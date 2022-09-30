Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
New report suggests change in sales tax revenue in Charlottesville area
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sales tax revenue is up, according to Neil Williamson’s Free Enterprise Forum. A recently released report from FEF shares statistics on the first half of 2022 retail sales growth in the central Virginia region. “Charlottesville was the second-highest producer for the first half of 2022...
WSLS
Gov. Glenn Youngkin announces Virginia’s Energy Plan
Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled his 2022 Energy Plan in Lynchburg Monday morning. As Virginia’s population grows, the governor says we need an energy plan that sustains us for years to come without breaking the bank. The plan focuses on natural gas, nuclear, renewables and embraces new technology to do...
WSLS
Roanoke Dental Group recognized as one of the top Hokie-led businesses
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Henritze Dental Group, based in Roanoke, is now recognized as one of the most successful Virginia Tech alumni-led businesses. Virginia Tech football fans may know the story behind the lunch pail, but its symbolism of hard work goes beyond the football field. The Lunch Pail 100...
WSET
Bedford Co. book challenging policy passes; parents not part of process until step four
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Bedford County schools have a new book policy that sparked some controversy among school board members. The five-step policy lays out what will happen when books are challenged in the school system. Policies for School Board 7.14.22 Information and 8.11.22 Action by Ezra Hercyk...
wfirnews.com
Analysts say local gas prices may rise after OPEC meets
Roanoke’s gas prices bucked the national trend last week, but analysts say that luck may turn with the meeting of an intergovernmental organization. WFIR’s Emma Thomas has that story:
Liberty News
Sharpshooters Gagne, Weber lead Liberty rifle team to second-place showings at Zippy Open
Liberty University’s rifle team placed second among collegiate club teams in both the Air Rifle and Smallbore competitions at last month’s Zippy Open hosted by the University of Akron in Akron, Ohio. Senior Kristen Gagne finished second individually in the Air Rifle event as both she and sophomore...
Liberty News
Liberty makes 2022 ‘Best for Vets’ list, No. 2 for online education
Liberty University has ranked No. 4 for private colleges, No. 1 in the Appalachia region, and No. 2 for schools primarily categorized as providing online education on Military Times’ recent Best for Vets: Colleges list. The list recognizes universities around the country that go above and beyond to accommodate veterans and their families. Overall, Liberty came in at No. 14 out of 311 schools.
Vriginia Sends $82 And Under Property Tax Rebates
Millions of Virginia residents pay property taxes. But one city, in particular, is looking out for its citizens. Thousands of taxpayers in Roanoke, Virginia, will get rebates. The city will issue over $5 million in funds for a new property tax rebate. It will give back money for paid on the vehicle prices. The cashback is 17.5% of the tax paid per vehicle. For example, if a resident paid $188 in city taxes, their rebate is $32.90 for that car. City Council members discussed capping amounts at $82.77. Or making sure no vehicle owners would get back more than what they paid in taxes. (source)
WSET
Nose piercing incident under investigation at Amherst County High School
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Amherst County High School is investigating a “piercing” incident that happened on school grounds. This is the video that was sent to ABC13 from someone who would like to remain anonymous. In the video, you can see two individuals. One is piercing...
WSET
Bedford Co. names new Deputy County Administrator after nationwide search
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — After a national search, Bedford County Administrator Robert Hiss announced on Monday that Justin Stauder will become Bedford County’s Deputy County Administrator. Stauder will join Bedford County on November 1. He has served as the Assistant County Administrator for New Kent County, Virginia...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Pittsylvania County young farmer recognized for winter wheat disease research
BLACKSBURG—Grain farmers work hard to combat crop diseases, spending valuable time, money and other resources in those efforts. One Pittsylvania County young farmer’s innovative project has garnered Virginia wheat growers’ attention. Megan Pollok, a junior in the Virginia Tech College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, is researching...
WDBJ7.com
Botetourt County approves zoning overlay plans for I-81 and exit 150 intersection
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County’s Board of Supervisors has approved a new zoning district for businesses and residents. The new zoning district is going to be three sub-districts. The first one is the area around the I-81 and exit 150 intersection, but the other sub-districts go back into the community away from the intersection.
Liberty News
Herman Tabbed ASUN Defensive Player of the Week for Second Consecutive Week
For the second consecutive week, Liberty defender Bridie Herman has been selected as the ASUN Defensive Player of the Week, the conference office announced earlier this afternoon. This past week, Herman scored a goal, assisted three others and was part of a Liberty defense that recorded its seventh shutout of...
Liberty News
Flames’ 3 Ranked Wins Highlight Stellar Third Day at ITA All-Americans
The Liberty Flames earned three ranked wins, highlighting a stellar third day of the ITA Men’s All-American Championships at Tulsa’s Michael D. Case Tennis Center. The Flames’ Josh Wilson earned a ranked singles victory in singles qualifying, while both Liberty doubles teams – Wilson/Christiaan Worst and Rafael Marques Da Silva – picked up ranked doubles triumphs. Wilson and Worst advanced through two rounds of doubles qualifying.
WSLS
Lynchburg Regional Airport honors Chauncey Spencer Senior
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A new statue at the Lynchburg Regional Airport was unveiled this weekend to honor an influential founding member of the National Airmen’s Association. Chauncey Edward Spencer Sr. made it possible for people of color to be trained at the Tuskegee Army Airfield during World War II.
Liberty News
Hamlett Tabbed BIG EAST Field Hockey Offensive Player of the Week
Liberty midfielder Lizzie Hamlett has been tabbed the BIG EAST Conference Field Hockey Offensive Player of the Week. Hamlett’s honor is her second career BIG EAST Offensive Player of the Week recognition. She received the award for the first time since Nov. 2, 2021. Hamlett’s weekly award is her second of the season, as she garnered inclusion on the BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll back two weeks ago (Sept. 20).
wfirnews.com
Roanoke County school bus involved in crash near Northside High School
A Roanoke County School bus was hit by a vehicle early this morning near Northside High School. District officials say no students were on board Bus 45 at the time of the incident.
Lynchburg, October 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Lynchburg. The Rustburg High School football team will have a game with Brookville High School on October 04, 2022, 14:00:00. The Rustburg High School football team will have a game with Brookville High School on October 04, 2022, 15:30:00.
Liberty News
DIII Flames sweep visiting Volunteers, ignited by Desmarais’ hat trick
Liberty University’s Division III men’s hockey team swept its home-opening series against the University of Tennessee at the LaHaye Ice Center, winning Saturday’s opener, 5-4 in overtime, and Sunday’s rematch, 5-2, to improve to 3-2 on the season. Junior left wing Carson Desmarais netted a natural...
WSET
100,000 Virginia customers lose power due to Ian
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Strong winds from the remains of Ian contributed to thousands of Virginians losing power. The ABC13 area has been battered with tropical storm force wind from Ian. Wind gusts were up to 40-50 mph overnight. Currently, 100,000 Virginians are without electricity. Specifically, Danville and Pittsylvania...
