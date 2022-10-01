Play of the Night: Rusk’s Spencer Barnett returns a kickoff for a touchdown

RUSK, Texas ( Fox 51/KETK ) — It was a marquee matchup Friday night between the Rusk Eagles and the Center Roughriders, and Rusk’s Spencer Barnett made one of the biggest plays of the game.

After a Roughrider touchdown, they kicked the ball off deep to Barnett, and they turned out to be a mistake, as he ran it all the way back for a touchdown.

It was a huge play in a huge game, where Rusk was able to knock off Center 40-35.

Sign up for KETK’s Local Sports Newsletter for the latest East Texas sports coverage delivered weekly to your inbox.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.