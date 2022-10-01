Read full article on original website
Related
A fentanyl courier moving enough to kill millions got busted, then slipped the DEA
Federal drug agents and prosecutors in Colorado held a news conference in July to tout their work taking fentanyl off the streets amid a string of highly publicized overdose deaths. “I wanted to give you guys something different today — not just a doom and gloom story,” Brian Besser, the...
A Texas woman is accused of offering a migrant a ride and then holding her baby for ransom for months
A Honduran national who crossed the border into the U.S. told police that her baby was stolen and held for ransom after an El Paso, Texas, woman offered her a ride this year, according to a federal criminal complaint. The suspect, Jenna Leigh Roark, was arrested last month on charges...
Infant and her parents are among 4 people kidnapped from California family business, officials say
An infant and her parents were kidnapped in Merced County, California, on Monday, by a person who authorities described as armed and dangerous. A fourth relative was also taken from a family business in an unincorporated community in the Central Valley community, the Merced County Sheriff's Office said. “We have...
Michigan election software executive arrested on suspicion of data theft
The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office said a 2020 election denier target has been arrested in connection with an investigation into the possible theft of personal information from election poll workers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rising US gas prices push the White House to explore a ban on US exports with midterm elections just 5 weeks away, report says
The White House is eyeing a ban on exports of US gas to bring down rising prices at the pump. Biden has faced off with the oil industry over high gas prices, a key focus for his administration. The move comes with midterm elections just five weeks away, as oil...
Amid Regional Shortages, US Schools Employing 160,000 ‘Underqualified’ Teachers
For two years, Annette Anderson, an education professor and mother of three attending Baltimore City Schools, saw a “coming storm” of teacher shortages across the country and the desperation to fill them. A scholar on education leadership at John Hopkins University, Anderson grew frustrated as district officials stayed quiet about mounting vacancies. Meanwhile, in Maryland, the […]
Des Moines' follow-up on crimes against women results in hundreds arrested
Des Moines police arrested an average of 48 people a year in a program that started in 2016 and focuses on crimes against women, according to information provided this week to the city council. Why it matters: Women in the U.S. are far more likely to be victims of sexual...
How could recent federal laws signed by Biden aid New Mexico in shift from fossil fuels?
Millions of federal dollars could be used to shift New Mexico away from traditional forms of energy like fossil fuels, environmentalists argued, using provisions in two signature pieces of legislation signed into law by President Joe Biden. The Inflation Reduction Act enacted this year and last year’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act offered...
RELATED PEOPLE
We need to ban animal testing. Dr. Oz’s killing over 300 dogs is a perfect example of why.
On Monday, Jezebel reported that from 1989 to 2010, research by Dr. Mehmet Oz — the television personality and Republican Senate candidate in Pennsylvania — inflicted suffering on and killed over 300 dogs, 31 pigs and 661 rabbits and rodents. It was during Oz’s time as a principal investigator at a Columbia University lab.
The DEA touted a major fentanyl bust. Then a key suspect slipped away.
Law enforcement seized 114 pounds of fentanyl after a Colorado highway stop earlier this year – enough, the DEA says, to kill 25 million Americans. A DEA agent struck a deal with the driver to lead them to the dealers, according to the state arrest affidavit. He then ditched his tracking device, the DEA and vanished.Oct. 4, 2022.
Detainee fatally shot by federal agent at El Paso Border Patrol station, officials say
A detainee at a U.S. Border Patrol station in El Paso, Texas, was fatally shot by one or more federal agents Tuesday, authorities said. The FBI said in a statement that the person died after the incident at the Ysleta U.S. Border Patrol Station. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said...
U.S. citizen killed in gunfire in Turks and Caicos Islands
An American tourist visiting the Turks and Caicos Islands and two other people were killed in a series of shootings in the British overseas territory Sunday, police said. The U.S. citizen, who was not publicly identified, died after people Police Commissioner Trevor Botting described as “armed criminals” fired indiscriminately into a vehicle at 6 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Francisco’s expansion of police access to private cameras stirs debate
A new San Francisco ordinance gives police access to live footage from privately owned surveillance cameras. Officers would need permission, but not a warrant to access it. NBC News’ Jacob Ward talks to Mayor London Breed about the measure as the city sees a surge in retail theft.Oct. 4, 2022.
Two more shootings linked to series of Stockton, California killings
California officials are now linking two more shootings to a series of murders that has left the community of Stockton shaken. Police say the killer is stalking victims as they walk alone in poorly lit areas. NBC News’ Maya Eaglin has the latest. Oct. 5, 2022.
NBC News
509K+
Followers
56K+
Post
317M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0