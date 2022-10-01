ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

Comments / 1

Related
KTLA

Street vendor robbed at gunpoint in Adelanto

Authorities are searching for three young men or teens who robbed a street vendor at gunpoint in San Bernardino County. The robbery happened Sunday around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Bellflower Street and Seneca Road in Adelanto, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The three suspects approached the street vendor while he […]
ADELANTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Bernardino County, CA
San Bernardino County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
vvng.com

Man chased and shot near Green Spot Motel in old town Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities conducted an attempted murder investigation after a man was shot in old town Victorville. It happened on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at about 9:14 pm, in the area of Seventh and B Streets near the Greenspot Motel. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake told VVNG that...
VICTORVILLE, CA
z1077fm.com

Suspect In Lucerne Valley Murder Arrested by SWAT Team

A suspect in a Lucerne Valley murder was arrested on Saturday (October 1) afternoon. On Friday (September 30), Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call from a residence in the 31800 block of Bumpkin road in Lucerne Valley, where they found an unidentified man who had been shot. Medical aid was called, and when they arrived, they declared the man dead.
LUCERNE VALLEY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Soboroff
Fontana Herald News

Detectives investigate murder of man in San Bernardino

Detectives are investigating the murder of a 42-year-old man in San Bernardino on Sept. 28, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies from the Central Station responded to a residence in the 2400 block of Ogden Street and located the deceased victim inside the home. He was identified as Rafael Rodriguez, a resident of Bakersfield.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
The Associated Press

BNSF to Build New Integrated Rail Complex in Barstow to Increase Supply Chain Efficiency Nationwide

BARSTOW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 1, 2022-- BNSF Railway today announced plans to invest more than $1.5 billion to construct a state-of-the-art master-planned rail facility in Southern California – and the first being developed by a Class 1 railroad. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221001005031/en/ Barstow Mountain Train (Photo: Business Wire)
BARSTOW, CA
Key News Network

1 Arrested for DUI at Fiery Fatal Traffic Collision on 10 Freeway

Bloomington, San Bernardino County, CA: One person was killed in a fiery crash on the 10 Freeway early Sunday morning and one person was arrested for DUI. California Highway Patrol San Bernardino Station and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle traffic collision with both vehicles on fire on the eastbound 10 Freeway at Cedar Avenue around 2:06 a.m., Oct.2, in the city of Bloomington.
BLOOMINGTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legalizing Marijuana#Cannabis#Captives#Chinese
KESQ News Channel 3

Sheriff: Evidence points to teen girl participating in shooting at deputies in Hesperia

A teen girl killed when her fugitive father was involved in a shootout with police is believed to have participated in shooting at deputies. San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus announced that he was informed by detectives that evidence suggests that Savannah Graziano, 15, was a participant in the shootout Tuesday on the I-15 in The post Sheriff: Evidence points to teen girl participating in shooting at deputies in Hesperia appeared first on KESQ.
HESPERIA, CA
KGET

Man gets life without parole for strangling cellmate in Delano prison

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found guilty of murder for strangling his cellmate at Kern Valley State Prison was sentenced Wednesday to life without parole. Daniel Olguin, 40, was serving a prison term for a previous murder conviction in San Bernardino County when he killed Eric Moreno the evening of June 15, 2018, according […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
z1077fm.com

Road Rage Incident Leads to Applebee’s Parking Lot and Arrest for Suspected DUI

A road rage incident ended in the parking lot of the Yucca Valley Applebee’s, where one man was arrested for suspicion of DUI over .08%. On Friday (September 30) afternoon, an unidentified female driving a gray Subaru called 911, indicating that she was being tailgated and followed by an unknown driver in a red Jeep while driving on Twentynine Palms Highway.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Country
China
KTLA.com

Adelanto men shoot each other during argument: SBSD

Two Adelanto men shot and wounded each other after an argument Wednesday, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Anthony Sandoval, 38, and Antonio Lopez, 33, were both airlifted to local hospitals after they shot each other a few minutes after 4 p.m., the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
ADELANTO, CA
NBC News

NBC News

509K+
Followers
56K+
Post
317M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy