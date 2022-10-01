Read full article on original website
Pujols hits 703rd HR to pass Babe for 2nd in RBI; Cards lose
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Albert Pujols hit his 703rd home run Monday night, breaking a tie with Babe Ruth for second place in career RBIs, but the St. Louis Cardinals lost to Pittsburgh 3-2 when the Pirates drew four consecutive walks in the ninth inning to force home the winning run.
Third wild card creates opportunity for another playoff team
The Philadelphia Phillies grabbed baseball’s last playoff ticket on Monday, and Bryce Harper and company partied into the night. “ We’re in! We did it! We did it! ” slugger Rhys Hoskins yelled as the celebration kicked into high gear. It’s the first playoff appearance for...
Home run hands! Dallas fan catches Judge's 62nd homer on fly
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — As he walked through a concourse in the outfield at Globe Life Field, high-fiving with fans and surrounded by a sea of cameras, it was almost as if Cory Youmans had hit a huge home run. Instead, he hit the jackpot. Youmans made the catch of a lifetime Tuesday night, snagging the ball New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge launched for his American League-record 62nd homer. The historic souvenir came sailing into the front row of section 31 in left field, a drive Judge hit to lead off the second game of a day-night doubleheader against the Texas Rangers. Youmans snared it on the fly.
Catcher Torrens gets win, Mariners sweep Tigers in DH
SEATTLE (AP) — Luis Torrens had to wait four hours before his place in Seattle Mariners history could be celebrated. After earning a history-making win on the mound, Seattle’s backup catcher still had nine innings of work to do behind the plate. “That was the first time ever...
Cueto helps White Sox beat Twins after La Russa steps down
CHICAGO (AP) — Asked about Tony La Russa, an emotional Miguel Cairo had to pause and take a drink of water to regain his composure. The Chicago White Sox watched La Russa step down as manager, and then beat the Minnesota Twins 3-2 on Monday night behind Johnny Cueto’s seven effective innings.
Braves beat Marlins 2-1, clinch 5th straight NL East title
MIAMI (AP) — Their sluggish start now far behind them, Ronald Acuña Jr. and the World Series champion Atlanta Braves needed just one more win to complete a most stunning turnaround. They earned it Tuesday night, beating the Miami Marlins 2-1 to take their fifth straight NL East...
Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers play in game 4 of series
Detroit Tigers (65-95, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (89-72, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tyler Alexander (4-11, 4.72 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Mariners: Marco Gonzales (10-15, 4.14 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -225, Tigers +185. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle...
