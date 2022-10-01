Read full article on original website
No. 6 Point Pleasant Boro defeats Middletown South - Field hockey recap
Caroline DeKenipp scored four goals as Point Pleasant Boro, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled past Middletown South 9-0 in Point Pleasant and improve to 11-0. Point Pleasant Boro went into halftime up 5-0 before adding four more goals in the second half. Camryn Johnson also had one goal and two assists.
Rancocas Valley over Camden Catholic- Boys soccer recap
Jake Bartletta scored two goals to lead Rancocas Valley to a 5-1 win over Camden Catholic in Mount Holly. Troy Stewart Jr. dished out two assists for Rancocas Valley (8-1-1), which led 2-1 at halftime. Bradley Manning, Jack Orendac, and Donovan Wallace each added a goal. Brady Bartletta made four saves in the win.
No. 13 Delbarton defeats Morristown - Boys soccer recap
Shea Coughlin and Josh Hepplewhite scored two goals as Delbarton, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Morristown 6-1 in Morristown. Delbarton (6-5) jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first half before outscoring Morristown 2-1 in the second. John Myles Dziadzio and William Pedicano also had a goal.
Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament field hockey roundup for 4 second round games
Lauren Masters scored two goals as fifth-seeded North Hunterdon, No. 19 in NJ.com’s Top 20, earned a 6-0 victory over 12th-seeded Sparta in Annandale. North Hunterdon (8-3) took control in the second quarter with three goals. Maggy Sampson and Kealey Hoffman were two of five different players to find the back of the goal.
Boys soccer: Golden nets twice as West Essex rallies past Millburn
Senior Devin Golden marked twice to help West Essex overcome a 3-1 halftime deficit and rally for a 4-3 win over Millburn in North Caldwell. Senior Zach Smith had a goal and assist while senior Jon Kosoglu scored as well for West Essex (3-6). Senior Josh Motelson and Vincent Piccinninni had an assist apiece.
Matt Conger scores twice as Shawnee defeats Cherokee - Boys soccer recap
Matt Conger scored two goals to lead Shawnee past Cherokee 2-1 in Medford and hand the Chiefs their first loss. Cherokee (7-1-1) took a 1-0 lead in the second half thanks to Brandon Michael. However, Conger answered back with two scores for Shawnee (6-1-2). Sean McFadden and Aiden Santamaria had...
Girls soccer: No. 5 Ridgewood tops Northern Highlands to stay unbeaten
Junior Isabella Winn tallied a goal and an assist to lead Ridgewood, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-0 win over Northern Highlands in Ridgewood. Seniors Lorelei Grassi and Lindsay Seibold each scored for Ridgewood (9-0) and junior keeper Katie Bisgrove finished with five saves. Northern Highlands...
Life Center defeats Trenton - Boys soccer recap
Ever Maradiaga scored twice as Life Center defeated Trenton 6-3 in Trenton. Life Center (10-2) took a 4-1 lead into halftime before both teams scored two goals in the second half. Luiz Recchimuzzi also had a goal and three assists while Gamaliel Olarte made seven saves. Sylvester Harryson recorded a...
Cherry Hill East over Gloucester Township Tech - boys soccer recap
After a scoreless first half, Cherry Hill East scored three second half goals in a 3-0 win over Gloucester Township Tech in Sicklerville. East’s second half goals were scored by Ian Ferdas, Elija Moultrie and Alec Herring. Jason Glassman and Eitan Volodarski contributed assists. Tom Piotrowski made two saves...
Boys soccer: West bags hat trick as Hammonton downs No. 12 St. Augustine
Senior Gavin West produced a hat trick to help lead Hammonton to a 4-2 win over St. Augustine, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Hammonton. Senior Carter Bailey added a goal and an assist for Hammonton (7-2-2), which won its sixth straight match. Junior John Waddell got an assist and senior goalie Michael Darnell finished with eight saves.
Somerville defeats Bound Brook - Boys soccer recap
Angel Espino, Daniel Flores, and Andrew Karlis scored for Somerville in its 3-0 victory over Bound Brook in Somerville. Somerville (8-3) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before adding two more goals in the second half. Sebastian Gortaire also tallied two assists while Tayden White had one and Jake Cohen...
Long Branch defeats St. John Vianney - Boys soccer recap
Nicholas Davhi-Borges scored one first-half goal to lead Long Branch past St. John Vianney 1-0 in Holmdel. Chris Lopez tallied an assist for Long Branch (5-3-1) while Chris Lazo made two saves. St. John Vianney fell to 2-7-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
Manasquan defeats Red Bank Regional - Girls soccer recap
Kali Saito scored twice as Manasquan defeated Red Bank Regional 4-0 in Manasquan. Manasquan (7-3) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before scoring three more goals in the second half. Lily Carhart also had a goal and an assist while Rylie Rampone netted one. Harper Brechman made nine saves for...
Boys soccer: Jackson scores late to lift Edison past Sayreville
Senior Jayden Jackson scored a late winner to help Edison rally past Sayreville 3-2 in Edison. Jackson controlled the ball near the midfield and elegantly drove up the left flank before sending a left-footed blast into the net with just under three minutes left in regulation. Seniors Rayan Shah and...
Morris County field hockey 2nd round, Oct. 4: Mountain Lakes, Morristown-Beard win
Kaylin Oey scored the game-winning goal in the fourth quarter to lift top-seeded Mountain Lakes to a 1-0 win over 16th-seeded Pequannock in the second round of the Morris County Tournament in Mountain Lakes. Hannah Lees had the assist on Oey’s game-winner, which sent Mountain Lakes (9-0) to the quarterfinals,...
Boys soccer: Somerset County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022
The Pingry School was awarded the top seed for the Somerset County Tournament on Tuesday night. The Big Blue won its first outright county title since 2014 last year with a shootout win over Bernards. BRACKET: SOMERSET COUNTY TOURNAMENT. The top four seeds - Pingry, Bridgewater-Raritan, Gill St. Bernard’s and...
Monroe defeats J.P. Stevens - Girls soccer recap
Jennifer Ward had a goal and two assists as Monroe defeated J.P. Stevens 6-1 in Monroe Township. Monroe (9-2) took a 2-0 lead into halftime before pulling away with four goals in the second half. Karly Winfough also tallied a goal and an assist. Anvitha Rajesekhar recorded a goal for...
Mountain Lakes defeats Madison - Boys soccer recap
Oliver Bush had a goal and an assist for Mountain Lakes in its 2-1 victory over Madison in Madison to remain unbeaten. Mountain Lakes (6-0-3) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before the two teams traded second-half goals. Nick Fidacaro also scored a goal while Ian Falconer made four saves.
No. 9 Red Bank Catholic over Monmouth - Girls soccer recap
Mya King scored two goals as Red Bank Catholic, No. 9 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated Monmouth 6-1 in Tinton Falls. Red Bank Catholic (7-2) led 3-1 at the half and outshot Monmouth 17-8. The Caseys also move to 6-0 in A Central play. Iva Carton, Isabelle Melilli and...
No. 18 Rancocas Valley over Cherry Hill West - field hockey recap
Carly Seal had three goals and two assists to lead Rancocas Valley, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, to an 8-1 win over Cherry Hill west in Cherry Hill. A junior, Seal now has 13 goals and four assists this season. Isabella Kwiatkowski added two goals and two assists...
