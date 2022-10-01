Rock Bridge, Southern Boone win big: Boone County football Week 6 scores and roundup

There may be a few contenders among the Boone County high school football teams.

Rock Bridge, Southern Boone and Centralia all won by multiple scores on Friday night, furthering their records to 5-1, 4-2 and 5-1, respectively. There were four county teams that won in Week 6, as Battle also took care of business against Smith-Cotton at home.

Hallsville and Hickman fell as their opponents never allowed the Indians and Kewpies to regain momentum.

To round out Boone County football teams, Father Tolton and Harrisburg both played Saturday.

Boone County football Week 6 scores and results

Rock Bridge 42, Lutheran St. Charles 13: A 14-0 halftime lead for Rock Bridge erupted in the second half behind a tough defense and an opportune offense. Lutheran St. Charles cut the Bruins' lead to 21-7, but Drevyn Seamon's 89-yard kick return for a touchdown allowed Rock Bridge to retain the momentum and improve to 5-1, which clinches the Bruins a home playoff game.

Battle 50, Smith-Cotton 12: Battle rumbled ahead to a 22-0 halftime lead behind a tough defense and Rickie Dunn's running. Quarterback Justin Goolsby scored five combined touchdowns on the night. His fourth touchdown made it 43-7 Battle with 5:46 left in the game.

Jefferson City 57, Hickman 22: A Jefferson City 28-14 lead at halftime ballooned in the second half as the Jays kept a potent offense going. The Kewpies' offense cut the Jays' lead to a two-score game at halftime, but too many mistakes allowed Jefferson City to claim another win in the second-oldest rivalry west of the Mississippi.

Centralia 28, Clark County 18: Down 12-7 at halftime, Centralia scored 21 second-half points to earn a road win at Clark County. Panthers quarterback Cullen Bennett was responsible for the game-sealing score with 4:35 remaining on a 15-yard run. Bennett threw for 165 yards with a touchdown pass and ran for 45 more yards. A Centralia defensive stop at the Panthers' 43-yard line with 2:53 remaining allowed CHS to drain the clock.

Osage 33, Hallsville 22: A late comeback wasn't enough to lift Hallsville over its visitors. Harrison Fowler scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to cut the deficit to just 10 points. Colton Nichols tossed a 39-yard touchdown in the first quarter to take an 8-6 lead, but 20 straight points by Osage allowed the visitors to take command of the game.

Southern Boone 42, Eldon 20: The Eagles continued their dominance with a 35-point first half. Quarterback Austin Evans linked up with receiver Chase Morris for three touchdowns that gave Southern Boone a 35-6 lead at halftime, which was comfortable enough that two fourth-quarter scores didn't make the Eagles sweat.

Other mid-Missouri scores

Helias 24, Capital City 22

Camdenton 56, Bolivar 14

Marshall 17, Moberly 7

Blair Oaks 65, Versailles 6

Sullivan 6, Hermann 0

Russellville 38, Crystal City 36

Boonville 28, California 12

Windsor 28, Tipton 21

Bowling Green 69, South Callaway 14

Montgomery County 36, Wright City 14

Mexico 54, Fulton 7

North Callaway 36, Van-Far 16

Owensville 22, Pacific 12

Fayette 40, Paris 9

Westran 38, Scotland County 0

St. Clair 34, St. James 6

Marceline 36, Salisbury 32

Lincoln 46, Slater 0

Clinton 42, MMA 6

