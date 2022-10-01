ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CA

nypressnews.com

Video shows spectators run to center of Compton-area street takeover as money thrown in the air

LOS ANGELES COUNTY (KABC) — A wild street takeover near Compton was caught on video, which shows someone standing on top of a car and apparently throwing money in the air. The takeover occurred near San Pedro Street and Compton Boulevard overnight. Footage taken at the scene shows spectators rushing into the middle of the intersection to pick up the cash as cars continued to perform stunts and donuts.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
change-links.org

Metro Public Transit Free Oct. 7-9; Why Not Always?

Free Metro System-wide Oct 7-9 to Mark Opening of K-Crenshaw Line. After years of delays, Metro announced that the official opening of the K Line will be on October 7. The light rail line will initially serve seven stations through several LA communities, including Leimert Park and Baldwin Hills, as well as the city of Inglewood. In recognition of the accomplishment, Metro will suspend fares across the entire transit system October 7-9.
INGLEWOOD, CA
davisvanguard.org

LA Metro Conditions Need to Be Fixed to Move Forward

LOS ANGELES – With new Metro projects underway and the pandemic winding down, the future looks bright for Los Angeles’s public transit system. Some predictions indicate that it could become a great alternative to driving vehicles in LA traffic and rising gas costs. However, with the poor conditions of the current public transit system, low ridership and a lack of open commerce in the stations, there is reason to believe that without these inherent problems being fixed, mistakes will be repeated and the billions of tax-payer dollars being used to fund these future projects may go to waste.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

6th Street Bridge closed; bomb squad responding

LOS ANGELES - The 6th Street Bridge is shut down Monday afternoon as authorities investigate a report of suspicious devices on the bridge and below the railway. The Los Angeles Police Department's Bomb Squad is responding. It's unclear at this time when the bridge will reopen. This is a developing...
CBS LA

Suspected burglars lead wild police pursuit with BMW sedan as it falls apart

A report of burglars in Walnut turned into a wild chase across a wide swath of Southern California that ended with a crash into a big rig truck and two people in custody.According Los Angeles County sheriff's officials, a homeowner reported they were hiding in their bathroom because two people were inside the home. The two suspects ran from the home and sped away in a black BMW, and when deputies checked the plates on the vehicle, they found they belonged to another vehicle.The high-speed chase went on and off freeways and barreled through surface streets through East Los Angeles,...
WALNUT, CA
mynewsla.com

LA City Council Supports Increasing Emergency Relief, Refuge Centers

The City Council voted to support increasing the number of emergency relief and refuge centers in Los Angeles Tuesday, instructing city departments to develop a plan and identify resources. The plan would call for a “significant increase” in emergency relief and refuge centers, with at least one in each community...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Vehicle Crashes into Building in El Monte Area; Two Hurt

A vehicle crashed into a building in the El Monte area Tuesday, leaving two people injured, authorities said. Paramedics were sent to the 11800 block of East Valley Boulevard at about 10:15 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Two people were taken to a hospital in unknown...
EL MONTE, CA
KTLA

L.A. rental assistance lottery waitlist opens up after five years

For the first time in five years, the waitlist for a rental assistance lottery program for low-income Los Angeles residents is opening up. The Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program will help up to 30,000 households by paying a portion of their rent paid, according to the Los Angeles Housing Authority. The program provides rental […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Motortist Killed When Vehicle Plunges From Cliff in South Bay

A motorist was killed Tuesday when a vehicle went over the side of a cliff and fell about 300 feet in Palos Verdes Estates. The single-vehicle crash was reported just before 5 p.m. in the area of 2100 Paseo Del Mar, near Palos Verdes High School, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
PALOS VERDES ESTATES, CA
mynewsla.com

LA Council Approves $3M Rental Aid Program for 13th District

With Los Angeles’ pandemic-era eviction protections set to expire at the end of January, the City Council approved a new $3 million rental aid program for tenants and landlords in the 13th District Tuesday. Councilman Mitch O’Farrell’s program is expected to provide up to $5,000 per household for renters...
LOS ANGELES, CA

