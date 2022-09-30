ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stockton, CA
Football
City
Franklin, CA
Stockton, CA
Education
Stockton, CA
Sports
Local
California Education
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Marshall, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Eagle Rock, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Education
City
Lincoln Heights, CA
City
Stockton, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
24hip-hop.com

SotgMando is One of Antioch’s Most Talented Rappers

SotgMando is an all-around talent he really can do it all, he explained that he makes his music based off his emotions. So that’s the reason why you hear so many different styles and sounds from him. Keeping it real with his fans in his music is something he describes that he takes great passion in. Stay tuned for what SotgMando has in store , Because his next release “Mainline” will have you blown away.
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area has been site of notorious serial killers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – News that a fatal shooting in Oakland might be linked to a serial killer in Stockton brings back painful memories of serial killers with links to the Bay Area in the past. KRON4 News remembers five of the most brutal killers who left their mark on the region. The Zodiac killer […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Northern League#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Eagles Of Eagle Rock#Franklin And#The Wilson Mules#Lincoln Tigers
Fox40

Jerry Seinfeld coming to Stockton in the new year

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is coming to the Bob Hope Theatre in Stockton for a standup comedy show on January 27. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Oct. 7, while presale tickets will go on sale on Oct. 5 at 10 a.m.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS 8

Motorcycle stunt rider CJ Barham released from Tijuana prison

TIJUANA, Baja California — A motorcycle stunt rider from Sacramento has been released from a Tijuana prison after spending 35 days behind bars. CJ Barham has more than 50,000 followers on Instagram, where Barham posts videos showing stunts during shows and on the road. In August, he was charged...
LA MESA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Fox40

Multi-vehicle crash blocks lanes of traffic on I-80

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) —A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near Manuel Campos Parkway blocked multiple lanes of traffic Monday morning. The incident slowed down traffic in the westbound lanes in Fairfield. This is a developing story.
FAIRFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect arrested for Saturday morning Oakland shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left one injured. At 9:15 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in the 6600 block of Bancroft Avenue. At the scene, officers provided medical treatment to an injured victim until they were sent to a local hospital. The […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Ayesha Curry’s Sweet July store broken into in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Ayesha Curry’s store, Sweet July, located in downtown Oakland was broken into Friday night, according to the store’s Facebook post. Ayesha Curry’s flagship Sweet July store features home goods products from her Sweet July line. The store also offers a cafe as well as products from Black-owned businesses and local Bay […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

One dead after train strikes truck in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — One person was killed after a train struck a truck in the Fairfield-Suisun City area on Sunday, California Highway Patrol confirmed to KRON4. CHP said it was called to the side of Interstate 680 in the “marshlands” for the report of a crash at 2:05 p.m. CHP reported that the truck […]
FAIRFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy