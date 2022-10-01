ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

cbs4local.com

High school football schedules and scores for October 6-7

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Week seven of the high school football season starts Thursday, October 6. You can find the schedule for Thursday and Friday's matchups and scores here. Thursday, October 6:. Montwood vs Eastlake. Carlsbad vs Organ Mountain. Friday, October 7:. Coronado vs El Dorado. Clint vs...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Texas governor gives condolences after Texas National Guard soldier dies

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas governor Greg Abbott gave his condolences after a Texas National Guard soldier died. The soldier is believed to died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Eagle Pass. If ruled a suicide, the death would be the first suspected suicide linked to the Operation...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Dumpster fire reported in central El Paso alleyway

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Firefighters are responded to a dumpster fire in central El Paso Tuesday morning. The incident was reported around 7:20 a.m. Fire dispatch said the fire was lit behind an alley near Cotton Street and Myrtle Avenue. Our crew is on the scene of the...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

At least 1 dead in motorcycle crash on I-10 east at Lee Trevino

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — All lanes are open after a deadly motorcycle crash in east El Paso. The crash was reported on Interstate 10 east and Lee Trevino Sunday night just after 9 p.m. El Paso police said at least one person was killed in the crash. I-10...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Storm chances return first week of October to Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The Borderland will see the threat of showers and storms on Tuesday through the end of the week with increasing moisture moving in. Shower and storm activity will return by Tuesday evening and last through the overnight hours. They will also become more widespread during this time.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Cots set up at El Paso airport for migrants waiting overnight for flights

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The City of El Paso is setting up cots for migrants inside the "La Placita" at El Paso Airport, city spokesperson Laura Cruz-Acosta confirmed. She said this was done to help address the migrants who have been staying at the airport while they wait for their early morning flight.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Hairspray Broadway musical to be performed at Plaza Theatre

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Tony Award-winning musical comedy of Hairspray will be performed at the Plaza Theatre on Tuesday and Wednesday. Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso residents who recycle energy-sucking appliance can get paid $70

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso residents who recycle their energy appliances can get paid $70. El Paso Electric is promoting the Texas Appliance Recycling Program throughout the whole month of October. Residents can take advantage of the opportunity to recycle their old, energy-sucking refrigerator or freezer to...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare hosts nurses hiring event with sign-on bonus

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare is hosting a new graduate registered nurse, experienced RN, nurse externs and licensed vocational nurse hiring event. Individuals will be eligible for up to $25,000 in a sign-on bonus depending on their title and specialty. Interviews will be...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Shop local celebrates 5-year anniversary

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Upper Valley Artist and Farmers Market celebrates 5 years of local. The event gives vendors the opportunity to sell their unique and special merchandise to the public. Shoppers can enjoy food and music while browsing local artists jewelry and crafts at the Hobby...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

New Mexico lawmakers consider raising taxes on alcohol

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. — Lawmakers in New Mexico debated whether the tax on alcohol should be a higher cost. CBS4 on your side spoke with a liquor store owner in Sunland Park who told us they were already struggling with high costs, so a higher alcohol state tax would kill their business.
SUNLAND PARK, NM
cbs4local.com

2 men from east El Paso, Lower Valley die from West Nile virus

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Department of Public Health has confirmed two deaths due to the Severe Central Nervous System West Nile Virus (WNV) in El Paso this year. The patients were both men in their 60s and 70s, with underlying medical conditions living...
EL PASO, TX

