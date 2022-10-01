Read full article on original website
Texas Tech-University of Texas Rivalry Continues in a Lubbock Produce Section
Don't tell Texas Tech fans that the game is over; they're still doing what they can to support the home team. I still can't believe "horns down" is a thing. Now, I'm not necessarily saying "horns down" is a bad thing. It's just crazy that it'll get you an unsportsmanlike penalty when you're playing the University of Texas. That's just plain ridiculous.
Two Kitchens, a Closet Sink + More in This Unexpected Lubbock Home [Photos]
When you think of extravagant Lubbock homes, many of us first think of all the houses located in the southern part of town. All of the new builds have modern twists and expensive touches. While there are plenty of those home in that part of town, there are also some...
Welcome Home West Texas (10/1/22)
LUBBOCK, Texas — Here’s this week’s edition of Welcome Home West Texas that airs weekends on KAMC and KLBK. EDITOR’S NOTE: Due to a recording error, a small portion of the broadcast is unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience.
West Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes: Annual Fields of Faith Event Wednesday, October 5
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Wednesday, October 5, Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA, www.fca.org) West Texas will be holding their annual Fields of Faith event in Lubbock, Texas. Fields of Faith is a completely student-led event, designed to inspire young athletes to get back to the basics of reading...
Something Mysterious Happens Every Week At 82nd and Quaker Avenue In Lubbock
I've been working here at the radio station for roughly two years. I wake up early and get here long before the sun comes up. I've noticed over the course of my time here that something strange happens at least once a week, right in front of our building. It's...
One with serious injuries, Shallowater crash on Sunday
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person, Joshua Vasquez, 21, of Lubbock was left with serious but non-life threatening injuries after a crash Sunday morning at 2:03 a.m., according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS said Vasquez was traveling eastbound on US Highway 84 near State Loop 388, when he entered the center median and […]
A more Fall-like feel to our weather ahead
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our weather is looking more fall-like this week. More to the point, it also will feel more like fall. Lubbock may see a temperature in the 40s for the first time this Fall. High temperatures will trend down this week. Highs today and tomorrow will be...
Tuesday morning top stories: LFR releases information on south Lubbock apartment fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Tuesday morning brief,. The Lubbock Fire Rescue has released its preliminary findings on what started a south Lubbock apartment fire. The fire began just before 3 p.m. and was escalated to a two-alarm fire about 30 minutes later. LFR stated maintenance was replacing an air...
New Lubbock Food Truck 'Texas Street Heat' Offers Unique Cajun Dishes
I'm a pretty adventurous person, so I was thrilled to try something totally new to me this weekend: Texas Street Heat, a food truck that's only been operating in Lubbock for about two months. I know the buzz is about to go way off for this particular truck. I also...
City of Lubbock announces fall and winter irrigation restrictions
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday, the City of Lubbock announced the annual fall and winter irrigation restrictions for the city. The new restrictions begin on Saturday, October 1, 2022 and will continue through March 31, 2023. According to a press release, irrigation restrictions during the fall and winter conserve...
End Zone Team of the Week: Muleshoe Mules
MULESHOE, Texas (KCBD) - The Muleshoe Mules are the End Zone Team of the Week after beating previously undefeated Brownfield 39-37. Four years ago, Muleshoe had a winless season, but now this team has won five in a row including wins over Friona, Tulia & Abernathy. Muleshoe is 5-1 for...
Levelland gearing up for Petticoats on the Prairie event
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - The Petticoats on the Prairie vintage market in Levelland will open its doors on Oct. 14 and Oct. 15. The event will be located at the Mallet Event Center and Arena at 2320 S Highway 385. Admission is $6 at the door and is good for...
Sharon Maines Leaving KCBD-TV: Is the Lubbock Anchor Retiring?
Sharon Maine has been anchoring the news on KCBD-TV for 27 years. The executive news producer and anchor of the top-rated Daybreak Today on NewsChannel 11 is a rare gem for the people of Lubbock. She is the first female news anchor in the Texan city. Consequently, the news that Sharon Maines is leaving KCBD-TV was received with disappointment and sadness. Locals are now wondering if she is retiring or going for a new job. They especially want to know if the news anchor will appear on local news broadcasts again. Here’s what Sharon Maines said about leaving KCBD NewsChannel 11.
Rain expected to accompany our cooler temperatures
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain is returning to the South Plains overnight with chances of showers and storms expected to continue through late Thursday. Some heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning with isolated storms, but most will be showers with moderate rainfall. The greatest chance of heavy rain will occur...
Good Day Good Dog: Wishbone!
LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - From PARC:. This is Wishbone. He’s a 3-month-old terrier mix. He is playful, friendly and trainable. We also have 2 other pups about the same age. 1. Tuesday the 4th is the annual feast of St. Frances. This is the traditional blessing of animals. We will have a blessing of the Shelter at 1:00 pm. Everyone is invited.
Fire at Lubbock apartment complex, LFR responds Monday afternoon
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a fire at the Boulders at Lakeridge near 82nd Street and Quaker Avenue Monday afternoon. The call came in at 2:56 p.m. LFR said the fire was upgraded to a second alarm at 3:24 p.m. According to officials, 12 LFR units responded. A tenant told a journalist […]
Texas Tech soccer shakes the Sooners
NORMAN, Oklahoma (KCBD) - Powered by a pair of first-half goals, Texas Tech downed Oklahoma, 2-1, to close out the Red Raiders first road swing inside Big 12 play Sunday afternoon at John Crain Field. Ashleigh Williams and Hannah Anderson proved to be the difference makers, netting both of Tech’s...
Tenants starting over, questioning safety protocols after South Lubbock apartment fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Debris and caution tape now surround the units 28 people called home at the Boulders at Lakeridge Apartments. Tuesday, renters were trying to get into the building to save what they could, and setting up traps to hopefully find their pets. Several displaced by the fire expressed concerns about the apartment’s safety after the Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office tied maintenance crews to the blaze.
3 vehicle crash on Slaton Road near S Loop 289
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Around 5:15 p.m. LFR and LPD received a call about a three-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of Slaton Road near S Loop 289. The vehicles involved are described as a red Jeep, a black Ford truck, and a tan Chevy Silverado. As of now, no...
KLBK Monday AM Weather Update: October 3rd, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!. Today: Warm and mostly sunny. High of 81°. Winds SE 10-15 MPH. Calm and cool. Low of 54°. Winds S 8-13 MPH. Tomorrow:. A few clouds and near normal highs. High of 80°. Winds...
