BITS & BYTES: Resilient Women Talks; Salisbury Fall Festival; First Fridays Artwalk; Big Red Cabinet; Alford Egremont Grants; Miss Hall’s fundraiser
Stockbridge — Walking Our Talk presents Resilient Women: Money, Sex, and Self, a series of three informative discussions this fall focusing on the remarkable resilience of women, especially during the COVID pandemic. Walking Our Talk is a local women’s support and innovation nonprofit. Each 90 minute session will...
Dream Away Lodge to reopen with new owners, ambience preserved
Becket — The Dream Away Lodge, located on 1342 County Rd., will reopen with new owners in April. The lodge, which operates out of an over 200-year-old farmhouse, has a legacy that goes back more than 90 years, from its founder Mamma Maria Frasca to its most recent owner Daniel Osman who purchased the lodge back in 1997.
THEATER REVIEW: Edward Albee’s ‘Seascape’ plays in Stockbridge through October 23
It was in early 1975 that I first saw Edward Albee’s allegorical play “Seascape” starring Deborah Kerr, Barry Nelson, Frank Langella, and Maureen Anderman. It announced to close and I was a big Albee fan who hadn’t seen this play. At the time, I shudder to admit, allegorical work didn’t always enthrall me. Apparently, I wasn’t alone: The play only ran for 65 performances. Later I read the play and was equally confounded by it. Living as long as I have, I confess, allegory is no longer a foreign form or a distant place. It is now; it is here; it is all around me in the worst ways. In 1975, I adored the players and wished they were playing something else, but now, after seeing the Berkshire Theatre Group’s current production of the play, directed by Eric Hill, I still adore the actors and wish I could revisit the play again while it’s here. What struck me then as pretentious and a time-waster, now seems to me the most insightful look at evolution and naturalism with an unbeatable message to Americans old and young.
THEATER REVIEW: ‘Still Life’ plays at the Ancram Opera House through October 9
Written by Emily Mann, directed by Jade King Carroll. Written in 1980, Emily Mann’s “Still Life” explores the aftermath of the Vietnam War, which officially ended in 1975, and its lasting influence on three mid-western Americans. Using transcriptions of actual interviews with men and woman whose lives were affected by the conflict she constructed three characters, a Marine veteran with a deeply-seeded passion for killing; his pregnant estranged wife; and another woman, an early feminist who has left her drunkard husband and attached herself to the Marine vet whom she admires and convinces herself she perhaps loves. Sitting at a table, each one confesses to a single listener (played by us, the audience) the worst thoughts, acts, and inspirations that move each of the three forward to a time when they can relate to other human beings in a more than human way.
CONCERT PREVIEW: Banjo god Tony Trischka with Robot Plane at the Guthrie Center October 8
Great Barrington — Banjo god Tony Trischka will perform at the Guthrie Center Saturday, October 8, at 8 p.m. backed by the newly formed Robot Plane, a string band featuring National Mandolin Champion Jacob Jolliff (Yonder Mountain String Band); Scottish-born singer-songwriter, fiddle player, and composer Hannah Read; and bassist-multi-instrumentalist Jared Engel.
