High school football roundup: Oak Harbor wins on 2-point conversion

OAK HARBOR, Ohio — Oak Harbor went for the 2-point conversion in overtime and the win — and got it.

Carson Ridener hauled in the successful try from Michael Lalonde on the final play of the game for a 29-28 Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division victory for the Rockets over visiting Huron on Friday night.

Ridener, who ran for 142 yards on 40 carries, scored on a 5-yard run one play before to set up the conversion.

Lalonde completed 17 of 27 passes for 260 yards and two touchdowns with an interception for Oak Harbor (6-1, 3-1).

Huron fell to 5-2, 1-2 SBC.

SCOTT 76, BOWSHER 0

Carnel Smith II passed for 205 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for another score to lead the Bulldogs (5-2, 2-0 City League) to a home victory.

Nytwuan Williams caught three of Smith’s TD throws, and Daryl Barnett caught the other.

Demecus Beach scored three touchdowns on the ground, and Amon Haynes rushed for 107 yards and a TD and also threw a touchdown pass to Kaiden Lightner. Jaeden Sims returned a punt 23 yards for a touchdown.

Bowsher fell to 0-7 overall and 0-2 in the City League.

MCCOMB 27, ARLINGTON 20

ARLINGTON, Ohio — Braxton Althauser scored on a 3-yard run for the game-winning touchdown with 45 seconds left, his fourth score of the game, as the Panthers rallied to knock off the Red Devils in a matchup of teams unbeaten in Blanchard Valley Conference play.

Althauser finished with 110 yards and three touchdowns (23, 9) on 12 carries, and had a 96-yard interception return for a touchdown in the second quarter.

Andrew Swisher had 108 yards on 18 carries for McComb (6-1, 5-0 BVC).

Arlington fell to 6-1, 4-1.

NORTHWOOD 41, MONTPELIER 7

Mason Smith rushed for three scores in Northwood’s Toledo Area Athletic Conference victory.

Smith rushed for 1-yard, 13-yard, and 21-yard scores for the Rangers (4-3, 2-1 TAAC).

Zaegan Byington rushed for a 2-yard score in the first quarter and completed a two-point conversion in the third quarter. Montonio Baker rushed for a 98-yard score in the same quarter.

Brennen Friend rushed for a 97-yard TD in the fourth for Montpelier (2-5, 0-2).

EDON 51, HILLTOP 6

EDON, Ohio — Kyler Sapp completed 14 of 18 passes for 198 yards and four touchdowns as the host Bombers secured a TAAC victory over the Cadets.

Carter Kiess had three catches for 72 yards and two touchdowns for Edon (4-3, 3-0 TAAC). Max Radabaugh had a 20-yard scoring catch and a 65-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Brock Kesler caught two passes for 60 yards for Hilltop (1-6, 0-3).

BEDFORD 28, MONROE 14

TEMPERANCE — Trey Brueggemann rushed 20 times for 215 yards and a touchdown as Bedford scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to pick up a home victory.

Hunter Poignon rushed for 14 yards and two scores for the Kicking Mules (4-2), and Tyler Boerst had 66 yards and a rushing touchdown.

Monroe (2-4) got a touchdown pass from Ryan Sieler to Aidan Brodie, and a rushing score from Logan Loveland.

WHITEFORD 68, SAND CREEK 6

SAND CREEK, Mich. — The Bobcats ran for 360 yards and seven touchdowns in their rout of the host Aggies in a Tri-County Conference game.

Jake Iott and Shea Ruddy each rushed for 76 yards, while Hunter DeBarr gained 74 yards on the ground.

Iott and Ruddy had touchdown runs, while DeBarr had two for Whiteford (6-0, 3-0 TCC).

Ruddy was also 7-for-7 passing for 121 yards and two touchdowns.

Whiteford scored 32 points in the second quarter.

Sand Creek fell to 1-5, 0-2 in the TCC.