Read full article on original website
Related
kfgo.com
ASK A TROOPER: “Colored Lights on a Vehicle”
Question: Is it legal for me to have a blue soft lighted “RAM” lettering logo on the front grill of my truck? It’s not flashing, but always illuminated. Any answer is appreciated. Answer: No vehicle is allowed to have a blue light or any colored lights illuminated...
kfgo.com
Baldhill Dam resource manager to retire after 23 years
VALLEY CITY, N.D. – After nearly 23 years, the resource manager of Baldhill Dam northwest of Valley City has decided to retire. Rich Schueneman said it’s been a great run since he started in January of 2000. There have been many positives and negatives about the job. Sadly,...
kfgo.com
Recent cleanup along Red River meant to help homeless and keep area clean
FARGO (KFGO) – The Fargo Police Department, with the help of Public Works, cleaned up several homeless camps along the Red River last week. The police department said it is to help people living near the river and keep the area clean. Lieutenant Bill Ahlfeldt said the homeless population boomed in the downtown area last summer.
kfgo.com
Bismarck man jailed after two-state pursuit
FARGO (KFGO) – A Bismarck man is in the Cass County Jail following a weekend pursuit that started east of Moorhead and ended in Fargo. 34-year-old Joel Maye was driving a pickup with a van on a trailer. State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow says a trooper attempted to stop Maye for a traffic violation when he took off westbound on I-94 shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kfgo.com
Driver sought after sideswiping Fargo police squad car and fleeing
FARGO (KFGO) – The driver of a vehicle who was being questioned by a Fargo police officer in the parking lot of the Loaf N’ Jug at University and 12th Avenue North jumped into his vehicle whipped a u-turn near the gas pumps and sideswiped another squad car that was pulling into the pump area.
kfgo.com
Charges upgraded in Fargo shooting, attempted murder charge now filed
FARGO (KFGO) – An attempted murder charge has now been filed against a Moorhead man in a downtown Fargo shooting Friday night. The Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office has also charged 24-year-old Schuyler Ferguson with felony assault and terrorizing. He’s accused of shooting Mohamed Abdullahi in the chest with a handgun while he and others were playing video games in an apartment in the 600 block of Main Ave.
kfgo.com
Driver had medical emergency before school bus crash, no charges will be filed
FARGO (KFGO KVRR) – No charges will be filed in a school bus crash that injured a driver and three students in rural Leonard on September 23. Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner released a redacted report showing the State’s Attorney’s Office will not file charges against the driver, 62-year-old Andy Bunn of Alice.
kfgo.com
Fargo man sent to prison for stabbing his wife
FARGO (KVRR KFGO) – A Fargo man has been sentenced for attempted murder, aggravated assault and theft. Tyler Mollner changed his pleas to guilty back in August. He was charged after stabbing his wife while she was sleeping in their van in February. She jumped out of the moving...
RELATED PEOPLE
kfgo.com
Commissioner Piepkorn: ‘Engagement Center has got to go’
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn raised some anger at last night’s meeting during discussion about the need for safety downtown. Piepkorn, who owns a property downtown, specifically called out what he said was ‘enabling’ services provided by Downtown Engagement Center. “I was doing...
Comments / 0