Robert J. Rittichier (1928-2022)

Robert J. Rittichier, a Toledo high school football star who motivated students as a teacher, coach, and administrator, died Sept. 19 in Arden Courts ProMedica Memory Care Community in Geneva, Ill. He was 94.

He was in declining health, said his wife, Gail Rittichier. The Sylvania couple moved to Illinois five years ago to be near family.

Mr. Rittichier retired in 1991 from the Toledo Public Schools and a career that dated to the early 1950s.

He began teaching in the former Adams Township system, including at Martin School. At Rogers High School, then in Adams Township, he joined the football coaching staff in the late 1950s and was named head coach in December, 1960.

In four seasons, his teams compiled a 31-8-1 record and won the Great Lakes League title his last year. He also was Rogers’ first wrestling coach. He taught social studies at the school.

He left football coaching after the 1964 season to be Rogers’ dean of students, and became assistant principal there in 1973.

He was a 2006 inductee to Rogers’ athletic hall of fame.

“He loved kids. He loved shaping minds,” Mrs. Rittichier said. “He loved shaping football players. He was loved in return.

“Most of them would do anything to be in his good graces,” she said.

Years later, a former Rogers football player noticed the couple waiting for a table at a restaurant and placed his 6-week-old son in Mr. Rittichier’s arms – “And he loved holding babies,” Mrs. Rittichier said.

“He was so thrilled to see his son being held by Mr. Rittichier. He said, ‘You changed my life. I wanted to tell my son the story some day, that you held him,’” Mrs. Rittichier said.

Teaching for him was a different aspect of coaching, his son Jeff Rittichier said.

“He said that many times,” the younger Mr. Rittichier said. “He was 100 percent a lead-by-example person.”

In football practice, one drill required a player to stand motionless while another player shoulder tackled him.

“The kids were afraid of doing this before my dad stood there and took the blows himself,” his son said. “That’s the way he approached life. He was a constant example of what he wanted you to learn and do. That’s the thing I try to carry on in raising my children.”

Mr. Rittichier was named assistant principal of Woodward High School in 1979 and assistant principal of Bowsher High School in 1990.

In the late 1980s, he served as principal of the TPS summer program.

“He always had this charisma,” his wife said. “He called it like it was. He was never flowery. If someone didn’t do it right, he showed them and talked to them.”

He might deliver the news in a hard, direct way or take a softer approach, the younger Mr. Rittichier said, adding, “With Dad, there was never any ambiguity about what he thought about what you were doing.”

He was born July 17, 1928, to Jeannette and Frank Rittichier and grew up on Everett Street in North Toledo, part of the largely Polish-American neighborhood surrounding Lagrange Street. To ensure he could attend nearby St. Hedwig School, his mother enrolled him as Robert Ratajczak.

As “Bob Ratajczak” — teammates and classmates knew him as “Ratz,” his son said — he received three varsity letters in football at Libbey High School and was a member of two state championship teams and captain of the city and state championship team of 1946. That year, he was all-city and honorable-mention all-state fullback.

As a freshman, he attended Miami University and then transferred to the University of Toledo. He received a bachelor’s degree and later a master’s degree from UT.

An Army veteran, he served in Korea as a sergeant and received a commendation ribbon for meritorious service as a fire-control electrician.

“Dad said it was about the quality of the choices you made and good choices would lead to success,” said the younger Mr. Rittichier, who is president and chief executive of Emcore Corp. of Alhambra, Calif., which makes guidance systems for the military.

“He was the only one of his sibs to go to college and he made great choices and he would never quit. And that is definitely one thing I’ve learned from him,” his son said.

He was formerly married to Ruth Snyder Rittichier.

Surviving are his wife, the former Margaret Gail Kullen, whom he married Nov. 16, 1990; sons, Jeff and Greg Rittichier; stepson, Bill Staats; stepdaughters, Heidi Lohmann, Amy Stout, and Holly Esparrago, and 10 grandchildren.

A celebration of life service will begin at 2 p.m. Oct. 8 at First Congregational Church in Glen Ellyn, Ill.

The family suggests tributes to the Varsity T Club at UT; First Congregational Church of Glen Ellyn, or a charity of the donor’s choice.