Township. Diepenbrock was taken to the Madelia hospital. Anderson was not hurt. Lake Crystal and Madelia Police and Madelia Fire responded to the accident shortly after 9pm Friday.
WATONWAN COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

Mail Ballots Shipped Out In Stearns County

(KNSI) – Ballots are in the mail for all registered voters in eligible townships and smaller cities in Stearns County. The full list of municipalities affected is below. Crow Lake, Crow River, Farming, Getty, Grove, Lake George, Lake Henry, Luxemburg, Melrose, Munson, North Fork, Oak, Spring Hill. The cities...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

11 charged in string of incidents at Menard's after employee's forklift death

MINNEAPOLIS -- At least 11 people have been charged with misdemeanors after a series of protests at a metro area Menards store, one of which allegedly resulted in an assault. The protests came in the wake of the death of 19-year-old James Stanback in a forklift accident.The charges state that Golden Valley officers were dispatched to the store on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard on July 22.Earlier that morning, Stanback had been killed when a pallet of lumber fell on the forklift he was operating. A representative for Menards told WCCO in July that Stanback was certified to operate...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
valleynewslive.com

Missing man found dead in Crow Wing County

PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Pequot Lakes Police say law enforcement agencies were contacted about a missing person in the city. During the course of their investigation, signs of a vehicle leaving the roadway were observed on State Highway 371 near County Road 29 in Crow Wing County.
CROW WING COUNTY, MN

