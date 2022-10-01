Read full article on original website
India’s weakening exports slows trade deficit moderation – Barclays
MUMBAI (Reuters) – India’s large trade deficit is beginning to consolidate, but the weaker exports are prompting a more gradual adjustment than expected, Barclays Bank said in a note on Tuesday. India’s trade deficit fell to $26.7 billion in September from $28 billion in August and $30 billion...
UK mustn’t spook investors with energy reforms, SSE says
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain must be careful not to spook investors with its energy reforms so it can continue attracting funds for its transition to a cleaner future, the CEO of renewables and networks company SSE said on Monday. Britain has a target to install up to 50 gigawatts...
Aercap CEO says jetmakers will at best reach 90% of output goals
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Planemakers will at best reach 90% of their production targets because of constraints including the challenges of recruiting and training qualifed staff, the head of the world’s largest aircraft leasing company, AerCap, said on Wednesday. CEO Aengus Kelly also told a Eurocontrol aviation conference that...
Prosecutors investigate NIS Petrol Romania over data leaks
BUCHAREST (Reuters) – Romanian prosecutors raided employees’ homes and the Romanian unit of Serbian NIS Petrol, controlled by Russia’s Gazprom Neft, and have opened a criminal investigation into allegations of confidential data leaks, the prosecutors said. Contacted by Reuters, the company did not immediately respond and Gazprom...
Norwegian Cruise Line to eliminate COVID-19 testing, masking requirements
(Reuters) -Norwegian Cruise Line said on Monday it was easing safety measures related to COVID-19 on its ships by dropping testing, masking and vaccination requirements, as the pandemic loosens its grip on the world. The cruise line, owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, said even with the easing of...
Celsius co-founder and strategy head Leon resigns from bankrupt crypto lender
(Reuters) – Celsius Network’s co-founder and chief strategy officer Daniel Leon has stepped down, the bankrupt crypto lender said on Tuesday, joining a wave of executive departures from beleaguered digital asset companies. The announcement comes a week after chief executive officer Alex Mashinsky’s resignation. Leon’s departure was first...
STMicroelectronics wins European Commission backing for Italy plant
(Reuters) – The European Commission on Wednesday approved Italian state aid for STMicroelectronics which plans to build a plant the company says will create around 700 jobs. The Commission said it accepted a 292.5-million-euro ($292 million) Italian grant under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (‘RRF’) to support the building of the silicon carbide wafer plant in Catania, Sicily.
HSBC board exploring sale of its operation in Canada – Sky News
LONDON (Reuters) – HSBC’s board is exploring the sale of its operation in Canada, Sky News reported on Tuesday. (Reporting by William James; Editing by Kate Holton)
Sembcorp secures $3 billion shipbuilding contract from Brazil’s Petrobras
(Reuters) -Singapore’s Sembcorp Marine said on Wednesday its unit secured a $3.1 billion contract to build a vessel from Brazilian oil and gas producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The P-82 Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel will be delivered to the state-owned company in the first half of...
Ryanair breaks its September traffic record
DUBLIN (Reuters) – Ryanair flew 15.9 million passengers in September, its third busiest month ever and up 13% on pre-COVID levels as the low-cost carrier consolidates its position as Europe’s largest airline by passenger numbers. The jump in traffic meant Ryanair also flew more passengers in September than...
Musk says Twitter deal is ‘accelerant’ to creating ‘everything app’
(Reuters) – Elon Musk said on Tuesday buying Twitter Inc is an “accelerant to creating X, the everything app”, after the billionaire proposed to go ahead with his original offer of $44 billion to take the social media company private. “Twitter probably accelerates X by 3 to...
Dutch to cull around 102,000 chickens to contain bird flu
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Netherlands is to cull around 102,000 chickens on a farm in the northern city of Kiel-Windeweer after the detection of a highly infectious strain of bird flu, the government said on Tuesday. Fifteen cases of the highly lethal form of avian flu have been reported...
Apple asks suppliers to shift some AirPods, Beats production to India – Nikkei
(Reuters) -Apple Inc is asking its suppliers to move some AirPods and Beats headphone production to India for the first time, Nikkei reported on Wednesday, in what could be an another win for New Delhi in its push for local manufacturing. Apple iPhone assembler Foxconn is preparing to make Beats...
Vietnam to impose temporary anti-dumping duty on some Chinese furniture
HANOI (Reuters) – Vietnam will this month impose temporary anti-dumping duty on some furniture products originating from China, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said. The tariff of between 21.4% and 35.2% will be in place for four months starting mid-October, the ministry said in a statement late on Monday.
EU lawmakers pass single charger reform for electronic devices
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Parliament approved new rules on Tuesday that will introduce in the European Union a single charging port for mobile phones, tablets and cameras by 2024, a world first that is expected to affect iPhone maker Apple more than its rivals. The vote confirms an earlier agreement...
Taiwan taking monthly energy, food inventories in case of China conflict
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan has been taking monthly inventories of critical supplies like food and energy in case of a conflict with China, a government official said on Wednesday. China, which claims democratically-ruled Taiwan as its own territory, mounted war games near the island in August following a visit...
Marketmind: Bear trap?
(Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Genuine turning point, or classic bear market rally?. World markets continue to rip higher as the dollar, bond yields and Fed interest rate expectations decline, confounding even the biggest optimists who had called for a positive start to the fourth quarter.
SAS tweaks leases for 36 aircraft to cut costs
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Crisis-hit airline SAS said on Wednesday it had reached agreements with 10 of its lessors representing 36 aircraft to amend the terms of existing lease contracts. The Scandinavian carrier said in a statement the tweaked agreements constituted an important step in reconfiguring its fleet and achieving a plan...
Most of Bangladesh left without power after national grid failure
DHAKA (Reuters) -Large swathes of Bangladesh were left without electricity on Tuesday after a partial grid failure, a government official said, adding that authorities were working to gradually restore power supply in the country of 168 million people. The country’s power grid malfunctioned at around 2 p.m. (0800 GMT) on...
Russians fleeing mobilisation will not automatically get French visas – minister
PARIS (Reuters) – French Junior Minister for European Affairs Laurence Boone said on Wednesday that Russians fleeing their country to avoid being mobilised in the Russian army would not automatically get visas to remain in France, but that their situation and any security risks would be considered. “We have...
