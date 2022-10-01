ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOX 14

High school football schedules and scores for October 6-7

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Week seven of the high school football season starts Thursday, October 6. You can find the schedule for Thursday and Friday's matchups and scores here. Thursday, October 6:. Montwood vs Eastlake. Carlsbad vs Organ Mountain. Friday, October 7:. Coronado vs El Dorado. Clint vs...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Why is gas cheaper in east El Paso compared to west El Paso?

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — For 99 consecutive days, it looked like of all the economic problems, gas wasn’t going to be one of them for much longer. That’s because for the last 99 days, gas prices fell at the pump. But now prices are going up...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Bubba's 33 to bring 200 new jobs to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso’s new Bubba’s 33 is now hiring for full and part-time positions. The restaurant will be located at 11925 Gateway West Boulevard. It opens in early December. The positions the restaurant is looking to fill are pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts,...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Texas governor gives condolences after Texas National Guard soldier dies

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas governor Greg Abbott gave his condolences after a Texas National Guard soldier died. The soldier is believed to died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Eagle Pass. If ruled a suicide, the death would be the first suspected suicide linked to the Operation...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
El Paso, TX
Sports
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
El Paso, TX
Football
Local
Texas Football
El Paso, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
KFOX 14

Dumpster fire reported in central El Paso alleyway

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Firefighters are responded to a dumpster fire in central El Paso Tuesday morning. The incident was reported around 7:20 a.m. Fire dispatch said the fire was lit behind an alley near Cotton Street and Myrtle Avenue. Our crew is on the scene of the...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Shower and storm activity return to Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — With increasing moisture moving into the Borderland, we will see the threat of showers and storms on Tuesday through the end of the week. Shower and storm activity will return by the evening and last through the overnight hours. They will also become more widespread during this time.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

All you need to know about El Paso Municipal Rose Garden

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — You wouldn't think of finding roses in the El Paso desert, but a garden that's been open since 1959 pays homage to the beautiful flowers. The El Paso Municipal Rose Garden, located in central, is a place to experience the beauty of roses and other plants.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#On The Road#High School Football#Americas#American Football#Highschoolsports#El Dorado
KFOX 14

Hairspray Broadway musical to be performed at Plaza Theatre

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Tony Award-winning musical comedy of Hairspray will be performed at the Plaza Theatre on Tuesday and Wednesday. Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso residents who recycle energy-sucking appliance can get paid $70

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso residents who recycle their energy appliances can get paid $70. El Paso Electric is promoting the Texas Appliance Recycling Program throughout the whole month of October. Residents can take advantage of the opportunity to recycle their old, energy-sucking refrigerator or freezer to...
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KFOX 14

Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare hosts nurses hiring event with sign-on bonus

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare is hosting a new graduate registered nurse, experienced RN, nurse externs and licensed vocational nurse hiring event. Individuals will be eligible for up to $25,000 in a sign-on bonus depending on their title and specialty. Interviews will be...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

2 men from east El Paso, Lower Valley die from West Nile virus

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Department of Public Health has confirmed two deaths due to the Severe Central Nervous System West Nile Virus (WNV) in El Paso this year. The patients were both men in their 60s and 70s, with underlying medical conditions living...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy