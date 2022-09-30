ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Comments / 0

Related
NBC 29 News

New report suggests change in sales tax revenue in Charlottesville area

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sales tax revenue is up, according to Neil Williamson’s Free Enterprise Forum. A recently released report from FEF shares statistics on the first half of 2022 retail sales growth in the central Virginia region. “Charlottesville was the second-highest producer for the first half of 2022...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announces Virginia’s Energy Plan

Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled his 2022 Energy Plan in Lynchburg Monday morning. As Virginia’s population grows, the governor says we need an energy plan that sustains us for years to come without breaking the bank. The plan focuses on natural gas, nuclear, renewables and embraces new technology to do...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Roanoke Dental Group recognized as one of the top Hokie-led businesses

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Henritze Dental Group, based in Roanoke, is now recognized as one of the most successful Virginia Tech alumni-led businesses. Virginia Tech football fans may know the story behind the lunch pail, but its symbolism of hard work goes beyond the football field. The Lunch Pail 100...
ROANOKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
City
Lynchburg, VA
Lynchburg, VA
Education
Local
Virginia Business
Lynchburg, VA
Business
Liberty News

Liberty makes 2022 ‘Best for Vets’ list, No. 2 for online education

Liberty University has ranked No. 4 for private colleges, No. 1 in the Appalachia region, and No. 2 for schools primarily categorized as providing online education on Military Times’ recent Best for Vets: Colleges list. The list recognizes universities around the country that go above and beyond to accommodate veterans and their families. Overall, Liberty came in at No. 14 out of 311 schools.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Cadrene Heslop

Vriginia Sends $82 And Under Property Tax Rebates

Millions of Virginia residents pay property taxes. But one city, in particular, is looking out for its citizens. Thousands of taxpayers in Roanoke, Virginia, will get rebates. The city will issue over $5 million in funds for a new property tax rebate. It will give back money for paid on the vehicle prices. The cashback is 17.5% of the tax paid per vehicle. For example, if a resident paid $188 in city taxes, their rebate is $32.90 for that car. City Council members discussed capping amounts at $82.77. Or making sure no vehicle owners would get back more than what they paid in taxes. (source)
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Employment Rates#Linus K12
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Pittsylvania County young farmer recognized for winter wheat disease research

BLACKSBURG—Grain farmers work hard to combat crop diseases, spending valuable time, money and other resources in those efforts. One Pittsylvania County young farmer’s innovative project has garnered Virginia wheat growers’ attention.  Megan Pollok, a junior in the Virginia Tech College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, is researching...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
Liberty News

Herman Tabbed ASUN Defensive Player of the Week for Second Consecutive Week

For the second consecutive week, Liberty defender Bridie Herman has been selected as the ASUN Defensive Player of the Week, the conference office announced earlier this afternoon. This past week, Herman scored a goal, assisted three others and was part of a Liberty defense that recorded its seventh shutout of...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Flames’ 3 Ranked Wins Highlight Stellar Third Day at ITA All-Americans

The Liberty Flames earned three ranked wins, highlighting a stellar third day of the ITA Men’s All-American Championships at Tulsa’s Michael D. Case Tennis Center. The Flames’ Josh Wilson earned a ranked singles victory in singles qualifying, while both Liberty doubles teams – Wilson/Christiaan Worst and Rafael Marques Da Silva – picked up ranked doubles triumphs. Wilson and Worst advanced through two rounds of doubles qualifying.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Lynchburg Regional Airport honors Chauncey Spencer Senior

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A new statue at the Lynchburg Regional Airport was unveiled this weekend to honor an influential founding member of the National Airmen’s Association. Chauncey Edward Spencer Sr. made it possible for people of color to be trained at the Tuskegee Army Airfield during World War II.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Hamlett Tabbed BIG EAST Field Hockey Offensive Player of the Week

Liberty midfielder Lizzie Hamlett has been tabbed the BIG EAST Conference Field Hockey Offensive Player of the Week. Hamlett’s honor is her second career BIG EAST Offensive Player of the Week recognition. She received the award for the first time since Nov. 2, 2021. Hamlett’s weekly award is her second of the season, as she garnered inclusion on the BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll back two weeks ago (Sept. 20).
LYNCHBURG, VA
High School Football PRO

Lynchburg, October 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Lynchburg. The Rustburg High School football team will have a game with Brookville High School on October 04, 2022, 14:00:00. The Rustburg High School football team will have a game with Brookville High School on October 04, 2022, 15:30:00.
Liberty News

DIII Flames sweep visiting Volunteers, ignited by Desmarais’ hat trick

Liberty University’s Division III men’s hockey team swept its home-opening series against the University of Tennessee at the LaHaye Ice Center, winning Saturday’s opener, 5-4 in overtime, and Sunday’s rematch, 5-2, to improve to 3-2 on the season. Junior left wing Carson Desmarais netted a natural...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

100,000 Virginia customers lose power due to Ian

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Strong winds from the remains of Ian contributed to thousands of Virginians losing power. The ABC13 area has been battered with tropical storm force wind from Ian. Wind gusts were up to 40-50 mph overnight. Currently, 100,000 Virginians are without electricity. Specifically, Danville and Pittsylvania...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy