Lubbock, TX

Welcome Home West Texas (10/1/22)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Here’s this week’s edition of Welcome Home West Texas that airs weekends on KAMC and KLBK. EDITOR’S NOTE: Due to a recording error, a small portion of the broadcast is unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience.
A more Fall-like feel to our weather ahead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our weather is looking more fall-like this week. More to the point, it also will feel more like fall. Lubbock may see a temperature in the 40s for the first time this Fall. High temperatures will trend down this week. Highs today and tomorrow will be...
LUBBOCK, TX
City of Lubbock announces fall and winter irrigation restrictions

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday, the City of Lubbock announced the annual fall and winter irrigation restrictions for the city. The new restrictions begin on Saturday, October 1, 2022 and will continue through March 31, 2023. According to a press release, irrigation restrictions during the fall and winter conserve...
LUBBOCK, TX
End Zone Team of the Week: Muleshoe Mules

MULESHOE, Texas (KCBD) - The Muleshoe Mules are the End Zone Team of the Week after beating previously undefeated Brownfield 39-37. Four years ago, Muleshoe had a winless season, but now this team has won five in a row including wins over Friona, Tulia & Abernathy. Muleshoe is 5-1 for...
MULESHOE, TX
Levelland gearing up for Petticoats on the Prairie event

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - The Petticoats on the Prairie vintage market in Levelland will open its doors on Oct. 14 and Oct. 15. The event will be located at the Mallet Event Center and Arena at 2320 S Highway 385. Admission is $6 at the door and is good for...
LEVELLAND, TX
Sharon Maines Leaving KCBD-TV: Is the Lubbock Anchor Retiring?

Sharon Maine has been anchoring the news on KCBD-TV for 27 years. The executive news producer and anchor of the top-rated Daybreak Today on NewsChannel 11 is a rare gem for the people of Lubbock. She is the first female news anchor in the Texan city. Consequently, the news that Sharon Maines is leaving KCBD-TV was received with disappointment and sadness. Locals are now wondering if she is retiring or going for a new job. They especially want to know if the news anchor will appear on local news broadcasts again. Here’s what Sharon Maines said about leaving KCBD NewsChannel 11.
LUBBOCK, TX
Rain expected to accompany our cooler temperatures

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain is returning to the South Plains overnight with chances of showers and storms expected to continue through late Thursday. Some heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning with isolated storms, but most will be showers with moderate rainfall. The greatest chance of heavy rain will occur...
SOUTH PLAINS, TX
Good Day Good Dog: Wishbone!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - From PARC:. This is Wishbone. He’s a 3-month-old terrier mix. He is playful, friendly and trainable. We also have 2 other pups about the same age. 1. Tuesday the 4th is the annual feast of St. Frances. This is the traditional blessing of animals. We will have a blessing of the Shelter at 1:00 pm. Everyone is invited.
LUBBOCK, TX
Texas Tech soccer shakes the Sooners

NORMAN, Oklahoma (KCBD) - Powered by a pair of first-half goals, Texas Tech downed Oklahoma, 2-1, to close out the Red Raiders first road swing inside Big 12 play Sunday afternoon at John Crain Field. Ashleigh Williams and Hannah Anderson proved to be the difference makers, netting both of Tech’s...
LUBBOCK, TX
Tenants starting over, questioning safety protocols after South Lubbock apartment fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Debris and caution tape now surround the units 28 people called home at the Boulders at Lakeridge Apartments. Tuesday, renters were trying to get into the building to save what they could, and setting up traps to hopefully find their pets. Several displaced by the fire expressed concerns about the apartment’s safety after the Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office tied maintenance crews to the blaze.
LUBBOCK, TX
3 vehicle crash on Slaton Road near S Loop 289

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Around 5:15 p.m. LFR and LPD received a call about a three-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of Slaton Road near S Loop 289. The vehicles involved are described as a red Jeep, a black Ford truck, and a tan Chevy Silverado. As of now, no...
LUBBOCK, TX
KLBK Monday AM Weather Update: October 3rd, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!. Today: Warm and mostly sunny. High of 81°. Winds SE 10-15 MPH. Calm and cool. Low of 54°. Winds S 8-13 MPH. Tomorrow:. A few clouds and near normal highs. High of 80°. Winds...
LUBBOCK, TX

