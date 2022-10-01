Read full article on original website
Get Rocked Like a Hurricane – See Scorpions LIVE in Tacoma, WA
Ok, that was weak, but we're just excited about this amazing show coming to the PNW. Legendary Rock Band SCORPIONS at Tacoma Dome October 15th. Saturday, October 15th at the Tacoma Dome, get ready to rock when Scorpions Rock Believer World Tour 2022, invades the PNW with an enormous rock event.
Eater
Pike Place Market Hosts a Fall Festival This Month
Pike Place Market’s Harvest Festival is bringing music, drinks, and a giant pumpkin carving demonstration to the market on October 29. At the market’s fall festival, the area in front of the “Public Market” sign will be turned into a stage where musicians will play on top of a vintage green farm truck, while various artist demos and shopping offers occur around the market.
Eater
A New Climate-Focused Seattle Fried Chicken Chain Plans Massive Growth
Ethan Stowell, one of Seattle’s most successful restauranteurs, is about to launch what’s probably his biggest project to date: a casual climate-focused fried chicken sandwich chain called Mt. Joy. Stowell, who owns about 20 restaurants in the Seattle area — from Queen Anne’s upscale Italian restaurant How To...
Bishop Blanchet High School TikTok video goes viral
SEATTLE — Bishop Blanchet High School is trending for all the right reasons. The school introduced their new mascot “Chet” the bear to students this fall and lit up the internet with something they’ve been doing at homecoming for decades. A tradition during the all-school assembly...
KING-5
Made in Washington: The popular pancake mix that comes from the Pacific Northwest
KENT, Wash. — A blue cardboard box of Krusteaz Buttermilk Pancake mix means 'pancakes for breakfast' for millions of people. And they fly off the factory floor right here in the Pacific Northwest, in Kent. And company headquarters is located right next door in Tukwila. "Krusteaz Company was started...
KING-5
From Baltimore to Tacoma: Chicken and waffles and a great big smile
TACOMA, Wash. — "It's hard to explain," Buddy Brown says in a busy kitchen where chicken is frying and waffles are browning. "But this is literally my dream come true. It's weird to see it happen like this." With Buddy's Chicken & Waffles, Buddy Brown has created a sensation...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Washington
Eat This, Not That! found the most delicious cinnamon rolls in every state.
Ex-MLB player, coach from Lakewood goes viral on granddaughter's Tik Tok
LAKEWOOD, Wash — A four-time World Series champion from Lakewood is making waves on social media with his granddaughter, with videos of the two talking about his over two decades in Major League Baseball (MLB). 88-year-old Wes Stock has seen quite a bit over his life around the game...
Tri-City Herald
It hasn’t been this hot in October since 1987. Will fall ever start in South Sound?
Following one of the hottest Septembers on record, Western Washington will soak up more sunshine and above-average temperatures to kick off October. The area has never experienced consecutive 80-degree highs in October, according to the National Weather Service. But high temperatures were expected to be near 80 in Thurston County on Sunday, Oct. 1, and Monday, as well as Friday through Sunday, Oct. 7-9.
airlive.net
Roll out of the last Boeing 747 ever built
Last night at Everett, a spotter captured a hostoric moment. The last ever built Boeing 747 has rolled out from the Everett factory in Washington state. The Boeing 747-8F (reg. N862GT) will be the last produced by Boeing, 54 years after the first, at same plant, same building. On September...
Tri-City Herald
Mormon church announces Tacoma as one of 18 sites worldwide chosen for new LDS temple
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will build a temple in the Tacoma area, the Mormon church has announced. Church president Russell Nelson made the announcement Sunday during the final session of the 2022 general conference in Salt Lake City. The Tacoma location is one of 18 that will be built in the coming years. Only Tacoma and four other locations in Sunday’s announcement are in the U.S.
Chronicle
Washington Faces an Epidemic of Inaccessible Sidewalks
The Tacoma apartment was listed as wheelchair accessible, but it didn't matter, because Krystal Monteros couldn't get there in the first place. When the bus dropped her at the closest stop, Monteros, a wheelchair user, found herself on a small concrete island with only gravel "sidewalks" to either side. The building she wanted to visit was to the south, but her path to get there ended with a 6-inch drop and no ramp. The four-lane road didn't have any crossings.
ETOnline.com
Megan Hilty: 6 Bodies Have Been Recovered a Month After Plane Crash Killed Actress' Family Members
Six bodies have been recovered in the devastating crash that killed three of Megan Hilty's family members, ET has confirmed. The announcement by Island County Emergency Management comes nearly one month after the plane crashed into Washington's Puget Sound, killing 10, including Hilty's sister, brother-in-law and their son, Remy. The Broadway star's sister was also eight months pregnant at the time, expecting another son in October.
Teen from Puyallup catches home run ball that ended M’s 21-year playoff drought
Many Mariners fans are still reeling from the playoff-clinching win on Friday, the first time they’ve made the postseason in 21 years. But one young fan in particular will have a piece of Mariners history with them forever: 17-year-old Marchany Roman, out of Puyallup, who caught the drought-ending home run hit by Cal Raleigh.
WSP Trooper Atkinson returns to a hero’s welcome by motorcade across Washington
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — To raucous applause from community members and law enforcement alike. WSP Trooper Dean Atkinson returned home from Harborview Medical Center in Seattle in a prestigious motorcade on Sunday, Oct. 3. 10 days after being ambushed and shot in Walla Walla, Trooper Atkinson has been deemed...
Horror Icon Teams Up with Seattle Brewery for New Beer
Seattle’s Elysian Brewing has delivered an early Halloween treat: Chucky beer. That’s right, the batteries-not-included (and not needed) killer doll from Child’s Play has his own demented and fermented beer. Chucky: A Killer Wit Beer is the tongue-in-cheek name of Elysian’s team-up with the foul-mouthed, red-headed horror...
Portland And Seattle Rank High For Best Vegan Cities
Portland is the number one city in the nation to be a vegetarian, a new study from Wallet Hub reveals. Somewhat surprisingly, Seattle takes the number six spot on the list. I thought it would be higher. But that's still in the top ten, and another thing the Northwest can boast about. We gave you:
UW students left shaken after weekend of violence in U-District
SEATTLE — The University of Washington community is reeling after two shootings that happened over the weekend in the U-District. The shooting that happened Sunday morning around 1 a.m. put four UW students in the hospital. Paul Garces was out with his friends when he says shots rang out.
educationplanetonline.com
22 Top Autism Schools in Washington State
Are you a parent looking for a top-notch education for your special-needs child? Washington’s Autism Schools were created in response to this need. The goal of special education is to develop children to their fullest potential in a supportive, nurturing environment. But far too many parents and kids have been left behind by a system that lacks the resources to cater to their very specific needs.
myeverettnews.com
Meet The Owner – Washington Ferret Rescue & Shelter
Editor’s note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward. If you know of a business we should feature, send us a suggestion via email: news@myeverettnews.com. Leland Dart – Publisher.
