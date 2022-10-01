Read full article on original website
High school football schedules and scores for October 6-7
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Week seven of the high school football season starts Thursday, October 6. You can find the schedule for Thursday and Friday's matchups and scores here. Thursday, October 6:. Montwood vs Eastlake. Carlsbad vs Organ Mountain. Friday, October 7:. Coronado vs El Dorado. Clint vs...
Texas governor gives condolences after Texas National Guard soldier dies
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas governor Greg Abbott gave his condolences after a Texas National Guard soldier died. The soldier is believed to died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Eagle Pass. If ruled a suicide, the death would be the first suspected suicide linked to the Operation...
Dumpster fire reported in central El Paso alleyway
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Firefighters are responded to a dumpster fire in central El Paso Tuesday morning. The incident was reported around 7:20 a.m. Fire dispatch said the fire was lit behind an alley near Cotton Street and Myrtle Avenue. Our crew is on the scene of the...
At least 1 dead in motorcycle crash on I-10 east at Lee Trevino
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — All lanes are open after a deadly motorcycle crash in east El Paso. The crash was reported on Interstate 10 east and Lee Trevino Sunday night just after 9 p.m. El Paso police said at least one person was killed in the crash. I-10...
Storm chances return first week of October to Borderland
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The Borderland will see the threat of showers and storms on Tuesday through the end of the week with increasing moisture moving in. Shower and storm activity will return by Tuesday evening and last through the overnight hours. They will also become more widespread during this time.
Motorcyclist struck by vehicle in crash along Interstate 10 in El Paso identified
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A motorcyclist killed while riding a Harley Davidson Sunday evening along Interstate 10 was identified. El Paso police identified the man as 38-year-old Martin De la Torre. The crash happened along the interstate near the Lee Trevino exit. 38 –year old Martin De la...
Cots set up at El Paso airport for migrants waiting overnight for flights
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The City of El Paso is setting up cots for migrants inside the "La Placita" at El Paso Airport, city spokesperson Laura Cruz-Acosta confirmed. She said this was done to help address the migrants who have been staying at the airport while they wait for their early morning flight.
LIST: Halloween events, attractions that are open in El Paso during Oct. 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Halloween is almost here and there are a variety of events taking place in El Paso area to get you in the spooky spirit. KLAQ Haunted Houses of Terror in far east El Paso:. There is the Resident Evil house and The Devil's Asylum...
Hairspray Broadway musical to be performed at Plaza Theatre
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Tony Award-winning musical comedy of Hairspray will be performed at the Plaza Theatre on Tuesday and Wednesday. Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?
El Paso residents who recycle energy-sucking appliance can get paid $70
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso residents who recycle their energy appliances can get paid $70. El Paso Electric is promoting the Texas Appliance Recycling Program throughout the whole month of October. Residents can take advantage of the opportunity to recycle their old, energy-sucking refrigerator or freezer to...
2 Texas men accused of shooting 2 migrants released from El Paso County Jail
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The two men accused of shooting two migrants in Hudspeth County were released from the El Paso County Jail on Monday. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the twin brothers are being held at the Hudspeth County Jail, where one of them used to work.
1 person hospitalized following shooting in east El Paso; victims uncooperative
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was taken to an area hospital following a shooting in east El Paso, according to police. Officers with the El Paso Police Department responded to a shooting sometime around midnight Tuesday morning at the 3300 block of Mike Godwin. Police officials said...
Residents ask for transparency from the City of Sunland Park about 224 home subdivision
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (CBS4) — Community members packed Sunland Park City Hall Tuesday night to voice their concerns about a 224-home subdivision set to be built on Girl Scout Lane and Frontera in Sunland Park. While the city council did not have an item on the agenda to discuss...
Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare hosts nurses hiring event with sign-on bonus
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare is hosting a new graduate registered nurse, experienced RN, nurse externs and licensed vocational nurse hiring event. Individuals will be eligible for up to $25,000 in a sign-on bonus depending on their title and specialty. Interviews will be...
Shop local celebrates 5-year anniversary
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Upper Valley Artist and Farmers Market celebrates 5 years of local. The event gives vendors the opportunity to sell their unique and special merchandise to the public. Shoppers can enjoy food and music while browsing local artists jewelry and crafts at the Hobby...
Bond reduced for gang member involved in Edith Drive shooting in El Paso's Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man allegedly involved in a drive-by shooting that left a teen injured in a Lower Valley residential neighborhood appeared for a bond hearing. Dante Angel Favela was arrested in the Summer in connection to a shooting on June 1 in the 100 block...
New Mexico lawmakers consider raising taxes on alcohol
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. — Lawmakers in New Mexico debated whether the tax on alcohol should be a higher cost. CBS4 on your side spoke with a liquor store owner in Sunland Park who told us they were already struggling with high costs, so a higher alcohol state tax would kill their business.
2 men from east El Paso, Lower Valley die from West Nile virus
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Department of Public Health has confirmed two deaths due to the Severe Central Nervous System West Nile Virus (WNV) in El Paso this year. The patients were both men in their 60s and 70s, with underlying medical conditions living...
Person taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash involving semi-truck
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after in a crash involving a semi-truck occurred Tuesday night, according to the El Paso Police Department. Special Traffic Investigators are responding to the crash that took place on Global Reach Drive near Walter...
Virtual reality goggles to allow students to tour El Paso Holocaust Museum
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Students in the Borderland will soon be to view virtual exhibits at the El Paso Holocaust Museum. The Junior League of El Paso donated 500 virtual reality goggles and iPads to the museum in downtown. The goggles will allow students to take a virtual...
