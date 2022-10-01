ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paint Rock, TX

HIGHLIGHTS: Veribest Falcons pick up a dominant win over the Paint Rock Indians

By Shelbie Rhodes
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Veribest Falcons were at home Friday night taking on the Paint Rock Indians.

The Indians would get on the board first, stripping the ball from Veribest and running it in for a Paint Rock touchdown.

Hunter Hallmark pitched it to Hunter Tucker and he found a hole and is gone, Veribest would lead Paint Rock 7-6.

Tucker would get another touchdown for himself, following all his blockers, he finds the endzone easy to lead 22-6 late in the second quarter.

Veribest kept the foot on the pedal and came out with a 56-6 victory over the Paint Rock Indians. The Falcons will be on the road next week taking on the Eden Bulldogs.

Paint Rock will be heading back home to meet the Blackwell Hornets.

