ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia’s response to Ian underway

By Jackie DeFusco
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26D7EI_0iHeTxjm00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia remains under a State of Emergency as the remnants of Ian bring rainfall, flooding and wind. For state agencies, storm preparation is shifting to response.

As of Friday afternoon, some of the most significant impacts were seen in the Hampton Roads area. These photos show flooding in Norfolk.

Virginians prepare for change of plans, event cancelations due to severe weather from Ian

“I think flooding with Ian is going to be the biggest concern that we have throughout the commonwealth. We have been really focusing on the areas of Hampton Roads and Tidewater, as well as Southwest Virginia,” said Jason Elmore, a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Emergency Managment.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aM5pC_0iHeTxjm00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PY8Uq_0iHeTxjm00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nu3NY_0iHeTxjm00

At the Virginia Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in Chesterfield, more than two dozen state and federal officials met on Friday to get ready for more severe impacts expected this weekend. The EOC is the main hub where the state monitors weather conditions and makes decisions on where to send resources.

Elmore said that team will double in size by Saturday morning, when the EOC fully activates with representatives from various state agencies.

“It helps us to all be in one location so that we can have our planning and our strategic meetings about how we’re going to handle the situation that’s going on around the commonwealth,” Elmore said.

Elmore said local updates on flooding and damage come in multiple times a day. So far, no requests for state assistance have come in.

FEMA announces federal funding for Buchanan and Tazewell Counties after July disasters

The Department of Defense and the Federal Emergency Management Agency sent a team from Pennsylvania to provide backup.

“Disasters start and end locally so we’re really here to support the commonwealth if there are any needs that might come about from the local municipalities that might require federal support through a declaration process,” said Jason Burroughs, a FEMA Region 3 team leader.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VrOz6_0iHeTxjm00

Meanwhile, the Virginia National Guard has staged approximately 60 soldiers and airmen at key locations around Abingdon, Roanoke, Richmond and Virginia Beach for possible severe weather response operations. Personnel are prepared for high water transportation and debris clearing.

“The key to rapid response is staging personnel and equipment at key locations before the severe weather hits,” explained Brig. Gen. James W. Ring, VNG Director of the Joint Staff. “Our Soldiers, Airmen and Virginia Defense Force personnel quickly left a their loved ones and their jobs on very short notice to assist their fellow Virginians in times of need, and we extend a special thanks to their families and employers for their continued support.”

Virginia National Guard mobilized for Hurricane Ian severe weather response
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jM4L7_0iHeTxjm00
    Virginia National Guard Soldiers prepare for possible severe weather response operations Sept. 30, 2022, in Powhatan, Virginia. Soldiers assigned to the Powhatan-based 180th Engineer Company, 276th Engineer Battalion, 329th Regional Support Group are prepared to provide high mobility transport and debris reduction capabilities. The VNG has 50 Soldiers and Airmen staged and ready in the Roanoke, Richmond and Virginia Beach areas. A member of the Virginia Defense Force assisted with administrative processing for troops coming on duty. (U.S. National Guard photo by Mike Vrabel)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4edYDd_0iHeTxjm00
    Virginia National Guard Soldiers prepare for possible severe weather response operations Sept. 30, 2022, in Powhatan, Virginia. Soldiers assigned to the Powhatan-based 180th Engineer Company, 276th Engineer Battalion, 329th Regional Support Group are prepared to provide high mobility transport and debris reduction capabilities. The VNG has 50 Soldiers and Airmen staged and ready in the Roanoke, Richmond and Virginia Beach areas. A member of the Virginia Defense Force assisted with administrative processing for troops coming on duty. (U.S. National Guard photo by Mike Vrabel)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZusFH_0iHeTxjm00
    Virginia National Guard Soldiers prepare for possible severe weather response operations Sept. 30, 2022, in Powhatan, Virginia. Soldiers assigned to the Powhatan-based 180th Engineer Company, 276th Engineer Battalion, 329th Regional Support Group are prepared to provide high mobility transport and debris reduction capabilities. The VNG has 50 Soldiers and Airmen staged and ready in the Roanoke, Richmond and Virginia Beach areas. A member of the Virginia Defense Force assisted with administrative processing for troops coming on duty. (U.S. National Guard photo by Mike Vrabel)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PlSzd_0iHeTxjm00
    Virginia National Guard Soldiers prepare for possible severe weather response operations Sept. 30, 2022, in Powhatan, Virginia. Soldiers assigned to the Powhatan-based 180th Engineer Company, 276th Engineer Battalion, 329th Regional Support Group are prepared to provide high mobility transport and debris reduction capabilities. The VNG has 50 Soldiers and Airmen staged and ready in the Roanoke, Richmond and Virginia Beach areas. A member of the Virginia Defense Force assisted with administrative processing for troops coming on duty. (U.S. National Guard photo by Mike Vrabel)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EYCVc_0iHeTxjm00
    Virginia National Guard Soldiers prepare for possible severe weather response operations Sept. 30, 2022, in Powhatan, Virginia. Soldiers assigned to the Powhatan-based 180th Engineer Company, 276th Engineer Battalion, 329th Regional Support Group are prepared to provide high mobility transport and debris reduction capabilities. The VNG has 50 Soldiers and Airmen staged and ready in the Roanoke, Richmond and Virginia Beach areas. A member of the Virginia Defense Force assisted with administrative processing for troops coming on duty. (U.S. National Guard photo by Mike Vrabel)

