Bill Busch will be ready for the deep Rutgers quarterback room that Nebraska will go up against on Friday. Busch, who recently became Nebraska’s interim defensive coordinator, will be tasked with preparing his defense for multiple quarterbacks throughout the game. Rutgers will likely feature Evan Simon and Noah Vedral throughout the game. Nebraska will have to be ready for the difference in play styles.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 16 HOURS AGO