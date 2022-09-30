Read full article on original website
Related
survivornet.com
Woman With ‘Really Swollen Legs’ Thought She Had A Urinary Tract Infection From Walking 80 Miles A Week: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
A 58-year-old woman from Edinburg, Scotland is suffering a relapse from her incurable blood cancer. The mom-of-three was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2014 after presenting with symptoms such as swollen legs and a urinary tract infection. The Scot’s treatment journey finally brought her into remission for several years, but...
survivornet.com
‘Exhausted’ Mom, 52, Had Sore Throat Doctors Said Was ‘Acid Reflux:’ Then She Had An ‘Eggplant-Sized Tumor’ In Her Chest And Was Fighting Cancer
Wife, Mom And Survivor of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Nicole Bullock, 52, Hosts Blood Drives As A 'Way Of Paying It Forward'. Wife, mom of two, and cancer survivor from Chicago, Nicole Bullock, 52, is giving back after beating non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. She launched a foundation, ‘Nicole Cares’, and hosts blood drives as...
survivornet.com
Swollen And Bruised Woman, 28, Thought She Just Had ‘Tonsillitis’ And Was Prescribed Antibiotics: It Turned Out To Be Blood Cancer
A 28-year-old woman was prescribed antibiotics for ‘tonsillitis,’ after noticing she had swollen glands, bruises across her body, and was experiencing shortness of breath. When the medicine didn’t help and her symptoms worsened, she was rushed to the hospital where she was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia.
msn.com
The Symptoms Of Liver Cancer
Liver cancer is cancer that begins in the cells of your liver. Several types of cancer can form in the liver. The most common being hepatocellular carcinoma. Other types of liver cancer, such as intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and hepatoblastoma, are much less common. Most people don't have signs and symptoms in the early stages of primary liver cancer. But here is what you should keep an eye out for. Liver Cancer Symptoms • Losing Weight Without Trying • Loss Of Appetite • Upper Abdominal Pain • Nausea And Vomiting • General Weakness And Fatigue • Abdominal Swelling • Jaundice • White, Chalky Stools Make an appointment with your doctor if you experience any signs or symptoms that worry you.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman shares surprising symptom that led her to being diagnosed with blood cancer
A newly-wed bride has encouraged others to trust their “gut feelings” and “check their lumps” after being diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer the day before her 28th birthday.Courtney Wilson-Calder from Leeds found a bulge on her neck earlier this year, but when she spoke to doctors in March, they told her it was just “swollen lymph nodes”.When it grew and became painful, the hairdresser went to see a specialist who told her it could be cancer. “I spent time away from work with loved ones who helped me come to terms with what I could be...
msn.com
Lung cancer pill outperforms chemotherapy in clinical trials
Lung cancer treatments include immunotherapy, chemotherapy and drugs given orally. Some cancer patients have tried several types of treatments, but their cancers may not have responded well. An oral pill in clinical trials shows promising results in lung cancer patients with advanced disease. Lung cancer is the third most common...
MedicalXpress
CAR T-cell therapy proves effective in first trial in patients with resistant multiple myeloma
A therapy made of immune system T cells engineered to target a somewhat enigmatic cell protein called GPRC5D antigen produced impressive results in its first clinical trial in patients with multiple myeloma, researchers at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center report in a new study published today by the New England Journal of Medicine.
docwirenews.com
Impact of Methotrexate Withdrawal on Successfully Treated Rheumatoid Arthritis
Researchers evaluated the effect of methotrexate withdrawal on disease activity and remission in patients with rheumatoid arthritis. In their study, published, Rheumatology, they reported that methotrexate withdrawal slightly increased rheumatoid arthritis disease activity in patients who were at treatment target after therapy with biologic disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (bDMARDs) or targeted synthetic (ts)DMARDs plus methotrexate.
IN THIS ARTICLE
physiciansweekly.com
Therapeutic Spotlight: Lymphoma MCL
A recently developed diagnostic category for aggressive B-cell lymphomas is high-grade B-cell lymphoma (HGBL), not otherwise specified (NOS). It contains tumors that lack double-hit cytogenetics and e...
Medical News Today
Common and rare types of blood cancer
The three major types of blood cancer are leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma. All three types usually affect the growth and function of white blood cells. Leukemia affects immature white blood cells, lymphoma affects lymphocytes, and myeloma affects plasma cells. This information is from the American Society of Hematology. These are...
Study reveals why some ‘super-agers’ have sharp memories into their 80s
People who retain sharp memories aged 80 years and older tend to have significantly larger nerve cells, or “super-neurons”, in some parts of their brains, according to a new study.The research, published last week in The Journal of Neuroscience, found that the nerves in an area of the brain responsible for memory called the entorhinal cortex were significantly larger in these individuals than their cognitively average peers. The researchers dubbed this category of elderly people with strong memory skills “super-agers” and said they exhibited neurons larger than those of average individuals 20 or even 30 years younger. “The...
Managed Healthcare Executive
Predicting Loss of Lung Function in Children With Asthma
Rosanna Sutherby, Pharm.D. A longitudinal study aims to identify which children with asthma are more likely to suffer a loss of lung function. Children with nonsevere and severe asthma are more likely to have declining lung function throughout childhood and into adulthood. Yet predictors of which children will experience poor lung function in have not been thoroughly explored or identified.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Healthline
Can Blood Tests Help Diagnose Pancreatic Cancer?
