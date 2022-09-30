Read full article on original website
MunchieRedEyes
3d ago
Drug commercials always give side effect warnings. You don't find it odd that people pushing the jab never offers any side effect warnings?
7
kpatterson122
3d ago
20 years from now…… WERE YOU VACCINATED? You too may now have a Class Action Law Suit! Call 1-800-blah-blah-blah
6
I'm Back Boo-Boo!
3d ago
But yet they tell the employees they must get their covid vaccine or no job, same goes with Flu shot and every other thing else. 🙄
3
Safety net hospitals in Georgia are at risk. Atlanta Medical Center is just the latest example
Atlanta area doctors held a press conference on Sept. 28 advocating for the expansion of Medicaid. "[Medicaid expansion] would not only give patients the access they need, but relieve the issues of staff-shortages, hospital overcrowding, and burnout that we face daily,” said Emory School of Medicine student Dr. Janice Bonsu. A disproportionate share of uninsured and underinsured patients will be left without care following the Atlanta Medical Center closure.
WALB 10
Phoebe warns south Georgia about rising RSV cases
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is a virus that can wreak havoc on a baby’s or child’s respiratory system. It causes wheezing, fever, and congestion. And as RSV Awareness month begins, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital says they are seeing an uptick in cases. The...
Georgia gynecologist and pharmacist plead guilty to operating a ‘pill mill’ network
Anthony Mills, a former Atlanta gynecologist, and Raphael Ogunsusi, a licensed pharmacist who owned two pharmacies, have pleaded guilty for their roles in operating an Atlanta-area “pill mill” network that supplied addicts and drug dealers with large amounts of dangerous prescription drugs through illegal prescribing and dispensing. “Mills...
WXIA 11 Alive
Expanding Medicaid: The debate, the cost, the impact on Georgians
In this series, we’ll look at the politics behind expansion, analyze what it would cost state taxpayers and take a closer look at campaign promises around the issue. The Peach State has spent over a decade debating Medicaid expansion. And as voters near the 2022 General Election on Nov. 8, this issue has become a key one in the governor's race.
2 Officers Injured Seriously In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Cobb County (Cobb County, GA)
According to the Cobb County Police Department, a multi-vehicle crash was reported in Cobb County. Authorities reported that 2 police officers were injured [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia deadline to register to vote in November one week away
ATLANTA — With major state offices, including governor, up for election in November and a U.S. Senate seat, Georgians have major decisions to make this election season. If you want to have your say, you have only a week left to register to vote. The deadline to register, and...
Atlanta is the best place to live in the U.S., new study shows
ATLANTA — What we’ve all known for years is finally (sorta) official: Atlanta is the best place to live in the United States. Money Magazine’s annual list of the Best Places to Live in the U.S. has ranked the Peach State’s capital city at the top of the list.
6 Georgia high schools participating in pilot program that preps students for construction jobs
ATLANTA — Georgia high schools are currently tackling the construction workforce shortage with a new pilot program available to students. The Heavy Equipment Operator (H.E.O.) Simulator Program gives students hands-on industry training to prepare for careers in horizontal construction. The Georgia General Assembly funded the program in partnership with...
Red and Black
Leaked Gov. Kemp audio raises concerns about future of contraceptive access
On Sept. 10, Gov. Brian Kemp attended a Georgia-Samford tailgate hosted by the University of Georgia College Republicans where he was recorded speaking about the logistics of potentially banning Plan B, an emergency contraceptive pill, in the state of Georgia. The audio was leaked on Twitter five days later, resulting...
32-Year-Old Killed In Fatal Crash In Forsyth County (Forsyth County, GA)
According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash was reported in Forsyth County on Friday. Officials stated that a 33-year-old died due to the [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Georgia cash assistance | Answering your frequently asked questions
ATLANTA — While Georgia officials said that ongoing issues with the rollout of $350 cash payments to residents enrolled in certain social benefit programs had been "largely resolved," many people still have a lot of questions and comments. The beginning of these issues started with people who received the...
This Entire Neighborhood in Georgia was Mysteriously Abandoned
Georgia is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of a subdivision in Dawson County about an hour north of Atlanta. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
Albany Herald
Georgia housing stock fails to keep pace with demand
ATLANTA — Georgia’s housing supply — especially affordable housing — is far too low to meet the demand, a group of housing experts told state lawmakers last week. A House study committee began a series of hearings Wednesday to discuss the problems facing Georgia’s housing market, where affordable homes are often tough to come by.
Personalities, priorities separate candidates to lead Georgia schools
Two candidates, Republican incumbent Richard Woods and Democratic challenger Alisha Thomas Searcy, compete to be Georgia's state school superintendent.
Lane closures on I-285 to stymie traffic for at least 8 months
Commuters have endured horrible traffic for five years as Georgia rebuilds one of the busiest highway interchanges in the Southeast. It’s about to get much worse.
wabe.org
Grady doctor, Emory professor on preparing for the long-term effects of Atlanta Medical Center closure
On this edition of “Closer Look,” Dr. Anwar Osborne, associate professor of internal medicine and emergency medicine at Emory University, talks about the impacts of the Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center closure on the city’s trauma care capacity and the well-being of already stretched-thin medical professionals. Wellstar is...
Stacey Abrams Loses Again as a US Dist Judge Rules Georgia’s Voting Laws Comply with Federal Voting Laws | Opinion
In the 288-page decision, US District Judge Steve Jones declared that “while not perfect, Georgia’s election system violates neither the Constitution nor the Voting Rights Act”
Clayton News Daily
Southern Regional Medical Center offering reduced mammogram pricing in October
RIVERDALE — In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Southern Regional Medical Center is offering reduced pricing for mammograms throughout October. Those with high deductibles or without insurance can receive a 2D screening for $99 or a 3D for $149. The hospital is also adding weekend appointments. Hospital officials...
Fulton DA pushes to remove lawyers, OK search warrants before election break
A pair of legal filings from Fulton County prosecutors this week suggests their criminal investigation into attempts to ...
North Georgia apple orchard ranked as 2nd best in America, according to USA Today
BLUE RIDGE, Ga. — North Georgia has one of the best apple orchards in America, according to new rankings from USA Today. The publication ranked the 10 best apple orchards to visit as part of its “10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.” Apple picking is a fall tradition in Georgia.
