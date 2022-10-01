Read full article on original website
Related
Street vendor robbed at gunpoint in Adelanto
Authorities are searching for three young men or teens who robbed a street vendor at gunpoint in San Bernardino County. The robbery happened Sunday around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Bellflower Street and Seneca Road in Adelanto, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The three suspects approached the street vendor while he […]
2 men arrested after being found in Apple Valley playground with loaded guns
Two men were arrested after being found in an Apple Valley playground with loaded guns over the weekend, police said Tuesday. The incident unfolded just before 4 a.m. Sunday at 14999 Dale Evans Parkway. A witness reported seeing several people arguing, when one of the suspects, 22-year-old Jovan DeLao, brandished a gun and told the […]
Cops Who Described Amber Alert Teen As A Threat To Officers Under Review For Her Killing
A 15-year-old who was potentially kidnapped by her father leapt out of his truck after a dramatic police pursuit. She was shot and killed.
vvng.com
VVUHSD works with Victorville PD to ensure safety after threatening graffiti found at CIMS
VICTORVILLE — The Cobalt Institute of Math & Science campus was locked down Friday as Victorville Police Department deputies conducted a precautionary search of the school after threatening graffiti was found in a campus bathroom. Deputies searched the school with a specialized dog and determined that there were no...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vvng.com
Man chased and shot near Green Spot Motel in old town Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities conducted an attempted murder investigation after a man was shot in old town Victorville. It happened on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at about 9:14 pm, in the area of Seventh and B Streets near the Greenspot Motel. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake told VVNG that...
z1077fm.com
Suspect In Lucerne Valley Murder Arrested by SWAT Team
A suspect in a Lucerne Valley murder was arrested on Saturday (October 1) afternoon. On Friday (September 30), Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call from a residence in the 31800 block of Bumpkin road in Lucerne Valley, where they found an unidentified man who had been shot. Medical aid was called, and when they arrived, they declared the man dead.
Apple Valley man facing attempted murder charges after allegedly firing ghost gun during fight
A 30-year-old man has been arrested and faces possible attempted murder charges for allegedly pulling out a gun and firing it at another person during an early morning fight at a bar in San Bernardino County. It happened around 2 a.m. Monday at Cosmos Tavern at 12409 Mariposa Rd. in Victorville. Deputies from the San […]
15-year-old killed in Hesperia shootout was likely unarmed as she ran toward deputies, report says
The Fontana teenager killed this week alongside her father in a shootout with law enforcement in Hesperia was likely unarmed as she ran toward deputies, according to a new report.
RELATED PEOPLE
Fontana Herald News
Detectives investigate murder of man in San Bernardino
Detectives are investigating the murder of a 42-year-old man in San Bernardino on Sept. 28, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies from the Central Station responded to a residence in the 2400 block of Ogden Street and located the deceased victim inside the home. He was identified as Rafael Rodriguez, a resident of Bakersfield.
BNSF to Build New Integrated Rail Complex in Barstow to Increase Supply Chain Efficiency Nationwide
BARSTOW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 1, 2022-- BNSF Railway today announced plans to invest more than $1.5 billion to construct a state-of-the-art master-planned rail facility in Southern California – and the first being developed by a Class 1 railroad. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221001005031/en/ Barstow Mountain Train (Photo: Business Wire)
z1077fm.com
Burglars Take $6.5 Million in Guns and Goods from Joshua Tree Commercial Property
Thieves robbed a Joshua Tree commercial property of a reported $6.5 million in guns and goods last week. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a burglary at 62147 Desertair Road near downtown Joshua Tree Friday, September 23. Though the commercial property is not currently operating...
1 Arrested for DUI at Fiery Fatal Traffic Collision on 10 Freeway
Bloomington, San Bernardino County, CA: One person was killed in a fiery crash on the 10 Freeway early Sunday morning and one person was arrested for DUI. California Highway Patrol San Bernardino Station and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle traffic collision with both vehicles on fire on the eastbound 10 Freeway at Cedar Avenue around 2:06 a.m., Oct.2, in the city of Bloomington.
IN THIS ARTICLE
postnewsgroup.com
San Bernardino County Voting to Leave California; Establish 51st State
On Nov. 8, San Bernardino County voters will be presented with a choice on their ballot — leave the state of California and create the 51st state or remain the largest county in the nation. A consortium in San Bernardino is the latest group of people proposing to alter...
Sheriff: Evidence points to teen girl participating in shooting at deputies in Hesperia
A teen girl killed when her fugitive father was involved in a shootout with police is believed to have participated in shooting at deputies. San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus announced that he was informed by detectives that evidence suggests that Savannah Graziano, 15, was a participant in the shootout Tuesday on the I-15 in The post Sheriff: Evidence points to teen girl participating in shooting at deputies in Hesperia appeared first on KESQ.
Man gets life without parole for strangling cellmate in Delano prison
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found guilty of murder for strangling his cellmate at Kern Valley State Prison was sentenced Wednesday to life without parole. Daniel Olguin, 40, was serving a prison term for a previous murder conviction in San Bernardino County when he killed Eric Moreno the evening of June 15, 2018, according […]
z1077fm.com
Road Rage Incident Leads to Applebee’s Parking Lot and Arrest for Suspected DUI
A road rage incident ended in the parking lot of the Yucca Valley Applebee’s, where one man was arrested for suspicion of DUI over .08%. On Friday (September 30) afternoon, an unidentified female driving a gray Subaru called 911, indicating that she was being tailgated and followed by an unknown driver in a red Jeep while driving on Twentynine Palms Highway.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fontana Herald News
Sheriff's Aviation crew rescues 89-year-old man who crashes his hang glider in San Bernardino mountains
An 89-year-old man was rescued after crashing his hang glider into a mountain in San Bernardino on Oct. 1, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Susumu Sagara, a resident of Gardena, was not injured in the incident. He arrived at Marshall Peak, in the San Bernardino mountains, to...
KTLA.com
Adelanto men shoot each other during argument: SBSD
Two Adelanto men shot and wounded each other after an argument Wednesday, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Anthony Sandoval, 38, and Antonio Lopez, 33, were both airlifted to local hospitals after they shot each other a few minutes after 4 p.m., the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
z1077fm.com
Yucca Valley High School issued “Shelter In Place” order this morning (Oct. 3) – Updated 4:16PM with MUSD Statement
As many of you are aware Yucca Valley High School was the target of another potential threat today. Immediately after learning of the potential threat, the school began following all safety protocols. The school site was placed into a modified “Shelter in Place” allowing learning to continue while the threat was investigated.
CHP Seeks Vehicle Involved in Hit-and-Run Injury Traffic Collision on 210 Freeway
Rancho Cucamonga, San Bernardino County, CA: The California Highway Patrol is seeking the public’s help in locating the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run injury traffic collision on the westbound 210 Freeway in the city of Cucamonga. On Sept. 27, 2022, at approximately 12:38 a.m., a two-vehicle hit-and-run traffic collision...
NBC News
509K+
Followers
56K+
Post
317M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1