On Friday morning, Virginia State Police Search & Recovery Team divers were standing by in Southwest Virginia and in the coastal regions of the state, preparing to respond to any swift water rescue emergencies.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cZvb9_0iHeTxjm00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kd4M4_0iHeTxjm00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OH59k_0iHeTxjm00

The Virginia Department of Transportation is urging drivers to pay close attention to local weather reports and limit travel based on conditions. VDOT said severe weather could result in downed trees, power lines and other debris, as well as flooding that will make roadways “extremely hazardous or impassable.”

VDOT crews have been inspecting and cleaning drains in preparation for the storm’s arrival. The agency is monitoring wind speeds and staff are on standby to clear road hazards.

Solar company shuts down suddenly, leaving Virginia residents searching for answers

VDOT has the following recommendations for drivers:

  • Obey all “road closed” signage.
  • “Turn around, don’t drown” – Do not attempt to travel through flooded roadways. According to the CDC, the primary causes of flood-related deaths occur to individuals driving into or walking in or near flood waters.
  • Be alert to debris, downed trees and power lines, as well as road crews that may be attempting to clear roadways.
  • Be alert to High Wind Advisories, especially on bridges or taller structures. High-profile vehicles such as tractor trailers, SUVs or box trucks are especially vulnerable and should not cross a bridge when a High Wind Advisory is posted.

Prior to travel, the public should check road conditions by calling 511, visiting www.511Virginia.org or checking the 511 Virginia mobile app.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Gallery: Significant tidal flooding in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Originally, historic levels of tidal flooding were predicted Monday afternoon in Hampton Roads. The forecast changed and the 4 p.m. high tide was about 2 feet less than expected. The area still saw significant tidal flooding as seen in videos and photos taken today. Tidal Flooding in Hampton Roads Higher […]
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Abingdon, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
Buchanan, VA
City
Roanoke, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Powhatan, VA
City
Norfolk, VA
WAVY News 10

Local schools release plans for Tuesday following tidal flooding

The majority of public schools in Hampton Roads are expected to return to normal operations Tuesday, but some have changes. Read more: https://bit.ly/3C4IClW. Local schools release plans for Tuesday following …. The majority of public schools in Hampton Roads are expected to return to normal operations Tuesday, but some have...
EDUCATION
WAVY News 10

Smithfield Foods and Mercy Chefs partner to provide meals in Florida

Virginia-based Smithfield Foods is sending more than 37,000 pounds of food to Florida in support of Hurricane Ian relief. Read more: https://bit.ly/3CtdLAQ. Smithfield Foods and Mercy Chefs partner to provide …. Virginia-based Smithfield Foods is sending more than 37,000 pounds of food to Florida in support of Hurricane Ian relief.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Powhatan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia Defense Force#Virginia National Guard#Virginia State Police#Cdc#Virginians#Eoc
WAVY News 10

NC murder suspect arrested in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A North Carolina murder suspect was arrested during a traffic stop in Virginia Beach Thursday. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says Jordache W. Leach would be charged with first-degree murder after being extradited back to North Carolina. He also was charged with being a fugitive from justice, the sheriff’s office says.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
WAVY News 10

SCOTUS considers decision in Alabama voter map case

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — The Supreme Court heard arguments in a case that claims Alabama’s Congressional District map underrepresents Black voters, which is a violation of the voting rights act. Black voters suing Alabama say the state’s new Congressional maps take away their voting power and are the majority...
ALABAMA STATE
WAVY News 10

Abortion rights a key issue in Arizona attorney general race

PHOENIX (AP) — Abortion is the top issue in the Arizona attorney general election pitting Republican Abraham Hamadeh against Democrat Kris Mayes. Hamadeh, a former Maricopa County prosecutor and intelligence officer in the U.S. Army Reserve, promises to uphold Arizona’s longstanding ban on abortion if elected in November. He is endorsed by former President Donald Trump for the Nov. 8 contest.
ARIZONA STATE
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

45K+
Followers
20K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy