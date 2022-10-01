ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

NBC News

Search continues for kidnapped California family

Authorities are widening the search for a suspect in the mysterious possible kidnapping of an entire family including an 8-month baby in California. NBC News’ Niala Charles reports on how investigators are racing against time to find them as relatives begin to speak out. Oct. 5, 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

The reality of legal weed in California: Huge illegal grows, violence, worker exploitation and deaths

At sunset from atop Haystack Butte, the desert floor below shimmers with a thousand lights. At this hour and distance, serene hues cloak the rugged enclave of Mount Shasta Vista, a tense collective of seasonal camps guarded by guns and dogs where the daily runs of water trucks are interrupted by police raids, armed robberies and, sometimes, death. So many hoop houses pack this valley near the Oregon border that last year it had the capacity to supply half of California’s entire legal cannabis market.
CALIFORNIA STATE
police1.com

Calif. county’s war on fentanyl dealers gaining attention

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — A partnership between the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and District Attorney’s Office to prosecute suspected drug dealers for murder in fentanyl-related deaths is gaining attention statewide. Sheriff Chad Bianco, whose investigators have arrested 22 people in connection with fentanyl-related deaths since the county...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
globalconstructionreview.com

$1.5bn freight hub to be built in Mojave Desert

US rail freight company BNSF is set to invest over $1.5bn in the construction of a rail hub in southern California’s Mojave Desert. The Barstow International Gateway will be located on a 1,800ha site to the west of the town of the same name in San Bernardino County. It will contain a rail yard, an intermodal facility and warehouses for moving freight from international to domestic containers.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
insideedition.com

Invasive Mosquito Breed Makes a Home in Southern California, Bugging Locals

For those prone to mosquito bites, summer can’t end soon enough, but people in Southern California say they’re getting more bites than usual. That’s because an invasive mosquito has made its new home there. According to LA County Vector control, the aedes mosquito was first discovered in the area 10 years ago and its activity seems to peak in the fall. They don’t fly very well, so they tend to stay close to their water source. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
ANIMALS
zachnews.net

News Alert: Barstow, CA: Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway announces plans to construct the new Barstow International Gateway.

Source: Burlington North Santa Fe Railway (Information) Pictures: Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway (Courtesy) Barstow, California: Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway has announced plans to construct the new Barstow International Gateway. According to Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway, BNSF Railway plans to invest more than $1.5 billion to construct a...
BARSTOW, CA
KCRA.com

Gov. Newsom signs bill to make it easier to reclaim more EDD fraud money

California law enforcement will have an easier job seizing assets, cash and money orders from people who defrauded California’s Employment Development Department. That's because Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday signed a bill by Assemblymember Jim Cooper, D-Elk Grove, to reclaim some of the money. EDD has been under fire...
J.R. Heimbigner

New program would give Californians hundreds each month

money in handPhoto by Photos of Money (Creative Commons) If you're feeling the pinch of inflation, here is some great news that will help your wallet: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0.In this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
CALIFORNIA STATE
vvng.com

Man chased and shot near Green Spot Motel in old town Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities conducted an attempted murder investigation after a man was shot in old town Victorville. It happened on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at about 9:14 pm, in the area of Seventh and B Streets near the Greenspot Motel. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake told VVNG that...
VICTORVILLE, CA
monovisions.com

Vintage: Oil derricks in California (1920s-1930s)

Offshore drilling began in California in 1896, when operators in the Summerland Oil Field in Santa Barbara County followed the field into the ocean by drilling from piers built out over the ocean. At least 187 offshore oil wells were drilled in the Summerland Field by 1902. A number of other coastal fields were extended offshore in Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles, and Orange counties, usually by directional drilling.
CALIFORNIA STATE
