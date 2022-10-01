Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCRG.com
Asbury 12-year-old named Kid Captain for Iowa’s game against Illinois
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A boy from Asbury is this week’s Kid Captain for when the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday. In a post on the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital’s website, staff said Cormac Faley was diagnosed and treated for leukemia at UIHC when he was 6-years-old.
Ryan Mooney Talks Iowa Football Offer, Visit
'23 Michigan Receiver Shares Feelings About Hawkeyes
who13.com
Mr. Soundoff Says: Iowa football at a crossroads
Mr. Soundoff Says – Iowa football is at a crossroads, the lack of offense is catching up to the Hawkeyes. Iowa has had lackluster offenses in the past, but not like this, and now the schedule is tougher. John Sears says the days of ‘actually’ contending seem to be...
247Sports
Iowa Football: Hawkeyes release updated depth chart ahead of Illinois
After a 3-2 start, the Hawkeyes are preparing for a must-win game against a red-hot Illinois team that is fresh off a beatdown of Wisconsin. Despite the 27-14 loss, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is adamant that he saw some growth this past Saturday. "Yeah, when you come up short...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eastern Iowa Couple Awarded Millions After The Death of Their Son
The state of Iowa has agreed to pay a couple from Eastern Iowa $4 million after their nearly two-year-old son died from an undiagnosed strep infection in 2018, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette. The State Board of Appeals approved the $3.99 million settlement with Scott and Melissa Keating of...
Twin-brother veterans set to go on QC Honor Flight
MENDOTA, Ill. — Two brothers are about to embark on an important journey. Mick and Doug Hartley will join the 54th Honor Flight of the Quad Cities which will take off from Moline on Tuesday, Oct. 4. "It'll be a long day, but it's an honor to go and...
KWQC
Police presence developing outside a northwest Davenport home
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A heavy police presence has developed in a northwest Davenport neighborhood. TV6 crew on scene says it is in the 2100 area of West 68th Street near Ridgeview Drive, with multiple squad cars currently blocking 68th Street. Residents are asked to avoid the area near the...
KCRG.com
New state records set at Anamosa Pumpkin & Ryan Norlin Giant Weigh-Off
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - There are some new state record holders after Saturday’s Anamosa Pumpkin & Ryan Norlin Giant Weigh-Off. City officials said Pete Caspers, of Peosta, set a new state record with the largest pumpkin, coming in at 2,424 pounds. That beats the previous state record, which Caspers also held.
IN THIS ARTICLE
River Bend Food Bank kicks off 26th annual Student Hunger Drive
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Riverbend Food Bank kicked off its 36th annual Student Hunger Drive Monday night with a skit competition. 15 area schools showed off their one-minute-long act, and each one was judged on how well it conveyed the purpose behind the drive. The food bank's director of...
Geneseo High School breaks ground on $4M vocational center
GENESEO, Ill. — The Geneseo School District is breaking ground on a new $4 million vocational facility. The new Career and Technical Education Center is aimed at preparing students for today's job market. "1 in 4 of our kids don't go on to a four-year college," Geneseo School District...
3 Amazing Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa.
Hundreds of local motorcyclists hit the road to help kids receive gifts this Christmas
DAVENPORT, Iowa — More than 300 Quad City motorcyclists took initiative over the weekend to make sure kids have presents under the tree this Christmas. A Brotherhood Aimed Towards Education, or A.B.A.T.E., held its 38th Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run on Sunday, Oct. 2, in Davenport. The ride started...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
East Moline weekend bar shooting leaves 1 injured
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — On early Sunday morning around 3:07 a.m., police responded to reports of shots fired at Jim's Domino Lounge in the 1300 block of 13th Street, according to the East Moline Police Department. Upon arrival, officers located one witness, who told officers that they heard several...
Explore towering sandstone cliffs and a historic mill alongside a bubbling creek in Muscatine County, Iowa
MUSCATINE, Iowa — Wildcat Den State Park in rural Muscatine, Iowa has distinct highlights to visit like towering geological features and a historic mill alongside a scenic creek. The park was founded in 1928 by sisters Emma and Clara Brandt. They donated the original 80 acres, which has now...
McManus Orthodontics Coloring Contest
October is National Orthodontic Health Awareness Month. Celebrate with McManus Orthodontics!. We welcome kids in grades K-12 to color any one of the pictures below for a chance to win a $25 VISA gift card! Ten winners will be chosen and featured in GMQC starting October 17th. Each winner's school will also receive a $100 Amazon gift card.
cbs2iowa.com
One person seriously injured after crash in Jones County on Saturday
MONTICELLO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Two people were injured, including one with serious injuries, after a crash in Jones County over the weekend. Stephanie Bruck was driving eastbound oh Highway E17 when Dwight Reid hit her car around 2 pm on Saturday. Both cars came to rest in...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City police respond to death of unidentified person who fell from downtown structure
This is a developing story. Check back for details. Iowa City police responded to a call on Saturday night at E. Burlington Street and S. Linn Street in Iowa City regarding the death of an individual who fell off of a structure. The cause and manner of death have not...
Herald & Review
10,000 pigs: How one Illinois farm family grew its thriving pork business
SHANNON, Ill. — Darrell Stitzel’s grandparents moved to a farm in Carroll County in northwestern Illinois 65 years ago. His wife Laurie’s father started his career as a tenant farmer in South Dakota. Together, the couple has grown a thriving pork business while also being active in their community.
Iowa City Landfill and Recycling Center among few turning food scraps into compost
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Food scraps make up 20% of Iowa's waste stream, according to the most recent estimates. That means Iowans are sending an estimated 556,313 tons of food to landfills each year. That food waste takes up space in the landfill and generates the greenhouse gas methane.
‘Forever chemicals’ again detected in Mississippi River towns’ water
The treated drinking water of Burlington and Davenport are again contaminated by cancer-causing chemicals that persist indefinitely in the environment, according to quarterly tests of the water. Those cities draw most of their water from the Mississippi River. In January, state tests revealed the river was contaminated by perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances — commonly known […] The post ‘Forever chemicals’ again detected in Mississippi River towns’ water appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WQAD
Davenport, IA
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Quad Cities local newshttps://www.wqad.com/
Comments / 0