With summer in the books, Theatre By The Sea owner reflects on theater’s big return

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
providencedailydose.com
Oyster Festival — River Walk Saturday
The 8th Annual Ocean State Oyster Festival will be taking over the Providence River boardwalk on South Water Street this Saturday. The event will feature twelve Rhode Island oyster farms, live music, craft beer and wine, and food trucks. Each year organizers get together to celebrate the oyster as a treasured natural resource. Looks like the weather will be sunny and cool.
New Bedford Madeira Feast Organizers Launching Country Music Festa
The people behind New Bedford's legendary Feast of the Blessed Sacrament are famous for throwing a great party, and now they are adding to that a new tradition with the first annual Country Music Festa this coming Saturday, October 8 on the feast grounds. "We're trying different venues to make...
Somerset Food Truck Festival and Beer Garden Coming Soon
Prep your sweatpants and your most comfortable shoes. Foodchella is returning to Somerset and this time it's bringing a beer garden. Southcoast Outdoor Air Market, SOAM for short, is gearing up for the fourth annual food celebration -- "beer garden edition." SOAM is best known for helping small businesses across...
Turnto10.com
East Greenwich native recalls baseball career amid 'A League of Their Own' reboot
(WJAR) — "A League of Their Own" is making a comeback with Amazon Prime Video’s reboot series and one of the baseball legends that inspired the series lives in the Ocean State. Wilma Briggs, who is turning 92 next month, grew up in East Greenwich. She says her...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rimonthly.com
32 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this October
WHAT: Enter Barnaby’s Inferno, where guests will find three floors of spooky delights — think local food and libations, immersive decorations and entertainment — during the fifth annual Halloween at the Castle. Sport your creepiest costume and take part in complimentary tarot and palm readings. Funds from the twenty-one-plus event helped save Barnaby Castle and restore the building’s exterior painting and the solarium’s windows. VIP tickets offer access to a 7 p.m. soiree. 8 p.m.–midnight. $200–$250; free valet parking. Where: Barnaby Castle, 299 Broadway, Providence. More info: 617-4660, kaitlyn-alyece-events.com.
Roger Williams Park Zoo mourns loss of red panda
The zoo says Sha-Lei was recently diagnosed with heart failure.
providenceonline.com
The Witches of Providence
According to Della-Piana, having one wow element will not only save on costs but also give you something to build around. For a costume she created for Cruz’s song Raven Evermore, for example, Della-Piana crafted a stunning bolero jacket, intricately cutting PVC and leather to resemble raven feathers. Cruz can mix and match the piece again and again to achieve different looks.
hwy.co
The Chilling Tale of Murder at Rhode Island’s Rocky Point Amusement Park
Going to an amusement park with your mom or dad is exhilarating when you’re a child. From the cotton candy to the balloon darts to the roller coasters and everything in between, it’s a child’s dream come true. That is until the dream turns into a nightmare. Let’s look at a chilling tale, forgotten for so many years — the tale of murder at Rhode Island’s Rocky Point Amusement Park.
RELATED PEOPLE
Here Are Nine New Bedford Restaurants ‘Phantom Gourmet’ Celebrated
Here on the SouthCoast, we are blessed with a plethora of dining options. There are tons in New Bedford alone with everything from Portuguese cuisine to pub fare. The Whaling City has been put on the map thanks, in part, to the food critics over at Phantom Gourmet who have reviewed nine of the finest establishments New Bedford has to offer. They've done the same in Fall River.
The best local Halloween displays of 2022 in RI, Mass.
Festive and frightful, these are the best local displays!
southcountyri.com
Indigenous chef keeps Wampanoag traditions alive in her kitchen
The Boston Globe interviews Chef Sherry Pocknett of the Sly Fox Den Too, an indigenous restaurant in Charlestown, Rhode Island. Read the article.
whatsupnewp.com
International sailors gather in Newport￼
Racing starts today in Newport for the 2022 J/80 World Championship hosted by Sail Newport. Forty-seven teams of sailors from nine countries will compete for the world title on the legendary waters of Narragansett Bay. This is the first world championship hosted by Sail Newport since pre-COVID. Sailors have traveled...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woonsocket Call
Everybody’s talking: WHS grad Kevin Lavallee opens Everybody’s Pizzeria
SMITHFIELD – Kevin Lavallee knew he wanted to run his own restaurant long before he recently got the chance to do just that with Everybody’s Pizzeria & Bar at 970 Douglas Pike. Lavallee, a 2013 graduate of Woonsocket High School who went on to earn a business management...
ABC6.com
Thousands turn out to annual Gloria Gemma 5K in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Thousands turned out to Sunday’s annual Gloria Gemma 5K road race in Providence. The event works to raise funds as well as awareness each October for those affected by breast cancer. Ben Warr, a student from Bishop Hendricken High School tells ABC 6 News...
New Business Finally Coming to Former Bob’s Sea and Ski Location on Pope’s Island
For decades, Bob's Sea and Ski was a fixture on Pope's Island in New Bedford. The ski and scuba gear retail store was owned and operated by Bob Mercer. Bob was there 28 years until he grew tired of battling the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge, threw in the towel and moved his business to Fairhaven. He's now located next to Baycoast Bank on Alden Road.
whatsupnewp.com
Boys & Girls Club of Newport County receives $11,500 check from Newport Polo Gala
Newport Polo this week announced the first disbursement of its 2022 charity gala proceeds was presented to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County. Presenting the donation on behalf of 2022 gala beneficiary, the Jeffrey Osborne Foundation, founder Jeffrey Osborne visited the BGC Newport main campus in Newport, and toured the facility with Executive Director & CEO, Joe Pratt, Kelley Coen, Director of Development, and Stacie Mills, Vice Chair/Board of Directors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
Former CT Gov. Rowland buys historic Waterside Lane home in Clinton for $800,000
CLINTON — Former Gov. John G. Rowland purchased the 1800 Federal Colonial home at 39 Waterside Lane for $800,000, according to the deed filed in town hall Sept. 29. Rowland, a Middlebury resident, is the newest homeowner on the street, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places with its pre-Revolutionary War and late 18th and 19th century houses.
GoLocalProv
What You Can Buy in Rhode Island for $600,000
The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have three distinct properties in the range of $600,000. From the seaside towns of Narragansett and Newport to a condo on one of the most coveted, historic streets in America, the options are tremendous. And, if you need to get pricing on...
newbedfordguide.com
Paroled Dartmouth’s Lincoln Park murderer returned to custody for the 4th time
“A convicted and confessed murderer from the early 1980’s will stay behind bars after seeing his parole revoked again. According to a decision released on September 29th, the Massachusetts Parole Board concluded by unanimous vote that now 62-year-old Charles Chaples is not a suitable candidate for parole. According to...
GoLocalProv
People on the Move: Florio New COO at South County Psychiatry and Gordon School Names 3
GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. South County Psychiatry Names Florio. South County Psychiatry announces the appointment of Jim Florio Jr., MBA, as Chief Operating Officer....
Comments / 0