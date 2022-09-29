At least 222 people at the Grand Canyon got sick with ‘explosive’ gastroenteritis, CDC says

Read full article on original website
Related
WebMD
CDC Says 44% of People Hospitalized with COVID Had Third Dose or Booster
Sept. 6, 2022 -- Almost half the people who were hospitalized with COVID-19 last spring had been fully vaccinated and received a third dose or booster shot, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. Unvaccinated adults were 3.4 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID than those who...
msn.com
A virus that causes polio-like symptoms is spreading among children, CDC warns
AFM disease or acute flaccid myelitis medical concept as a neurologic condition representing enterovirus or polio virus, 3D illustration Getty Images/wildpixel. Public health agencies including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are warning the public about a resurgent virus causing severe respiratory illness that sometimes comes with polio-like symptoms.
Healthline
CDC Warns About Rhinovirus and Enterovirus-D68: What to Know
The CDC has issued an alert for healthcare providers over the rise of respiratory illnesses in children. One of these viruses called enterovirus-D68 has been associated with acute flaccid myelitis or AFM. AFM can cause paralysis symptoms in children. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recently issued...
parentherald.com
CDC Issues Alert for Common Childhood Virus That Can Cause Paralysis and Muscle Weakness
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an alert on September 9 about the spread of a common childhood virus, the enterovirus D68, which most commonly leads to respiratory illness among children and can cause paralysis or muscle weakness in rare cases. Those who get it have symptoms...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norovirus, That Icky Stomach Bug, Is Back
As COVID slowly exits the epidemiological limelight (but is still very much here to stay), outbreaks of another icky germ — norovirus — are making a comeback and returning to prepandemic numbers, according to a new CDC report. Commonly known as the stomach flu, "cruise ship virus," food...
What is hand, foot and mouth disease?
As a new parent, I’ve become acutely aware of every person in the vicinity of my daughter who has the slightest sniffle or looks vaguely unwell. After multiple trips to emergency in her six months of life and a bout of COVID, my protective instincts are in overdrive. But I know illness is an inevitability. A few days after a family gathering we get the call – my nephew has hand, foot and mouth disease and I should be on the look out for signs in my daughter. So what is it? Hand, foot and mouth disease is a highly contagious infection,...
Should You Get Your COVID-19 Booster and Flu Shot at the Same Time?
If you haven’t had or been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the last few months, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says you should get a new booster shot this fall. The latest shots, which were authorized in late August and are available now, were designed to target currently circulating Omicron variants.
This flu season may be awful — but a well-timed flu shot and strategic masking will help protect you
Experts say getting a flu shot by the end of November is ideal, and there are certain instances where you should mask up.
RELATED PEOPLE
Enterovirus, a paralyzing respiratory disease, is on the rise. Here’s what parents should know
Over 50% of children or teens who required emergency care or hospitalization in the week of Aug. 8 tested positive for the virus. What is Enterovirus? IS there a cure to Enterovirus? Does Enterovirus target children? How many cases of Enterovirus are there in the U.S.?
msn.com
Experts say a horrible flu season is coming
After the COVID-19 pandemic made the last two flu seasons virtually non-existent, the influenza virus is poised to return this year with a vengeance. That's the word from health experts who are expecting a worse-than-normal flu season this winter. For proof, they point to Australia, where the flu season runs from May to September. The country recently saw its worse flu season in five years.
msn.com
Is it COVID-19, the flu or just a cold? Here's how to tell the difference
As the annual respiratory virus season kicks off, it can be difficult to distinguish between colds, the flu, allergies and COVID-19 because their symptoms can be so similar. All of them can cause symptoms like fatigue, congestion and sneezing — but without knowing what’s making you sick, it can be hard to take care of yourself.
TODAY.com
When is the best time to get your flu shot? 2022-23 flu season explained
Fall is quickly approaching in the United States — which means the return of pumpkin spice lattes, sweater weather, and unfortunately, flu season. In the U.S., flu season typically starts around October and continues through the fall and winter months. While influenza viruses can spread year-round, flu activity tends to peak between December and February and can continue as late as May, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Severe common cold cases increasing among young children may be pegged to COVID-19 lockdowns
As children have headed back to school over these last few weeks, doctors have noticed an increase in severe cases of the common cold among some children from two of the most common viruses known to cause the upper respiratory infection: rhinoviruses and enteroviruses. That's according to a recent report...
KIDS・
MedicalXpress
Twice-daily nasal irrigation reduces COVID-related illness, death
Starting twice daily flushing of the mucus-lined nasal cavity with a mild saline solution soon after testing positive for COVID-19 can significantly reduce hospitalization and death, investigators report. They say the technique that can be used at home by mixing a half teaspoon each of salt and baking soda in...
Norovirus warning as cases 49% higher than average as schools go back – the 6 signs to know
SCHOOLS and care homes have reported a rising number of norovirus cases, as kids head back to the classroom. Cases of virus, sometimes know as the winter vomiting bug, are 49 per cent higher that what is expected of this time of year. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) reported...
When’s the Perfect Time to Get a Flu Shot?
For about 60 years, health authorities in the United States have been championing a routine for at least some sector of the public: a yearly flu shot. That recommendation now applies to every American over the age of six months, and for many of us, flu vaccines have become a fixture of fall.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
FDA's warning on NyQuil chicken led to 7,000 online searches for recipe compared to days before
Searches for NyQuil chicken skyrocketed after the United States Federal Drug Administration issued a warning against the recipe after it went viral during a recent TikTok trend. The hazardous recipe, dubbed 'sleepy chicken,' gained traction earlier this year and prompted the FDA to issue a statement on the method and...
FDA・
Should I Still Quarantine If I Have COVID or Flu Symptoms?
As seasons change and temperatures continue to fall, health experts are expecting an uptick in COVID-19 and flu cases in the coming months as more activities shift indoors. While noticeable increases in COVID-19 and flu cases have yet to be observed, many are wondering what their course of action should be if they start to experience symptoms, especially without knowing what illness they may have.
New fears as man dies of Ebola weeks after six deaths from ‘strange illness’
A NEW Ebola outbreak has been declared as one man tragically dies. The unnamed 24-year-old tested positive for a "relatively rare Sudan strain" of the deadly condition in Uganda. This comes just weeks after six other people in the same area — including three children — died after suffering what...
MedPage Today
Is Insomnia Solvable? Cancer Deaths and COVID; 'Explosive' Diarrhea at Grand Canyon
Note that some links may require subscriptions. Is insomnia solvable? Experts say yes. (New Scientist) Patients at several healthcare facilities in Florida were evacuated following electricity outages, building damage, and lack of potable water. (AP) Oregon plans to cover health-related climate change expenses for certain low-income patients as part of...
Comments / 0