Blood tests can be an important part of a pancreatic cancer diagnosis. With this type of cancer, a timely diagnosis is vital, however, pancreatic cancer is often difficult to detect early. Certain blood tests can help lead to a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. According to the. American Cancer Society (ACS)
physiciansweekly.com
BRCA-Mutated and Homologous Recombination Deficient Ovarian Cancer Treated with Olaparib
For patients with BRCA1/BRCA2-mutated (BRCAm), platinum-sensitive relapsed ovarian cancer (PSROC), and 2 prior lines of platinum-based chemotherapy, the SOLO3 phase III trial found that treatment with olaparib significantly improved objective response rates (ORRs) and progression-free survival (PFS) compared to non-platinum chemotherapy. The LIGHT study prospectively assessed the efficacy of olaparib treatment in patients with PSROC and known BRCAm and homologous recombination deficiency (HRD) status. Patients with PSROC and greater than or equal to 1 prior course of platinum-based chemotherapy were divided into cohorts in this phase II open-label multicenter research based on whether their tumors tested positive for the heritable mutations in the cyclin-dependent kinase oncogene or not. An ORR, as determined by investigators, was the primary outcome. Disease control rate (DCR) and PFS were used as secondary objectives. Investigators used the Myriad BRACAnalysis CDx and myChoice HRD assays to look at the mutational landscape of the malignancies, with HRD-positive tumors being those with a genomic instability score of greater than or equal to 42. A total of 271 individuals who were enrolled got olaparib, and 270 of them were included in the analysis of effectiveness. When the data stopped being collected, the ORRs for patients in the gBRCAm, sBRCAm, HRD-positive, and HRD-negative groups were 69.3%, 64.0%, 29.4%, and 10.1%, respectively. For the 4 groups studied, the DCRs were 96.0%, 100.0%, 79.4%, and 75.3%. 11.0, 10.8, 7.2, and 5.4 months were the respective median PFS values. Nausea, lethargy, vomiting, anemia, constipation, diarrhea, and decreased appetite were the most prevalent treatment-emergent side effects (20%). There was efficacy for olaparib therapy in all groups. BRCAm cohorts showed the highest efficacy irrespective of gBRCAm/sBRCAm status. The HRD-positive cohorts performed better than the HRD-negative cohorts for patients lacking a BRCAm. The safety concerns were similar to those shown in earlier olaparib research.
verywellhealth.com
Physical Exam Findings Before a Lung Cancer Diagnosis
Lung cancer is the number one cause of cancer death in the United States, taking more than 130,000 lives in 2021. Someone is diagnosed with lung cancer every two and a half minutes, roughly 646 people per day. The symptoms of lung cancer—cough, shortness of breath, hemoptysis, pallor, and fatigue...
msn.com
The causes, symptoms, and treatment of blood and bone marrow cancers
Slide 1 of 31: Blood cancer impacts millions of people around the world. There are different types of blood cancers, which affect the blood, bone marrow, and lymphatic system, respectively. Some are acute and develop rapidly, while others see years pass before patients show any symptoms. In this gallery, we delve into the different types of blood cancers, and the risk factors, diagnosis, and treatment. Click on to learn more.You may also like: 30 illogical installations.
survivornet.com
Three-Time Lymphoma Survivor Completes A ‘Marathon Of Purpose’ While Finishing His Chemotherapy Treatments: ‘If I Can Walk A Full Marathon, While In The Hospital… What Can You Do?’
Jonathan Sams is a three-time cancer survivor who just finished his chemotherapy treatments for an aggressive form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. And to inspire others to have purpose in their lives and believe in themselves, he marked the last day of his treatment by walking a full marathon within the hospitals walls while attached to his chemotherapy IV stand.
verywellhealth.com
Symptoms of Triple-Refractory Multiple Myeloma
Triple refractory multiple myeloma is a condition marked by malignant transformation of plasma cells that can lead to multi-organ failure. Triple-refractory multiple myeloma cases are often more advanced because they are resistant to treatment. Early symptoms include nonspecific symptoms such as fatigue, weakness, and unexplained weight loss. Advanced symptoms include...
ajmc.com
CAR T-Cell Therapy Outcomes Are Not Impacted by Baseline Renal Function, Study Finds
Renal outcomes and chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy efficacy were unaffected by baseline renal status in a cohort of patients with diffuse large B cell lymphoma, but acute kidney injury during treatment was associated with worse clinical outcomes. Baseline renal function did not impact clinical outcomes for patients treated...
targetedonc.com
Relapse Less Likely With Orca-T vs Standard Transplant in Hematologic Malignancies
In comparison with conventional transplant options, Orca-T may be more effective with a lower probability of infection in patients with hematologic malignancies. The precision cellular therapy, Orca-T, demonstrated improvement in 1-year graft-versus-host disease (GVHD)-free relapse-free survival (GRFS) compared with standard transplant following myeloablative conditioning (MAC) for hematological malignancies, according to findings from 2 studies.1.
Comments / 0