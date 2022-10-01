ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Florida's top emergency official defends Lee County on delayed evacuations before Hurricane Ian made landfall

Florida's top emergency administrator on Monday defended local response to Hurricane Ian, amid growing criticism of Lee County officials who were allegedly slow to evacuate low-lying communities. Lee County didn't order evacuations until Tuesday, ahead of Ian making landfall Wednesday and devastating Fort Myers and Sanibel Island. “I believe Lee...
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC News

Floridians face a costly reality in Hurricane Ian’s aftermath

Homeowners are coming to terms with a new reality as they rebuild in the aftermath of hurricane Ian. According to the Insurance Information Institute, only about 18% of Florida homeowners have flood insurance, most of that through the federal government. In central Florida, which saw record flooding during Ian, less than 5% of homes have federal flood coverage.Oct. 2, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC News

Biden to visit Puerto Rico to survey Hurricane Fiona's damage

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will visit Puerto Rico on Monday to survey the damage caused by Hurricane Fiona, the White House said. The Bidens will travel to Ponce, where they will meet with families and community leaders and help pack bags with food and other essential items. They will also thank federal and local officials working on recovery efforts, a White House official said.
POTUS
NBC News

Rescue efforts underway in Florida as death toll expected to rise

The death toll from Hurricane Ian has reached at least 87 as search and rescue team continue going door to door, combing through rubble looking for survivors in the hardest hit areas. NBC News’ Dasha Burns breaks down how FEMA’s search and rescue teams are handling the huge undertaking and how people impacted by the storm are reacting to the rescue efforts. Oct. 3, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NBC News

Florida should ‘look at’ changes to make mobile homes safer: Rick Scott

Florida Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) discusses the state’s responsibility regarding building codes for mobile homes during an interview with Meet the Press. Mobile homes in Southwest Florida were affected by Hurricane Ian. Damage costs are estimated to be in the billions. during an interview with Meet the Press.Oct. 2, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Florida communities destroyed by Hurricane Ian

Two days after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, the state is surveying the damage as entire neighborhoods remain submerged in water while others have been reduced to rubble. Lester Holt is on the ground reporting on the scale of the storm’s fury.Sept. 30, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Grandchildren surprise grandfather at baseball tournament dedicated to his late wife

A new trending video shows an emotional moment from 84-year-old Senior League baseball player George Hughes at a tournament honoring his late wife Donna, who died in January from Alzheimer’s Disease. George’s granddaughters drove ten hours from South Carolina to surprise him in Ohio, bringing tears to his eyes. NBC News’ Jose Diaz-Balart speaks with George about the sweet moment and secret to a long, loving marriage.Oct. 2, 2022.
OHIO STATE
NBC News

Hurricane Ian’s death toll climbs to 87 as rescue teams search for survivors

Rescue teams are searching for survivors in some of Florida’s hardest hit areas. The Coast Guard, Florida National Guard, and local agencies have teamed up to save more than 2,000 people and 150 pets so far. Crews are restoring power to half a million people, but more than 700,000 people still remain without it. Ian’s death toll now stands at 87, but is expected to rise.Oct. 2, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Florida faces dire new threat in Hurricane Ian’s aftermath

Flood waters are pushing levees to their breaking points. This afternoon, a levee near the Myakka River was compromised, forcing hundreds to flee. The death toll across the state is exploding, with at least 77 now dead. About 35 of those from Lee County alone. More than 5,000 Florida National Guard members are working alongside FEMA to provide relief while neighbors pitch in to help those who lost everything.Oct. 1, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

NBC News

508K+
Followers
56K+
Post
317M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy