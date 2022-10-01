Read full article on original website
Related
A fentanyl courier moving enough to kill millions got busted, then slipped the DEA
Federal drug agents and prosecutors in Colorado held a news conference in July to tout their work taking fentanyl off the streets amid a string of highly publicized overdose deaths. “I wanted to give you guys something different today — not just a doom and gloom story,” Brian Besser, the...
Search continues for kidnapped California family
Authorities are widening the search for a suspect in the mysterious possible kidnapping of an entire family including an 8-month baby in California. NBC News’ Niala Charles reports on how investigators are racing against time to find them as relatives begin to speak out. Oct. 5, 2022.
Infant and her parents are among 4 people kidnapped from California family business, officials say
An infant and her parents were kidnapped in Merced County, California, on Monday, by a person who authorities described as armed and dangerous. A fourth relative was also taken from a family business in an unincorporated community in the Central Valley community, the Merced County Sheriff's Office said. “We have...
SFGate
The reality of legal weed in California: Huge illegal grows, violence, worker exploitation and deaths
At sunset from atop Haystack Butte, the desert floor below shimmers with a thousand lights. At this hour and distance, serene hues cloak the rugged enclave of Mount Shasta Vista, a tense collective of seasonal camps guarded by guns and dogs where the daily runs of water trucks are interrupted by police raids, armed robberies and, sometimes, death. So many hoop houses pack this valley near the Oregon border that last year it had the capacity to supply half of California’s entire legal cannabis market.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
police1.com
Calif. county’s war on fentanyl dealers gaining attention
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — A partnership between the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and District Attorney’s Office to prosecute suspected drug dealers for murder in fentanyl-related deaths is gaining attention statewide. Sheriff Chad Bianco, whose investigators have arrested 22 people in connection with fentanyl-related deaths since the county...
What to do if someone overdoses on an opioid, such as fentanyl
The California Overdose Surveillance Board shows there were an estimated 5,722 fentanyl-related overdose deaths in 2021 in the state.
A Texas woman is accused of offering a migrant a ride and then holding her baby for ransom for months
A Honduran national who crossed the border into the U.S. told police that her baby was stolen and held for ransom after an El Paso, Texas, woman offered her a ride this year, according to a federal criminal complaint. The suspect, Jenna Leigh Roark, was arrested last month on charges...
globalconstructionreview.com
$1.5bn freight hub to be built in Mojave Desert
US rail freight company BNSF is set to invest over $1.5bn in the construction of a rail hub in southern California’s Mojave Desert. The Barstow International Gateway will be located on a 1,800ha site to the west of the town of the same name in San Bernardino County. It will contain a rail yard, an intermodal facility and warehouses for moving freight from international to domestic containers.
RELATED PEOPLE
California's New Pay Law Says Employers Can't Ask About Your Prior Pay
California just signed a wide-ranging law that will affect many if not much of the state's employer base. Several interesting aspects of bill SB-1162, which was signed by Governor Gavin Newson on Friday, Sept. 30, have now come to light.
New law allows Californians to seal arrests and convictions from their records
A new law signed on Thursday will allow Californians to seal old arrests and convictions from their official records, giving them a fresh start. The bill, SB 731, was introduced by Senator María Elena Durazo in March 2021 and was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom on Sept. 27. The law will automatically seal […]
insideedition.com
Invasive Mosquito Breed Makes a Home in Southern California, Bugging Locals
For those prone to mosquito bites, summer can’t end soon enough, but people in Southern California say they’re getting more bites than usual. That’s because an invasive mosquito has made its new home there. According to LA County Vector control, the aedes mosquito was first discovered in the area 10 years ago and its activity seems to peak in the fall. They don’t fly very well, so they tend to stay close to their water source. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
zachnews.net
News Alert: Barstow, CA: Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway announces plans to construct the new Barstow International Gateway.
Source: Burlington North Santa Fe Railway (Information) Pictures: Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway (Courtesy) Barstow, California: Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway has announced plans to construct the new Barstow International Gateway. According to Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway, BNSF Railway plans to invest more than $1.5 billion to construct a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRA.com
Gov. Newsom signs bill to make it easier to reclaim more EDD fraud money
California law enforcement will have an easier job seizing assets, cash and money orders from people who defrauded California’s Employment Development Department. That's because Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday signed a bill by Assemblymember Jim Cooper, D-Elk Grove, to reclaim some of the money. EDD has been under fire...
2 men arrested after being found in Apple Valley playground with loaded guns
Two men were arrested after being found in an Apple Valley playground with loaded guns over the weekend, police said Tuesday. The incident unfolded just before 4 a.m. Sunday at 14999 Dale Evans Parkway. A witness reported seeing several people arguing, when one of the suspects, 22-year-old Jovan DeLao, brandished a gun and told the […]
Video appears to show Oklahoma deputy punching teen at state fair
The attempted arrest of a 17-year-old boy was captured in widely shared video, officials said Tuesday, appearing to show him being punched in the head by an Oklahoma sheriff’s deputy. The incident unfolded Saturday night at the Tulsa State Fair as the teenager was being detained by Tulsa County...
Remains of teen missing since 1969 identified almost a decade after they were found
Human remains found in Pennsylvania almost a decade ago have been identified as those of a 14-year-old girl who disappeared in 1969, state police said Tuesday. The remains of Joan Marie Dymond, who disappeared from a park in Wilkes-Barre on June 25, 1969, were found in 2012 but were only recently identified, police said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New program would give Californians hundreds each month
money in handPhoto by Photos of Money (Creative Commons) If you're feeling the pinch of inflation, here is some great news that will help your wallet: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0.In this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
vvng.com
Man chased and shot near Green Spot Motel in old town Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities conducted an attempted murder investigation after a man was shot in old town Victorville. It happened on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at about 9:14 pm, in the area of Seventh and B Streets near the Greenspot Motel. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake told VVNG that...
8-month-old baby and her parents among 4 people kidnapped from business, police say
Police in Merced County in central California are searching for four family members, including an 8-month-old baby, whom they say were kidnapped from a local business by a suspect authorities consider armed and dangerous. The Merced County Sheriff's Office said in a news release on Oct. 3 that authorities are...
monovisions.com
Vintage: Oil derricks in California (1920s-1930s)
Offshore drilling began in California in 1896, when operators in the Summerland Oil Field in Santa Barbara County followed the field into the ocean by drilling from piers built out over the ocean. At least 187 offshore oil wells were drilled in the Summerland Field by 1902. A number of other coastal fields were extended offshore in Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles, and Orange counties, usually by directional drilling.
NBC News
509K+
Followers
56K+
Post
317M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 3