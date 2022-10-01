Robbinsdale Armstrong football needs every second in win over Chanhassen

It was a game of runs between the undefeated Chanhassen Storm and the undefeated Robbinsdale Armstrong Falcons at Armstrong High School on Friday night. Each team scored 21 unanswered points before trading touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Robbinsdale Armstrong senior Marquan Tucker delivered the first thrill by running the opening kickoff back for a touchdown to put the Falcons in flight.

“We kicked it to the fastest kid in Minnesota and never touched him,” Chanhassen head coach Cullen Nelson said.

The Storm wouldn’t make that mistake again.

The Falcons proceeded to score their 21 unanswered points thanks to that early shot in the arm, though, with running back Reggie Carter scoring both touchdowns.

The first was from 29 yards out with six minutes, 25 seconds left in the first quarter. The second was an 18-yard scamper after the Falcons’ punt team pinned the Storm at the one-yard line, and the defense forced the Storm to punt from their own end zone.

The turning point for the Storm came with about seven minutes left in the half. The Chanhassen offense was driving down the field for the first time all night, but a penalty put it way behind the sticks. That was no bother for junior running back Maxwell Woods. He ran in for the touchdown on third-and-15 to get the Storm on the board.

That score brought the Chanhassen crowd to life for the first time, and junior defensive back Brayden Windschitl gave them even more reason to scream.

He intercepted an ill-advised pass by Malone on the very next play. The Storm’s senior quarterback Grant Muffenbier capitalized on the turnover with a 20-yard touchdown run to make it a one-score game, which it remained at half.

The momentum stayed with the Storm to start the second half, as Woods scored his second rushing touchdown of the night to tie it at 21 with 8:22 left in the third quarter.

Storm sophomore defensive back Noah Kloke then recovered a fumble for Chanhassen, and it looked like the Storm would lead for the first time. But the Falcons forced a punt and then were stopped on fourth down by the Storm on the following possession.

“On defense we did things we can’t do, and we know that,” Nelson said. “And offensively, we had a couple possessions there when the game was tied and couldn’t get a first down.”

It made for a scoreless third quarter, but it wouldn’t be a scoreless half.

Carter scored his third touchdown of the night to put the Falcons back on top, 28-21 with 8:15 left. Woods answered with his third touchdown of the night and added the two-point conversion after breaking a tackle with a nifty spin move. With 3:42 left, the Storm had its first lead of the game.

The Falcons needed to execute a two-minute drill to perfection, even after getting big plays from special teams and the defense. They executed it flawlessly, marching down the field and scoring the go-ahead touchdown with just 22 seconds remaining.

Senior wide receiver Cade Berg ran a perfect route to the pylon and caught a perfect pass from Jamen Malone for the touchdown.

A failed two-point conversion gave Chanhassen hope, and after driving all the way to the Falcons’ 28-yard line with one second to play, a Hail Mary fell incomplete to give Armstrong a thrilling victory, 34-29.

The Falcons made big plays in every facet of the game to remain unbeaten, and fundamentals failed the Storm at key times or Chanhassen could have stolen this one on the road.

Nelson said his team will work on fundamentals to prepare for Waconia next week. The undefeated Falcons are at Apple Valley on Thursday.