A Saturday morning crash in Yakima resulted in the deaths of two people. Yakima Police say and officer spotted the Polaris RZR UTV vehicle driving on River Road From 40th Avenue early Saturday morning and tried to stop the vehicle after it appeared the driver was racing in the area. But the side-by-side UTV (ultimate terrain vehicle) driver took off at a high speed through the warehouse area leading to River Road near 27th Ave. The officer stopped the chase and later found the vehicle crashed in the area after the driver struck a BNSF Railway embankment.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 21 HOURS AGO