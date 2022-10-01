ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juliette, GA

Jennifer Hurst
4d ago

They do it in Trenton Georgia and there is no other way to get to the other side of the tracks. People have had to go get a hotel room cause they could not get home. They think they can do what ever till a family sues them because a loved one didn’t get medical attention.

ricottapadana
4d ago

this is a problem in a number of Georgia towns. railroad and city/ county leaders need to solve this 20th century issue.

