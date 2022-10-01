ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rusk, TX

Play of the Night: Rusk’s Spencer Barnett returns a kickoff for a touchdown

By Garrett Sanders
 4 days ago

RUSK, Texas ( Fox 51/KETK ) — It was a marquee matchup Friday night between the Rusk Eagles and the Center Roughriders, and Rusk’s Spencer Barnett made one of the biggest plays of the game.

After a Roughrider touchdown, they kicked the ball off deep to Barnett, and they turned out to be a mistake, as he ran it all the way back for a touchdown.

It was a huge play in a huge game, where Rusk was able to knock off Center 40-35.

