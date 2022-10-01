ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eater

Pike Place Market Hosts a Fall Festival This Month

Pike Place Market’s Harvest Festival is bringing music, drinks, and a giant pumpkin carving demonstration to the market on October 29. At the market’s fall festival, the area in front of the “Public Market” sign will be turned into a stage where musicians will play on top of a vintage green farm truck, while various artist demos and shopping offers occur around the market.
SEATTLE, WA
Eater

A New Climate-Focused Seattle Fried Chicken Chain Plans Massive Growth

Ethan Stowell, one of Seattle’s most successful restauranteurs, is about to launch what’s probably his biggest project to date: a casual climate-focused fried chicken sandwich chain called Mt. Joy. Stowell, who owns about 20 restaurants in the Seattle area — from Queen Anne’s upscale Italian restaurant How To...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Bishop Blanchet High School TikTok video goes viral

SEATTLE — Bishop Blanchet High School is trending for all the right reasons. The school introduced their new mascot “Chet” the bear to students this fall and lit up the internet with something they’ve been doing at homecoming for decades. A tradition during the all-school assembly...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

From Baltimore to Tacoma: Chicken and waffles and a great big smile

TACOMA, Wash. — "It's hard to explain," Buddy Brown says in a busy kitchen where chicken is frying and waffles are browning. "But this is literally my dream come true. It's weird to see it happen like this." With Buddy's Chicken & Waffles, Buddy Brown has created a sensation...
TACOMA, WA
Tri-City Herald

It hasn't been this hot in October since 1987. Will fall ever start in South Sound?

Following one of the hottest Septembers on record, Western Washington will soak up more sunshine and above-average temperatures to kick off October. The area has never experienced consecutive 80-degree highs in October, according to the National Weather Service. But high temperatures were expected to be near 80 in Thurston County on Sunday, Oct. 1, and Monday, as well as Friday through Sunday, Oct. 7-9.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
airlive.net

Roll out of the last Boeing 747 ever built

Last night at Everett, a spotter captured a hostoric moment. The last ever built Boeing 747 has rolled out from the Everett factory in Washington state. The Boeing 747-8F (reg. N862GT) will be the last produced by Boeing, 54 years after the first, at same plant, same building. On September...
EVERETT, WA
Tri-City Herald

Mormon church announces Tacoma as one of 18 sites worldwide chosen for new LDS temple

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will build a temple in the Tacoma area, the Mormon church has announced. Church president Russell Nelson made the announcement Sunday during the final session of the 2022 general conference in Salt Lake City. The Tacoma location is one of 18 that will be built in the coming years. Only Tacoma and four other locations in Sunday’s announcement are in the U.S.
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Washington Faces an Epidemic of Inaccessible Sidewalks

The Tacoma apartment was listed as wheelchair accessible, but it didn't matter, because Krystal Monteros couldn't get there in the first place. When the bus dropped her at the closest stop, Monteros, a wheelchair user, found herself on a small concrete island with only gravel "sidewalks" to either side. The building she wanted to visit was to the south, but her path to get there ended with a 6-inch drop and no ramp. The four-lane road didn't have any crossings.
WASHINGTON STATE
ETOnline.com

Megan Hilty: 6 Bodies Have Been Recovered a Month After Plane Crash Killed Actress' Family Members

Six bodies have been recovered in the devastating crash that killed three of Megan Hilty's family members, ET has confirmed. The announcement by Island County Emergency Management comes nearly one month after the plane crashed into Washington's Puget Sound, killing 10, including Hilty's sister, brother-in-law and their son, Remy. The Broadway star's sister was also eight months pregnant at the time, expecting another son in October.
SEQUIM, WA
98.3 The KEY

Horror Icon Teams Up with Seattle Brewery for New Beer

Seattle’s Elysian Brewing has delivered an early Halloween treat: Chucky beer. That’s right, the batteries-not-included (and not needed) killer doll from Child’s Play has his own demented and fermented beer. Chucky: A Killer Wit Beer is the tongue-in-cheek name of Elysian’s team-up with the foul-mouthed, red-headed horror...
SEATTLE, WA
98.3 The KEY

Portland And Seattle Rank High For Best Vegan Cities

Portland is the number one city in the nation to be a vegetarian, a new study from Wallet Hub reveals. Somewhat surprisingly, Seattle takes the number six spot on the list. I thought it would be higher. But that's still in the top ten, and another thing the Northwest can boast about. We gave you:
SEATTLE, WA
educationplanetonline.com

22 Top Autism Schools in Washington State

Are you a parent looking for a top-notch education for your special-needs child? Washington’s Autism Schools were created in response to this need. The goal of special education is to develop children to their fullest potential in a supportive, nurturing environment. But far too many parents and kids have been left behind by a system that lacks the resources to cater to their very specific needs.
WASHINGTON STATE
myeverettnews.com

Meet The Owner – Washington Ferret Rescue & Shelter

Editor’s note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward. If you know of a business we should feature, send us a suggestion via email: news@myeverettnews.com. Leland Dart – Publisher.
EVERETT, WA
