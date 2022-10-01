Read full article on original website
Jefferson Bluejays On Football Roundtable
(Farmington) The Jefferson Bluejays joined the Regional Radio Sports Team at Applebees in Farmington for the Cole’s Tractor and Equipment Football Roundtable. The Bluejays improved to 3-3 last Friday, defeating the Perryville Pirates 20-7, and have now won two straight. Jefferson started the season slowly, but Bluejays head coach Matt Atley says things are starting to smooth out as the season progresses.
Huge Crowd Turns Out For Farmington Park Grand Opening
(Farmington) Hundreds of people turned out Monday for a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony for the new, all-inclusive playground at Engler Park in Farmington. Mineral Area College Basketball Coach Luke Strege was the master of ceremonies for the event. He says this playground was a long time coming. Strege...
Farmington Family Survives Hurricane Ian
IN SPACE - SEPTEMBER 12: In this satellite image provided by the National Aeronatics and Space Administration (NASA) and European Space Agency (ESA), Hurricane Florence churns through the Atlantic Ocean toward the U.S. East Coast on September 12, 2018. Florence slowed its approach to the U.S. today and was expected to turn south, stalling along the North Carolina and South Carolina coast and bringing with it torrential rain, high winds and a dangerous storm surge tomorrow through Saturday. The image was captured by ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst, currently living and working onboard the International Space Station. (Photo by ESA/NASA via Getty Images)
Hillsboro Horse Show and Fall Festival this weekend
Fall festival vintage badge with forest autumn colorful leaves arrangement. (Hillsboro) The Hillsboro Horse Show and Fall Festival will take place this Saturday. The event has been around, and going strong since the 1940s. Spokesperson Kelly Fortell told us what we can expect this year at the Festival, in additon...
Charles A. Moebus
Charles Chuck Adolph Moebus of Farmington died September 20th at the age of 85. You can share memories and send your condolences to the Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington.
MoDOT Open House on I-55 Improvements
(Jefferson County) The Missouri Department of Transportation is seeking input from residents and highway users regarding the I-55 Corridor Improvement Project. The proposal includes the cities of Pevely, Herculaneum, Festus and Crystal City. The project call for the addition of third southbound lane from Pevely to U-S Highway 67. MoDot...
County bike trail near Festus moving along
Extreme mountain bike sport athlete man riding outdoors lifestyle trail. (Jefferson County) A future bike, hiking, and nature trail outside of Festus has been moving along in the last few months. Over 800 acres of property was purchased by Chris and Renee Creed who own Pedal’n Pi pizza and bike...
Leanna Marie Moilanen – Service 10/6/22 At 1 P.M.
Leanna Marie Moilanen of Park Hills died Sunday at the age of 95. The funeral service is Thursday afternoon at 1 at the Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills. Burial will be at Hamilton Cemetery. Visitation for Leanna Moilanen is Thursday from 9:30 until 1 at the funeral home in...
Anna Mae Christisen – Service – 10/05/22 at 11 a.m.
Anna Mae Christisen of Osage Beach died Thursday at the age of 82. The funeral service will be Wednesday morning at 11 at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville. Burial will be at the Mount Hope Cemetery. Visitation for Anna Christisen is Wednesday morning from 8 until 11 at...
Ernest “Huie” McMullin Sr. – Service 10/6/22 At 11 A.M.
Ernest “Huie” McMullin Sr. of Park Hills died Sunday at the age of 82. The funeral service is Thursday morning at 11 at Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. Interment will follow at Bismarck Odd Fellows Cemetery. Visitation for Ernest “Huie” McMullin Sr. is Wednesday evening from 5 until...
Madison County Hands Our Chamber Awards For Last Two Years
The Madison County Chamber of Commerce handed our their annual awards last week. The Chamber handed out eight awards with the theme of live, work, play. The awards spanned 2021 and 2022. The 2021 live award went to Dennis Siders, who is the chair of the Madison County Service Coordination board and the Madison County Affordable Housing Board. Dean Stevens took home the 2022 live award. He is the captain of the Cherokee Pass Fire Department, a full time paramedic and the emergency management director for Madison County. The work awards went to Ashley Baudendistal for 2021. Ashley is the deputy city clerk and serves as the chamber treasurer. The 2022 version went to the Cap America company founded in Fredericktown in 1985. Cap America recently donated $100,000 to the Fredericktown schools with a pledge of $1 million over 10 years. Two play awards were handed out. For 2021, Gary Turner from the depot cafe enjoyed the honor. The 2022 award went to J.C. Shetley, who has served on the Azalea Festival Board for 35 years, including 10 as President. He has also worked with the Madison County soil and water board and Madison County Fair Board. The chamber also handed out service awards. The Compassion Cafe earned the 2021 award with Renee Sargent taking home the 2022 award. Sargent has served on numerous boards including the IDA, New Era Bank, Madison County Service Coordination and the National Brain Injury Association.
Pie Eating Contest & Corn Maze Part of Saturday’s Caledonia Pumpkin Festival
(Caledonia) Saturday’s Caledonia Pumpkin Festival is sure to bring a lot of smiles to those young and old. Nina Gilliam is the owner of the Old Village Mercantile, an old fashioned candy shop that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Nina also helps organize the pumpkin...
J-98 Trading Post Numbers Tuesday, 10/4/22
(Area code is 573 unless noted) ***KJFF TRADING POST AM 1400 9:30 AM TO 10AM. 636-937-5005***. ***********************************************************. PLEASE REMEMBER TO BE BRIEF AND LIMIT YOUR CALLS TO 3 TIMES A WEEK. The Trading Post, Brought To You By Patsy’s Furniture In Park Hills… You’ll Love To Shop At Patsy’s Furniture...
Martin Vogt – Celebration of Life 10/08/22 1-6pm
Martin “Marty” Vogt died September 24th at the age of 66. A Celebreation of Life will be held this Saturday afternoon from 1 until 6 at the VFW Post #3777 in Festus. Visitation for Marty Vogt will be Friday evening from 4 until 8 at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus.
Thomas Robert Cullen – Service 10/07/22 at 10am
Thomas Robert Cullen of De Soto died October 2nd at the age of 79. The funeral service will be Friday morning at 10 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in De Soto. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in De Soto. Visitation for Thomas Cullen will be Thursday evening...
Helen Marie (Sieberg) Schrum – Service – 10/08/22 at 12 p.m.
Helen Marie Schrum died Sunday at the age of 94. The funeral service will be Saturday at noon at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Burial will be at the Brown Cemetery in Black. Visitation for Helen Schrum is Saturday from 11 until noon at the...
Man arrested following police chase involving a stolen ambulance
(Crystal City) A 48-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly stole an ambulance and proceeded to flee from police taking officers on a multi-jurisdictional pursuit. Crystal City Police Chief Chad Helms says it all started on Monday around 8:48am. Crystal City Police eventually terminated its pursuit due to other...
Four Locals Sentenced On Fraud Conspiracy Who Worked at Company That Owns Several Apartments In Area
(Farmington) U.S. District Judge Ronnie White ordered the fourth of four local defendants, involved in a tax fraud conspiracy, that took place in Farmington, to pay $26,558 to the Internal Revenue Service. Luke Turnbough has details.
