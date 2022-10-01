Read full article on original website
Two Californian Cities Make the Top 10 Most Rat-Infested List
Chicken Fast Food Chain Starbird is Opening Newest Restaurant in Los Angeles County This Month
The Best Places To Get Buffalo-Style Chicken Wings In Los Angeles Right Now
Doria Ragland: All you need to know about Meghan Markle's mom
Opinion: What We Can All Learn From Tip Employees
nypressnews.com
Video shows spectators run to center of Compton-area street takeover as money thrown in the air
LOS ANGELES COUNTY (KABC) — A wild street takeover near Compton was caught on video, which shows someone standing on top of a car and apparently throwing money in the air. The takeover occurred near San Pedro Street and Compton Boulevard overnight. Footage taken at the scene shows spectators rushing into the middle of the intersection to pick up the cash as cars continued to perform stunts and donuts.
Homeless woman run over by big rig in Echo Park supermarket parking lot
A homeless woman died when she was run over by a tractor trailer in a parking lot in Los Angeles Tuesday morning. The accident occurred around 12:45 a.m. in the Vons parking lot near the intersection of Montana Street and North Alvarado St. in the Echo Park neighborhood. According to a Los Angeles Police spokesperson, […]
KTVU FOX 2
Police chase: 4 in custody after dangerous pursuit spanning multiple SoCal freeways
LOS ANGELES - Four burglary suspects in a BMW that led authorities on a high-speed pursuit Tuesday morning through the San Gabriel Valley and Los Angeles County were detained on the 91 Freeway after surrendering to police. The chase ended at about 8:30 a.m. when the car crashed and stopped...
change-links.org
Metro Public Transit Free Oct. 7-9; Why Not Always?
Free Metro System-wide Oct 7-9 to Mark Opening of K-Crenshaw Line. After years of delays, Metro announced that the official opening of the K Line will be on October 7. The light rail line will initially serve seven stations through several LA communities, including Leimert Park and Baldwin Hills, as well as the city of Inglewood. In recognition of the accomplishment, Metro will suspend fares across the entire transit system October 7-9.
mynewsla.com
Burglary Suspects Arrested After Chase on Freeways, Surface Streets
At least two burglary suspects were arrested Tuesday after leading authorities on a dramatic high-speed chase in Los Angeles and Orange counties in a BMW sedan that lost its right front tire but kept going on three wheels for more than a half-hour before crashing into a truck. The chase...
davisvanguard.org
LA Metro Conditions Need to Be Fixed to Move Forward
LOS ANGELES – With new Metro projects underway and the pandemic winding down, the future looks bright for Los Angeles’s public transit system. Some predictions indicate that it could become a great alternative to driving vehicles in LA traffic and rising gas costs. However, with the poor conditions of the current public transit system, low ridership and a lack of open commerce in the stations, there is reason to believe that without these inherent problems being fixed, mistakes will be repeated and the billions of tax-payer dollars being used to fund these future projects may go to waste.
Watch: Authorities pursuing burglary suspect in East Los Angeles area
Police and California Highway Patrol officers are pursuing a residential burglary suspect in a black BMW Tuesday morning.
The Kebab Shop Adding Four New Locations in LA
Sites include Atwater Village, El Segundo, Northridge, and Seal Beach
foxla.com
6th Street Bridge closed; bomb squad responding
LOS ANGELES - The 6th Street Bridge is shut down Monday afternoon as authorities investigate a report of suspicious devices on the bridge and below the railway. The Los Angeles Police Department's Bomb Squad is responding. It's unclear at this time when the bridge will reopen. This is a developing...
California will soon eliminate parking mandates near transit; here’s how that will impact Long Beach
The legislation will remove a significant hurdle in creating urban housing, and seeks to decrease the need for cars in traffic-dense cities like Long Beach. The post California will soon eliminate parking mandates near transit; here’s how that will impact Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Suspected burglars lead wild police pursuit with BMW sedan as it falls apart
A report of burglars in Walnut turned into a wild chase across a wide swath of Southern California that ended with a crash into a big rig truck and two people in custody.According Los Angeles County sheriff's officials, a homeowner reported they were hiding in their bathroom because two people were inside the home. The two suspects ran from the home and sped away in a black BMW, and when deputies checked the plates on the vehicle, they found they belonged to another vehicle.The high-speed chase went on and off freeways and barreled through surface streets through East Los Angeles,...
foxla.com
This LA district can receive $5K per household for rental aid as eviction moratorium ends
LOS ANGELES - With Los Angeles' pandemic-era eviction protections set to expire at the end of January, the City Council approved a new $3 million rental aid program for tenants and landlords in the 13th District Tuesday. Councilman Mitch O'Farrell's program is expected to provide up to $5,000 per household...
mynewsla.com
LA City Council Supports Increasing Emergency Relief, Refuge Centers
The City Council voted to support increasing the number of emergency relief and refuge centers in Los Angeles Tuesday, instructing city departments to develop a plan and identify resources. The plan would call for a “significant increase” in emergency relief and refuge centers, with at least one in each community...
2urbangirls.com
LA County approves transfer of Project Homekey properties as permanent housing
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved the transfer of eight Project Homekey temporary housing facilities to various nonprofit groups, along with more than $110 million in funding to convert the properties into permanent supporting housing for the homeless. Created by Gov. Gavin Newsom...
mynewsla.com
Vehicle Crashes into Building in El Monte Area; Two Hurt
A vehicle crashed into a building in the El Monte area Tuesday, leaving two people injured, authorities said. Paramedics were sent to the 11800 block of East Valley Boulevard at about 10:15 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Two people were taken to a hospital in unknown...
L.A. rental assistance lottery waitlist opens up after five years
For the first time in five years, the waitlist for a rental assistance lottery program for low-income Los Angeles residents is opening up. The Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program will help up to 30,000 households by paying a portion of their rent paid, according to the Los Angeles Housing Authority. The program provides rental […]
mynewsla.com
Motortist Killed When Vehicle Plunges From Cliff in South Bay
A motorist was killed Tuesday when a vehicle went over the side of a cliff and fell about 300 feet in Palos Verdes Estates. The single-vehicle crash was reported just before 5 p.m. in the area of 2100 Paseo Del Mar, near Palos Verdes High School, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
LA Council Approves $3M Rental Aid Program for 13th District
With Los Angeles’ pandemic-era eviction protections set to expire at the end of January, the City Council approved a new $3 million rental aid program for tenants and landlords in the 13th District Tuesday. Councilman Mitch O’Farrell’s program is expected to provide up to $5,000 per household for renters...
Driver killed as car plunges off cliff in Palos Verdes Estates
A driver was killed after their vehicle plunged several hundred feet off a cliffside in Palos Verdes Estates on Tuesday. The car was found near 2100 Paseo Del Mar, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The vehicle lost control and fell about 300 feet off a cliff before crashing on the shoreline. Authorities […]
WATCH: Cash Thrown Into Air During 'Wild' California Street Takeover
People swarmed the street to grab the money as the cars did burnouts around them.
