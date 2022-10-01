Read full article on original website
‘This entire area was once a marina’: Catastrophic damage in Florida
Damage from Hurricane Ian cut off access to two islands off of the coast of Fort Meyers, Florida. NBC News correspondent Blayne Alexander reports.Oct. 2, 2022.
Florida's top emergency official defends Lee County on delayed evacuations before Hurricane Ian made landfall
Florida's top emergency administrator on Monday defended local response to Hurricane Ian, amid growing criticism of Lee County officials who were allegedly slow to evacuate low-lying communities. Lee County didn't order evacuations until Tuesday, ahead of Ian making landfall Wednesday and devastating Fort Myers and Sanibel Island. “I believe Lee...
Full Rick Scott Interview: Building resilience in Florida for future hurricanes requires ‘balance’
During an interview with Meet the Press, Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) talks about cleanup from Hurricane Ian, future steps that Florida can take to encourage storm resilience, and Republicans’ chances in the upcoming midterms.Oct. 2, 2022.
Floridians face a costly reality in Hurricane Ian’s aftermath
Homeowners are coming to terms with a new reality as they rebuild in the aftermath of hurricane Ian. According to the Insurance Information Institute, only about 18% of Florida homeowners have flood insurance, most of that through the federal government. In central Florida, which saw record flooding during Ian, less than 5% of homes have federal flood coverage.Oct. 2, 2022.
'We have avoided the worst’ of Hurricane Ian: Full N.C. Governor
In an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper (D), says that his state is exploring how it can support Florida, after Hurricane Ian’s damage in North Carolina was less severe than anticipated.Oct. 2, 2022.
South Carolina grapples with storm damage as Florida searches for survivors
Coverage on this live blog has ended. Please click here for full coverage. Saturday promised to reveal Hurricane Ian's true impact in South Carolina after the storm's second landfall, while rescuers continued to comb hard-hit Florida, where record river flooding was expected. At least 73 people have died in the...
DeSantis: At least 1,100 rescues in Florida in aftermath of Ian
At a press conference Gov. Ron DeSantis says at least 1,100 people have been rescued and the Army Corps of Engineers have been called in to help with damage to water systems.Oct. 1, 2022.
Sanibel Island cut off from mainland Florida due to Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian’s wind and storm surge tore Sanibel Island to shreds, prompting a massive rescue effort. NBC News’ Morgan Chesky gives us an aerial view of the damage to the barrier island which is now only accessible by boat or helicopter.Sept. 30, 2022.
Biden to visit Puerto Rico to survey Hurricane Fiona's damage
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will visit Puerto Rico on Monday to survey the damage caused by Hurricane Fiona, the White House said. The Bidens will travel to Ponce, where they will meet with families and community leaders and help pack bags with food and other essential items. They will also thank federal and local officials working on recovery efforts, a White House official said.
Rescue efforts underway in Florida as death toll expected to rise
The death toll from Hurricane Ian has reached at least 87 as search and rescue team continue going door to door, combing through rubble looking for survivors in the hardest hit areas. NBC News’ Dasha Burns breaks down how FEMA’s search and rescue teams are handling the huge undertaking and how people impacted by the storm are reacting to the rescue efforts. Oct. 3, 2022.
Florida before and after photos capture scope of Hurricane Ian’s destruction
Images captured by Nearmap before and after Hurricane Ian show the devastation the powerful storm left behind in Florida.Oct. 1, 2022.
Florida should ‘look at’ changes to make mobile homes safer: Rick Scott
Florida Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) discusses the state’s responsibility regarding building codes for mobile homes during an interview with Meet the Press. Mobile homes in Southwest Florida were affected by Hurricane Ian. Damage costs are estimated to be in the billions. during an interview with Meet the Press.Oct. 2, 2022.
Florida’s top emergency administrator defends local officials on evacuation timing
Kevin Guthrie, the director of Florida’s Division of Emergency Management, defended Lee County officials from criticism that were slow to issue evacuation orders ahead of Hurricane Ian making landfall. While addressing reporters, Guthrie said the local officials made the best decision based on the information they had at the time.Oct. 3, 2022.
Florida communities destroyed by Hurricane Ian
Two days after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, the state is surveying the damage as entire neighborhoods remain submerged in water while others have been reduced to rubble. Lester Holt is on the ground reporting on the scale of the storm’s fury.Sept. 30, 2022.
Gov. DeSantis working with Elon Musk to provide Starlink satellite coverage to Florida residents after hurricane
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that Tesla CEO Elon Musk moved Starlink over part of the state after Hurricane Ian. DeSantis said the satellite internet service will provide connectivity to residents via Starlink units distributed to multiple counties. Oct. 2, 2022.
Historic search-and-rescue operation underway as Ian's death toll reaches 87
As federal emergency management officials launched their largest ever search-and-rescue effort, the number of fatalities in Hurricane Ian's wake climbed to 87 Sunday. That number, tallied by NBC News, was expected to continue to climb as additional deaths were investigated for possible ties to last week's storm. The fatalities so...
Hurricane Ian’s death toll climbs to 87 as rescue teams search for survivors
Rescue teams are searching for survivors in some of Florida’s hardest hit areas. The Coast Guard, Florida National Guard, and local agencies have teamed up to save more than 2,000 people and 150 pets so far. Crews are restoring power to half a million people, but more than 700,000 people still remain without it. Ian’s death toll now stands at 87, but is expected to rise.Oct. 2, 2022.
Florida faces dire new threat in Hurricane Ian’s aftermath
Flood waters are pushing levees to their breaking points. This afternoon, a levee near the Myakka River was compromised, forcing hundreds to flee. The death toll across the state is exploding, with at least 77 now dead. About 35 of those from Lee County alone. More than 5,000 Florida National Guard members are working alongside FEMA to provide relief while neighbors pitch in to help those who lost everything.Oct. 1, 2022.
