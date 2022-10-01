ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Black Student Union at UL to be featured in 2022 Homecoming Parade

By Erin Griffin
KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16T06w_0iHeZYVd00

This year marks first year the Black Student Union will be part of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette's Homecoming Parade. Members created a float that will showcase it's group and leaders.

The 2022 Homecoming Parade float will feature members of the National Organization for Minority Architecture Students, National Society of Black Engineers, and Louisiana Educate Program.

Student leaders say they are happy to have this opportunity.

Brianna Anthony, Vice President of the UL Black Student Union said, "I'm really excited that we all get to be here on this float, it's an opportunity for our black student leaders to unite and create that sense of unity for all other students here on campus, we are mentors for them so you know for our general body members and everyone else here on campus that look up to us it is a monumental moment for all of us."

"On our float people will see different black leaders from around the campus unified together to celebrate the homecoming and its basically people from different walks of life celebrating something that we all have in common.", said Jordan Smith, Treasurer of the Black Student Union.

The UL Black Student Union put a plan together five years ago to be in this year's Homecoming Parade.

Now members can finally celebrate their success.

Comments / 3

Jim Sterling
3d ago

Whatever happened to the term UNITED, is there gonna be a White Student Union, an Asian Student Union, a Hispanic Student Union. This University is turning into a cesspool of diversity. Do minorities really want to be treated as one America or want control to change its History. I can’t support an institution which allows itself to be bullied and create divisiveness.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
Local
Louisiana Society
Lafayette, LA
Education
State
Louisiana State
Lafayette, LA
Society
City
Lafayette, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Parade#The Homecoming#Racism#Linus College#The Black Student Union#Louisiana Educate Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
wbrz.com

Magnet school applications open amid concerns about high school field trip

BATON ROUGE - All of the East Baton Rouge Magnet Schools proudly displayed their information for more than a hundred families inside the River Center Saturday morning. "Whatever a parent wants for their child, if it's engineering, or not, East Baton Rouge Magnet School program has it," Theresa Porter, Executive Director of Innovation for the East Baton Rouge Parish Schools, said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
etxview.com

STORY AND PHOTO GALLERY: Jeanerette Pastor drops blessings from above

Following a particularly wet season in Jeanerette, local pastor gave back to the community through a blessing of the crops. Rev. Alexander Albert, the pastor at St. John The Evangelist in Jeanerette, Louisiana, blessed sugar cane crops, a meal, and the water used to spray over the crops. The event...
JEANERETTE, LA
KATC News

KATC News

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy