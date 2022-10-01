Kilgore Bulldogs get another district win over Jacksonville at home

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) The Kilgore Bulldogs are now 2-0 in district after a win over the Jacksonville Indians on Friday night at home.

The final score was: 56-7.

Next week, Kilgore will head to Lindale, while Jacksonville will host Chapel Hill.

