It was in early 1975 that I first saw Edward Albee’s allegorical play “Seascape” starring Deborah Kerr, Barry Nelson, Frank Langella, and Maureen Anderman. It announced to close and I was a big Albee fan who hadn’t seen this play. At the time, I shudder to admit, allegorical work didn’t always enthrall me. Apparently, I wasn’t alone: The play only ran for 65 performances. Later I read the play and was equally confounded by it. Living as long as I have, I confess, allegory is no longer a foreign form or a distant place. It is now; it is here; it is all around me in the worst ways. In 1975, I adored the players and wished they were playing something else, but now, after seeing the Berkshire Theatre Group’s current production of the play, directed by Eric Hill, I still adore the actors and wish I could revisit the play again while it’s here. What struck me then as pretentious and a time-waster, now seems to me the most insightful look at evolution and naturalism with an unbeatable message to Americans old and young.

STOCKBRIDGE, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO