ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Rancocas Valley over Camden Catholic- Boys soccer recap

Jake Bartletta scored two goals to lead Rancocas Valley to a 5-1 win over Camden Catholic in Mount Holly. Troy Stewart Jr. dished out two assists for Rancocas Valley (8-1-1), which led 2-1 at halftime. Bradley Manning, Jack Orendac, and Donovan Wallace each added a goal. Brady Bartletta made four saves in the win.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

No. 13 Delbarton defeats Morristown - Boys soccer recap

Shea Coughlin and Josh Hepplewhite scored two goals as Delbarton, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Morristown 6-1 in Morristown. Delbarton (6-5) jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first half before outscoring Morristown 2-1 in the second. John Myles Dziadzio and William Pedicano also had a goal.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington Township, NJ
City
Franklinville, NJ
Burlington Township, NJ
Sports
Burlington Township, NJ
Education
NJ.com

Life Center defeats Trenton - Boys soccer recap

Ever Maradiaga scored twice as Life Center defeated Trenton 6-3 in Trenton. Life Center (10-2) took a 4-1 lead into halftime before both teams scored two goals in the second half. Luiz Recchimuzzi also had a goal and three assists while Gamaliel Olarte made seven saves. Sylvester Harryson recorded a...
TRENTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football History#American Football#Highschoolsports
NJ.com

Boys soccer: West bags hat trick as Hammonton downs No. 12 St. Augustine

Senior Gavin West produced a hat trick to help lead Hammonton to a 4-2 win over St. Augustine, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Hammonton. Senior Carter Bailey added a goal and an assist for Hammonton (7-2-2), which won its sixth straight match. Junior John Waddell got an assist and senior goalie Michael Darnell finished with eight saves.
HAMMONTON, NJ
NJ.com

Somerville defeats Bound Brook - Boys soccer recap

Angel Espino, Daniel Flores, and Andrew Karlis scored for Somerville in its 3-0 victory over Bound Brook in Somerville. Somerville (8-3) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before adding two more goals in the second half. Sebastian Gortaire also tallied two assists while Tayden White had one and Jake Cohen...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Long Branch defeats St. John Vianney - Boys soccer recap

Nicholas Davhi-Borges scored one first-half goal to lead Long Branch past St. John Vianney 1-0 in Holmdel. Chris Lopez tallied an assist for Long Branch (5-3-1) while Chris Lazo made two saves. St. John Vianney fell to 2-7-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
LONG BRANCH, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Manasquan defeats Red Bank Regional - Girls soccer recap

Kali Saito scored twice as Manasquan defeated Red Bank Regional 4-0 in Manasquan. Manasquan (7-3) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before scoring three more goals in the second half. Lily Carhart also had a goal and an assist while Rylie Rampone netted one. Harper Brechman made nine saves for...
MANASQUAN, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Jackson scores late to lift Edison past Sayreville

Senior Jayden Jackson scored a late winner to help Edison rally past Sayreville 3-2 in Edison. Jackson controlled the ball near the midfield and elegantly drove up the left flank before sending a left-footed blast into the net with just under three minutes left in regulation. Seniors Rayan Shah and...
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

Monroe defeats J.P. Stevens - Girls soccer recap

Jennifer Ward had a goal and two assists as Monroe defeated J.P. Stevens 6-1 in Monroe Township. Monroe (9-2) took a 2-0 lead into halftime before pulling away with four goals in the second half. Karly Winfough also tallied a goal and an assist. Anvitha Rajesekhar recorded a goal for...
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Mountain Lakes defeats Madison - Boys soccer recap

Oliver Bush had a goal and an assist for Mountain Lakes in its 2-1 victory over Madison in Madison to remain unbeaten. Mountain Lakes (6-0-3) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before the two teams traded second-half goals. Nick Fidacaro also scored a goal while Ian Falconer made four saves.
MADISON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
223K+
Followers
125K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy