ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

At least 222 people at the Grand Canyon got sick with ‘explosive’ gastroenteritis, CDC says

By Peter Valencia, Briana Whitney
Fox5 KVVU
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

A virus that causes polio-like symptoms is spreading among children, CDC warns

AFM disease or acute flaccid myelitis medical concept as a neurologic condition representing enterovirus or polio virus, 3D illustration Getty Images/wildpixel. Public health agencies including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are warning the public about a resurgent virus causing severe respiratory illness that sometimes comes with polio-like symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Healthline

CDC Warns About Rhinovirus and Enterovirus-D68: What to Know

The CDC has issued an alert for healthcare providers over the rise of respiratory illnesses in children. One of these viruses called enterovirus-D68 has been associated with acute flaccid myelitis or AFM. AFM can cause paralysis symptoms in children. ​The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recently issued...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
BuzzFeed News

Norovirus, That Icky Stomach Bug, Is Back

As COVID slowly exits the epidemiological limelight (but is still very much here to stay), outbreaks of another icky germ — norovirus — are making a comeback and returning to prepandemic numbers, according to a new CDC report. Commonly known as the stomach flu, "cruise ship virus," food...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

What is hand, foot and mouth disease?

As a new parent, I’ve become acutely aware of every person in the vicinity of my daughter who has the slightest sniffle or looks vaguely unwell. After multiple trips to emergency in her six months of life and a bout of COVID, my protective instincts are in overdrive. But I know illness is an inevitability. A few days after a family gathering we get the call – my nephew has hand, foot and mouth disease and I should be on the look out for signs in my daughter. So what is it? Hand, foot and mouth disease is a highly contagious infection,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TIME

Should You Get Your COVID-19 Booster and Flu Shot at the Same Time?

If you haven’t had or been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the last few months, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says you should get a new booster shot this fall. The latest shots, which were authorized in late August and are available now, were designed to target currently circulating Omicron variants.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Dillon
msn.com

Experts say a horrible flu season is coming

After the COVID-19 pandemic made the last two flu seasons virtually non-existent, the influenza virus is poised to return this year with a vengeance. That's the word from health experts who are expecting a worse-than-normal flu season this winter. For proof, they point to Australia, where the flu season runs from May to September. The country recently saw its worse flu season in five years.
HEALTH
msn.com

Is it COVID-19, the flu or just a cold? Here's how to tell the difference

As the annual respiratory virus season kicks off, it can be difficult to distinguish between colds, the flu, allergies and COVID-19 because their symptoms can be so similar. All of them can cause symptoms like fatigue, congestion and sneezing — but without knowing what’s making you sick, it can be hard to take care of yourself.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TODAY.com

When is the best time to get your flu shot? 2022-23 flu season explained

Fall is quickly approaching in the United States — which means the return of pumpkin spice lattes, sweater weather, and unfortunately, flu season. In the U.S., flu season typically starts around October and continues through the fall and winter months. While influenza viruses can spread year-round, flu activity tends to peak between December and February and can continue as late as May, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Emergency Medicine#Linus Gastroenteritis#The Canyon#Diseases#General Health#Az#Cbs
MedicalXpress

Twice-daily nasal irrigation reduces COVID-related illness, death

Starting twice daily flushing of the mucus-lined nasal cavity with a mild saline solution soon after testing positive for COVID-19 can significantly reduce hospitalization and death, investigators report. They say the technique that can be used at home by mixing a half teaspoon each of salt and baking soda in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

When’s the Perfect Time to Get a Flu Shot?

For about 60 years, health authorities in the United States have been championing a routine for at least some sector of the public: a yearly flu shot. That recommendation now applies to every American over the age of six months, and for many of us, flu vaccines have become a fixture of fall.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NBC Chicago

Should I Still Quarantine If I Have COVID or Flu Symptoms?

As seasons change and temperatures continue to fall, health experts are expecting an uptick in COVID-19 and flu cases in the coming months as more activities shift indoors. While noticeable increases in COVID-19 and flu cases have yet to be observed, many are wondering what their course of action should be if they start to experience symptoms, especially without knowing what illness they may have.
CHICAGO, IL
MedPage Today

Is Insomnia Solvable? Cancer Deaths and COVID; 'Explosive' Diarrhea at Grand Canyon

Note that some links may require subscriptions. Is insomnia solvable? Experts say yes. (New Scientist) Patients at several healthcare facilities in Florida were evacuated following electricity outages, building damage, and lack of potable water. (AP) Oregon plans to cover health-related climate change expenses for certain low-income patients as part of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy