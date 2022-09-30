SotgMando is an all-around talent he really can do it all, he explained that he makes his music based off his emotions. So that’s the reason why you hear so many different styles and sounds from him. Keeping it real with his fans in his music is something he describes that he takes great passion in. Stay tuned for what SotgMando has in store , Because his next release “Mainline” will have you blown away.

ANTIOCH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO