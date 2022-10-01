ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Valley, IA

KCRG.com

Asbury 12-year-old named Kid Captain for Iowa’s game against Illinois

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A boy from Asbury is this week’s Kid Captain for when the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday. In a post on the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital’s website, staff said Cormac Faley was diagnosed and treated for leukemia at UIHC when he was 6-years-old.
IOWA CITY, IA
who13.com

Mr. Soundoff Says: Iowa football at a crossroads

Mr. Soundoff Says – Iowa football is at a crossroads, the lack of offense is catching up to the Hawkeyes. Iowa has had lackluster offenses in the past, but not like this, and now the schedule is tougher. John Sears says the days of ‘actually’ contending seem to be...
IOWA CITY, IA
WQAD

Twin-brother veterans set to go on QC Honor Flight

MENDOTA, Ill. — Two brothers are about to embark on an important journey. Mick and Doug Hartley will join the 54th Honor Flight of the Quad Cities which will take off from Moline on Tuesday, Oct. 4. "It'll be a long day, but it's an honor to go and...
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Police presence developing outside a northwest Davenport home

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A heavy police presence has developed in a northwest Davenport neighborhood. TV6 crew on scene says it is in the 2100 area of West 68th Street near Ridgeview Drive, with multiple squad cars currently blocking 68th Street. Residents are asked to avoid the area near the...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

New state records set at Anamosa Pumpkin & Ryan Norlin Giant Weigh-Off

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - There are some new state record holders after Saturday’s Anamosa Pumpkin & Ryan Norlin Giant Weigh-Off. City officials said Pete Caspers, of Peosta, set a new state record with the largest pumpkin, coming in at 2,424 pounds. That beats the previous state record, which Caspers also held.
ANAMOSA, IA
WQAD

Geneseo High School breaks ground on $4M vocational center

GENESEO, Ill. — The Geneseo School District is breaking ground on a new $4 million vocational facility. The new Career and Technical Education Center is aimed at preparing students for today's job market. "1 in 4 of our kids don't go on to a four-year college," Geneseo School District...
GENESEO, IL
WQAD

East Moline weekend bar shooting leaves 1 injured

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — On early Sunday morning around 3:07 a.m., police responded to reports of shots fired at Jim's Domino Lounge in the 1300 block of 13th Street, according to the East Moline Police Department. Upon arrival, officers located one witness, who told officers that they heard several...
EAST MOLINE, IL
WQAD

McManus Orthodontics Coloring Contest

October is National Orthodontic Health Awareness Month. Celebrate with McManus Orthodontics!. We welcome kids in grades K-12 to color any one of the pictures below for a chance to win a $25 VISA gift card! Ten winners will be chosen and featured in GMQC starting October 17th. Each winner's school will also receive a $100 Amazon gift card.
MOLINE, IL
Iowa Capital Dispatch

‘Forever chemicals’ again detected in Mississippi River towns’ water

The treated drinking water of Burlington and Davenport are again contaminated by cancer-causing chemicals that persist indefinitely in the environment, according to quarterly tests of the water. Those cities draw most of their water from the Mississippi River. In January, state tests revealed the river was contaminated by perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances — commonly known […] The post ‘Forever chemicals’ again detected in Mississippi River towns’ water appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

WQAD

Davenport, IA
