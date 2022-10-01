Read full article on original website
Yakima Juvenile Shooting and Crash Suspect Makes Bail For Release
A 17-year-old suspect arrested September 16 following a shooting and crash in Yakima in which three women were killed has been released from juvenile jail. Attorney's for the teen who is facing a charge of vehicular homicide were able to convince a judge last week to lower his bail from $250,000 to $150,000.
nbcrightnow.com
Second suspect in Zillah home invasion robbery arrested
ZILLAH, Wash.- The second suspect wanted in connection to a home invasion robbery in Zillah on September, 7, has been arrested. According to a press release from the Zillah Police Department, Jason S. Moss was arrested in Buena, Washington on October, 3. A task force of the U.S. Marshals Service, Yakima Police, Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies, and the Violent Crimes Task Force, made the arrest.
KIMA TV
Yakima jail guard stabbed in neck with a pencil
YAKIMA – A terrifying situation for a Yakima jail guard who was stabbed in the neck this weekend. Police say the guard was doing their usual rounds when an inmate asked him about using the phone. When he responded, he’d have to ask his sergeant, he says the inmate...
(Updated) Suspect in Court Monday After Friday Shooting
A 42-year-old man is hospitalized in Yakima after being shot Friday night outside a home in the 1200 block of Garfield Avenue. Yakima Police Department Officers were called to the area at about 8:30 pm Friday where they found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken...
KIMA TV
Several assualts against nurses in Yakima this weekend
YAKIMA – Nurses, doctors and health professionals in our area are too often facing violence. Just this weekend several people were arrested for assaulting nurses at the hospital. Sunday, police said a man hit by a car ended up attacking a nurse. They say the 50-year-old man had been...
Saturday UTV Crash Kills Two in Yakima
A Saturday morning crash in Yakima resulted in the deaths of two people. Yakima Police say and officer spotted the Polaris RZR UTV vehicle driving on River Road From 40th Avenue early Saturday morning and tried to stop the vehicle after it appeared the driver was racing in the area. But the side-by-side UTV (ultimate terrain vehicle) driver took off at a high speed through the warehouse area leading to River Road near 27th Ave. The officer stopped the chase and later found the vehicle crashed in the area after the driver struck a BNSF Railway embankment.
WSP: Most of the 49 missing kids in Yakima Co. are runaways, but still missing
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol has a list of at least 49 juveniles missing out of Yakima County and while most of them fall under the “runaway” category, they are still considered missing children. “We’re very careful about minimizing that,” WSP missing person alert coordinator...
Yakima Police: Busy weekend included fatal ATV crash & two arrests
YAKIMA, Wash. — It was a busy weekend for police officers in Yakima; particularly on the traffic front. There were several vehicle pursuits, collisions and arrests made on October 1st and 2nd across the city. 1:00 a.m. on October 1: Yakima police officers observed a 2022 Polaris RZR Wheeled...
Ex jail guard going to prison for smuggling drugs, phones to Tri-Cities inmates
“Law enforcement will not tolerate the very few who dishonor their badge ....,” said U.S. Marshal Craig Thayer.
FOX 11 and 41
ATV collision kills two young adults in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — Two young adults were killed in an ATV collision around 1 a.m. on October 1, 2022 around River Road near 27th Avenue. An officer with the Yakima Police Department noted the 2022 Polaris RZR Wheeled ATV speeding east on River Road around 40th Avenue, reporting it might have been racing another vehicle.
KIMA TV
2 killed in ATV crash in Yakima while running from police
YAKIMA – Two are dead after an ATV crash in Yakima on Saturday, Oct. 1. Police say they spotted the ATV on River Rd. from 40th Ave. going very fast. They say the ATV got away from police and continued to drive off-road through the warehouse area leading to River Rd.
nbcrightnow.com
Former Corrections Officer sentenced for smuggling conspiracy at Benton County Jail
RICHLAND, Wash. — A former Benton County Corrections Officer has been sentenced by Judge Stanley A. Bastian to 46 months in federal prison for conspiring with inmates to smuggle drugs and other goods into the Benton County Jail. 34-year-old Eric Christian pleaded guilty in December 2021. Christian and six...
KIMA TV
Grandview woman killed in crash
BENTON CO, Wash. -- A 46-year-old woman from Grandview was killed in a crash on Sunday morning. The crash happened about 8:30 a.m. on I-82 at milepost 79 near Prosser. She was driving eastbound on I-82 when her car struck the guardrail and spun out into the rest of the eastbound lanes, according to Washington State Patrol.
‘It looks like a massive garbage dump’: Yakima Co. removes riverside encampments
YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima County staff have taken apart a half-dozen abandoned encampments and collected more than nine tons of debris along the way, finding plain garbage, hazardous waste, electronics and even a whole bedframe. “In terms of what you see out there, it’s everything,” Yakima County Public Services...
nbcrightnow.com
Local law enforcement warns of T-shirt text scam
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Benton County Fire District #1 was recently alerted that residents were receiving texts selling T-shirts from the Fire District. The texts are a scam. The Fire District is not sending these texts and is not selling any T-shirts. BCFD #1 warns people receiving the fake texts to not...
FOX 11 and 41
Local rancher sentenced to 11 years for $244M fraud scheme
YAKIMA, Wash. — A local rancher has been sentenced to serve 132 months in federal prison and to pay over $244 million in restitution for a fraud scheme that the Department of Justice says is one of the largest ever in the district. 51-year-old Cody Allen Easterday, from Mesa, defrauded Tyson Foods Inc. and another company out of $244 million by charging them for over 250,000 cattle that didn’t exist, according to the press release the Eastern District of Washington’s U.S. Attorney’s Office.
FOX 11 and 41
Family displaced after house fire in Kennewick
A family has been evacuated after their furnace caught fire Sunday evening. According to Captain Aaron Fryer with Benton County Fire District #1, the family noticed smoke in their home and immediately called 9-1-1. Kennewick Fire was the first to arrive and found that the fire was located in the...
Update | Driver who died after she hit a guardrail near Prosser is identified
Part of I-82 was closed for three hours.
Central Washington Man Sentenced to Eight Months for Stabbing Girlfriend
A 26-year-old Yakima man was sentenced to eight months in jail after stabbing his girlfriend in May. Miguel Almaguer Flores pleaded guilty Sept. 22 to second-degree assault and two gross misdemeanor counts of violating a no-contact order, with all charges considered domestic violence. In return for his plea, prosecutors dropped...
Anyone living in Benton County can drop off hazardous waste for free on 1 day
No business or contractor waste accepted.
