York News-Times
Dukes’ season ends with 8-3 loss to Lakeview
COLUMBUS – The York Dukes took to the softball diamond one final time this season Monday afternoon at the Class B-7 sub-district. The fourth-seeded Dukes opened against host Lakeview and saw their season end in an 8-3 loss to the Vikings. Lakeview took an early lead on three RBI...
York News-Times
Thayer Central stays unbeaten, downs EMF 46-14
HEBRON – After one quarter of play, the Exeter-Milligan/Friend Bobcats led Thayer Central 14-6. From there, however, it was all Titans as the hosts exploded for 22 points in the second stanza and never looked back, rolling to a 46-14 win to remain undefeated on the gridiron. Bobcat running...
York News-Times
Panthers put game on ice in first half at Doniphan-Trumbull
DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL – With 28 points in the first quarter Friday night at Doniphan-Trumbull the Fillmore Central Panthers cruised to the 48-15 win in the C2-5 district game at Doniphan. Fillmore Central improved to 5-1 with the win while the D-T Cardinals dropped to 1-5 on the season. Panther first...
York News-Times
Lincoln Lutheran rallies past Centennial in football
LINCOLN – During the first half of Friday night’s tilt at Lincoln Lutheran, the Centennial Broncos flexed their muscles as they took a 17-0 lead into the locker room. The host Warriors flipped the script in the second half, however, scoring a pair of third-quarter touchdowns and adding another in the final stanza to rally for a 21-17 win.
York News-Times
Panthers roll to district finals
GENEVA – Rallying behind a sizzling offense, the top-seeded Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers racked up 26 runs in two games en route to the C-6 subdistrict title Monday. “We hit the ball really well. I knew coming into both games teams that score 10 runs tend to win,” head coach...
York News-Times
Cougars roll to 6-0, No. 5 Clarkson-Leigh here next Friday
STROMSBURG – The Cross County Cougars used their Friday night game against Madison as a tune-up for next week’s grid matchup with Class D1 No. 5 Clarkson-Leigh. The Cougars scored early and often as they led 54-0 at the half and went on to the 68-0 win for their sixth victory of the season against no losses.
York News-Times
Timberwolves cap 5-0 week with JCC VB title
TECUMSEH – Exeter-Milligan with wins over Johnson County Central, Falls City and Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer earned the JCC volleyball title on Saturday. E-M defeated HTRS 25-13 and 25-22; they needed three sets to get by Falls City 17-25, 25-13, 25-23 and in the championship turned back the host Johnson County Central Thunderbirds 22-25, 25-18, 25-15 to improve to 12-6 on the season.
thecomeback.com
Mark Whipple hypes up ‘first place’ Nebraska
The Nebraska Cornhuskers football program is off the chain, so to speak. They’ve fired Scott Frost. They’re 2-3 overall but their 1-1 1 record technically puts them in a tie for first place in the Big Ten West. And now offensive coordinator Mark Whipple is just letting loose at press conferences to try and motivate his team and the fanbase.
York News-Times
Knights edge Giltner in five sets
WACO – After Giltner took the opening set of Friday night’s volleyball match, Nebraska Lutheran rallied to take a 2-1 lead before the Hornets forced a decisive fifth set. There, the Knights prevailed to walk away with a 25-27, 25-17, 25-21, 25-27, 15-6 victory, their fourth of the year.
York News-Times
Sutton handles McCool Junction 66-20
SUTTON – In a battle of winless Mustangs, it was Sutton who emerged victorious Friday night as they defeated McCool Junction 66-20. John Harig completed two of his three passing attempts for 72 yards and a touchdown for the visitors, while Carson McDonald finished 3 for 9 with 37 yards and a score.
York News-Times
York News-Times Male Athlete of the Week
Last Friday night Heartland quarterback Trev Peters ran the ball just nine times but finished with 192 yards and two touchdowns as the Huskies steamrolled the Superior Wildcats 76-14. Peters also completed 7 of 11 passes for 131 yards which included a 44-yard scoring toss to fellow senior Tucker Bergen. Peters returned two punts for 81 yards, one of those went for a second quarter touchdown. Peters is averaging 11.3 yards per carry and over 150 yards per game.
York News-Times
Big add: 6-7 pitcher Carson Jasa chooses Nebraska from list of baseball powers
Carson Jasa considers himself a late bloomer. Now he is also a future Nebraska pitcher and potentially a major addition to the baseball program. The big-armed right-hander from the Denver area committed to the Huskers on Monday, becoming the 12th member of NU’s 2023 class. Jasa (pronounced YAW-sa) chose Big Red over a parade of suitors that included finalists Oregon and Arizona State while other powers like Texas and Michigan had strong interest.
KETV.com
Big Ten sets another evening kickoff for the Huskers
OMAHA, Neb. — Husker fans will have to wait until 6:30 p.m. to watch Nebraska take-on Purdue. The Big Ten Conference announced Monday the October 15th game will be a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff in West Lafayette, Indiana. It will be the third, straight weekend for a Husker night...
1011now.com
Husker Basketball mourns passing of former star player
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska basketball family is mourning the passing of former player Rex Ekwall. Ekwall was a star player in the 1950s under Jerry Bush, as he totaled nearly 900 points and 700 rebounds in his three-year career between 1955 and 1957. The Holmesville, Neb., product led NU in scoring as both a junior and senior and topped the Huskers in rebounding all three seasons in the pro-gram.
saturdaytradition.com
Bill Busch comments on Rutgers QB room: ‘They’re all really good’
Bill Busch will be ready for the deep Rutgers quarterback room that Nebraska will go up against on Friday. Busch, who recently became Nebraska’s interim defensive coordinator, will be tasked with preparing his defense for multiple quarterbacks throughout the game. Rutgers will likely feature Evan Simon and Noah Vedral throughout the game. Nebraska will have to be ready for the difference in play styles.
York News-Times
Storm keeps post-season hopes alive with 48-20- win over Palmer
CLARKS – Two of the High Plains Storm’s seven completions went for touchdowns and a 24-point first quarter was more than enough for High Plains to register the 48-20 win over the Palmer Tigers in D2-5 district action Friday night. Sophomore quarterback Haden Helgoth completed five of seven...
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: Casey Thompson's injury list, and three other Husker takes
Just as we’re getting used to the new Nebraska football schedule under interim head coach Mickey Joseph, boom, we’re back on a Monday. The wrinkle comes courtesy of Nebraska suiting up on Friday night against Rutgers as opposed to a Saturday, so NU shifted its schedule up a day.
Early look ahead to Rutgers' next opponent: Nebraska
With the door now closed on Ohio State, it’s time to look ahead to Rutgers’ next opponent on the schedule. The Scarlet Knights will host Nebraska next weekend under the Friday night lights. Kickoff will begin at 7:00 p.m. and here’s a closer look at that matchup:
Former Nebraska Football Player, Nephew Of Bo Pelini Dies At 31
The Nebraska football community has received heartbreaking news this Monday afternoon. Mark Pelini, a former Nebraska offensive lineman and the nephew of Bo Pelini, has died at 31. Mark was in a car crash on the Indiana Toll Road on Sunday that left him and two others dead at the ...
nebraskanewsservice.net
Memorial Stadium security looks to curtail bottle-throwing in student section, improve fan safety
As the game clock ticked down on Saturday, Sept. 10, the Georgia Southern Eagles had officially secured a stunning 45-42 upset victory over the Nebraska Huskers at Memorial Stadium. An elated group of Eagle players sprinted down the sideline in celebration and went directly to the south end zone —...
